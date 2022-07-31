Frontier Days: Day 8 rodeo results at the ‘Daddy of ’em All’

capcity.news
Arby's on Lincolnway is getting a refresh!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Crumbl Cookies: first Cheyenne store is coming soon!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Cheyenne may be getting a new Ziggi's Coffee!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
The Montgomery Ward is going to be replaced again!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Dell Range Garden Center catches on FireOptopolisCheyenne, WY
Obituaries: Urquidez, Nation
Randolph “Randy” Urquidez: January 27, 1959 – July 21, 2022. Randolph “Randy” Urquidez, of Cheyenne, passed away on July 21, 2022, in Cheyenne. He was born on January 27, 1959, in Denver, Colorado to Albert JR Urquidez and Bullah Ricketts. Randy has 3 daughters, Tracy...
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon announces new Major Project Development Manager
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has recently announced Jennifer Thomson will serve as the Governor’s Major Project Development Manager. In a release from the Governor’s Office, Thomson is now part of Gordon’s Administration’s Natural Resources policy team. The position is intended to keep Wyoming at the forefront of the energy frontier.
Southeast Wyoming’s Favorite Food Truck Is Going For World Record
Now, this is something I'd love to volunteer to help out with. And when I say "help out" and "volunteer" I mean, I just want to eat chicken wings. If you've never had Weitzels Wings aka Double Dub's, you're missing out. They have a few food trucks that make their way around Southeast Wyoming and Northern Colorado and, in my humble opinion(and several others) have some of the best wings on the planet. You can find them in Cheyenne a couple of times a week, my go-to is on Fridays when they're at Freedom's Edge Brewing Company, but they make their rounds in Laramie and beyond.
Mural-making event part of Cheyenne’s August First Friday Art Walk
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — August’s First Friday Art Walk has a cast of new artists, as well as a mural-making event. The First Friday Art Walk will take place on Aug. 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. The following artists will be on display:. Art@the Hynds will feature Donna...
Laramie County Recent Arrests (7/29/22–8/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
After a hot July, the first week in August is heating up as well
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne is heading into a hot first week of August after having high temperatures through July. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne listed the average temperatures for the month of July at a high of 87.8 and a low of 59. The hottest day of the month was July 18, which had a high of 99.
Nebraska plane crash kills 2 from Colorado
TRYON, Neb. — Two men from Colorado died in a small plane crash in Nebraska on July 25. McPherson County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as 80-year-old James Holland from Fort Collins, and 58-year-old Daniel Zahner from Boulder, NBC Nebraska News 2 reports. The single-engine RV9A flying from Greeley,...
Authorities report two separate stolen vehicle incidents across Wyoming Thursday; both drivers in custody
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Highway Patrol said in a Thursday news release that it had taken two suspects into custody as the result of two separate alleged stolen vehicle incidents occurring within hours of each other across the state. The pursuits first occurred Thursday morning near Cheyenne and Rawlins,...
3 dead following two separate crashes in Northern Colorado
Three people were killed in two separate crashes in Northern Colorado Saturday evening. A pedestrian was struck and killed near Fort Collins and a head-on crash in Kersey left two people dead.
Sugarloaf Fire grows to 699 acres in Wyoming; more growth on all edges expected Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Sugarloaf Fire burning near Laramie Peak has grown to 699 acres, a Tuesday morning update from the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team Three shows. The fire is 19% contained and has 454 personnel assigned to it. A variety of aircraft are supporting response to...
‘Stuff the Bus’ donation drive to help students have supplies for school year scheduled for Saturday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — An annual donation drive designed to ensure local students have the supplies they need for the upcoming school year will be held Saturday, the City of Cheyenne noted in a Wednesday release. The “Stuff the Bus” event, during which several drop-off locations across the city will...
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
Truck driver in I-25 crash that killed 5 was driving with canceled license, CSP says
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The driver of a truck that crashed into cars on Interstate 25 in Weld County last month, killing five people, was driving with a canceled commercial driver license. The Colorado State Patrol said he was operating the truck illegally when he crashed on June 13,...
Larimer County fire 100% contained, evacuation order lifted
BERTHOUD, Colo. — A mandatory evacuation order for fire in Larimer County Sunday afternoon has been lifted. Larimer County Sheriff's Office said the fire first reported around 11:40 a.m. was located on Wild Wing Drive, off County Roads 12 and 29. That's located about 10 driving miles southwest of Loveland.
Mandatory evacuations ordered due to fire in Colorado
Update: The mandatory evacuation order has been lifted. A mandatory evacuation order has been issued in Larimer County due to a new fire burning near Wild Wing Drive, off of County Road 12 and County Road 29. "Fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations for Wild Wing Drive area. The west boundary is County Road 29, east boundary is Homer Road, south boundary is County Road 12, and the north boundary...
Man accused of killing Fort Collins woman linked to jail drug ring
A man accused of killing a Fort Collins woman appears in court. Stephen McNeil, 21, is charged with murdering 18-year-old Danielle Hopton early last year. Hopton was found unconscious in a parking lot after being brutally assaulted. She later died. McNeil is also accused of bringing contraband into the prison, where he’s being held. Deputies claim McNeil is involved in a drug trafficking ring that brought drugs into the Larimer County Jail via snail mail, according to the Loveland Reporter-Herald. McNeil is due back in court in October. For more on this story visit https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
Windsor man sentenced to life in prison for murder of ex-girlfriend
A Windsor man will die behind bars for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, who’s the mother of his child. The Greeley. A jury found Kaman Morgan guilty of first-degree murder Friday, according to the Greeley Tribune. In 2020, Morgan shot 37-year-old Brie Ann Biondolillo five times through the windshield of the car before walking up to the door and shooting her in the head, as she had arrived to pick up their son. A judge sentenced Morgan to life in prison without parole. For more trial coverage, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Laramie Police Asking For Help Identifying Woman In Fraud Case
The Laramie Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman in a fraud case. That's according to a post on the LAPD Facebook page:. ''The Laramie Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying this subject as part of an active fraud investigation. If you know, or have seen this person, please contact us at the non-emergent dispatch number, 307-721-2526. Reference case 22-09745."
