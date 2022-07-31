Dozens rally to end gun violence outside Davenport Police Station

www.wqad.com
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police ask for help identifying woman cashing stolen checks
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are asking for help identifying a woman who they say attempted to cash checks stolen from cars during a baseball tournament. According to police, around 3:30 p.m. July 25, officers responded to Northwest Park, at 3400 North Division Street on a report that several vehicles were damaged and property stolen from inside, during a baseball tournament.
Burglars break into Bettendorf home, steal sleeping family’s belongings
A Bettendorf couple is warning their community to be on the lookout after their home was burglarized while they were asleep. James and E.D. Boddie, along with their 4-year-old daughter, live near the intersection of Utica Ridge Road and Tanglefoot Lane in Bettendorf, an area they consider rather safe from crime. That perspective changed mid-July when James walked downstairs one morning to a nearly empty room and realized their house had been burglarized overnight.
Amid rise in gun violence, Rock Island celebrates National Night Out
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Across the country and across the Quad City area, law enforcement and community members spent Tuesday night celebrating at block parties. Locally, the non-profit organization Community Caring Conference sponsored a National Night Out event alongside the Rock Island Police Department. Dozens of Rock Island neighbors gathered at Longview Park on Aug. 2 for a BBQ, dance show and a chance to dunk community leaders in the dunk tank.
Police: Suspect rammed squad cars, had marijuana in his vehicle
A 28-year-old Davenport man is in custody after police say he rammed squad cars to get away from a traffic stop before officers found marijuana in his vehicle. Jamal Moore faces felony charges of failure to affix a drug stamp and controlled substance violation, court records say. The incident Monday.
Vehicle strikes person at fairgrounds late Wednesday
Someone was struck and injured by a vehicle shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W Locust St., Davenport. A Mississippi Valley Fair Board member told our Local 4 News crew the condition of the person was unknown. We do not know what kind of vehicle was involved.
Autopsies reveal Maquoketa Caves State Park homicide victims’ causes of death
IOWA – The causes of death for three members of a Cedar Falls family who were murdered at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground in July have been released, along with the cause of death for the man believed to have killed them. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation revealed information from the autopsies of […]
Help Identify The People Who Spray Painted 22 Parked Cars in Davenport
Hooligans are on the loose in Davenport Iowa, and they are vandalizing cars. The reason why: Who knows... They are probably idiot kids. The Davenport Police posted this on their Facebook yesterday August 1st, "The Davenport Police Department is seeking our community’s assistance in locating a suspect vehicle shown below along with any associated individuals. On Sunday, July 31, 2022, between the hours of 6:00 - 11:00 PM, Davenport Police received 22 calls for service in reference to a vehicle driving erratically and spray painting parked cars. At this time, fifteen vehicles and one fence were damaged."
19-year-old man hospitalized after being hit by car at Mississippi Valley Fair
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A 19-year-old is in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash at the Mississippi Valley Fair Wednesday night. According to the Davenport Police Department, at about 11:23 p.m. on August 3, police, fire and EMS were dispatched to the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds' southwest parking lot after it was reported that someone had been hit by a car.
Mother continues to question son’s deputy-involved death
A woman whose son was shot to death by a Scott County Deputy gives a rare interview almost four years after her son’s death. She sat down with Local 4 News after she wrote a letter accusing the county of mistreating her son both before and after his death.
Coralville man arrested after reported assault
A Coralville man faces charges after an alleged assault Tuesday night. Officers responded to 2400 block of Walden Road in Iowa City around 11 pm on reports of an assault that occurred on the premises. The man told police that 18-year-old Jestin Wiseman Inman of Boston Way came to the residence to speak to him about a family member.
Man convicted in fatal LeClaire boat crash gets 1 year in Scott County Jail
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The man convicted in the 2020 LeClaire boat crash that killed Craig Verbeke and Dr. Anita Pinc was sentenced to a year in jail on Wednesday, Aug. 3. According to court documents from Wednesday's sentencing hearing, James Thiel Sr. was sentenced to 365 days in Scott County Jail for his role in the fatal boat crash. However, much of Thiel's one-year sentence was suspended, meaning that he will only have to serve 90 days of the sentence in jail.
Armed subject arrested in weekend incident identified
Iowa City Police have identified an armed subject who threatened staff at a downtown bar with a gun Sunday after getting kicked out of the establishment. According to a release issued Sunday night, 18-year-old Alex Bwayonga reportedly pulled out a loaded .22 caliber GSG Firefly and pointed it at staff of El Ray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue just after 12:30 Sunday morning after he was kicked out of the bar. The man fled the scene, and University of Iowa officials issued a Hawkalert to warn the campus area. Bwayonga was captured a short time later by Iowa City Police. The gun was found in his waistband, and was later found to be stolen out of Linn County.
Iowa DCI says suspected killer in Maquoketa Caves incident acted alone
ANKENY, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation on Thursday revealed the manner and cause of death for the family members killed on July 22 at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Officers responded to the scene at about 6:25 a.m. Friday, July 22 in the park's campground and found...
UI issues Hawkalert after armed subject reportedly kicked out of downtown bar; suspect in custody
University of Iowa officials issued a Hawkalert overnight for an armed subject who had been kicked out of a downtown bar. The man was in custody less than a half-hour later. While the suspect was not identified in arrest records released Sunday morning, the documents do shed more light on the incident. The suspect reportedly pulled out a loaded .22 caliber GSG Firefly and pointed it at staff of El Ray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue just after 12:30 Sunday morning after he was kicked out of the bar. The man fled the scene, but was captured a short time later by Iowa City Police. The gun was found in his waistband.
Rock Island considering new approaches to gun violence
We will pay attention to a local problem this morning: Gun violence. Rock Island’s seen more criminal activity than it typically does recently. It’s certainly not alone in this problem. However, our reporting at Local 4 News indicates Rock Island Police responded to seven shootings in the city...
2 injured in 2 shootings Monday morning in Rock Island
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One man and one woman were injured in two shootings Monday morning in Rock Island according to police. Rock Island police responded around 1:04 a.m. to the 1500 block of 11th Sreet for a report of shots fired, according to a media release. Officers found a...
Iowa City man charged with stealing electric bike and hiding it in his residence
An Iowa City man has been arrested on a warrant stemming from an alleged electric bike theft. The criminal complaint says the owner of the stolen bike tracked it to a Dodge Street address using Apple Air Tag technology the morning of July 28th. Officers investigated and pinpointed it to be inside an apartment.
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s case:. JORDAN ELDRIDGE, Age 26, 6’1”, 140 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for failing...
Police: Suspect injures 3 officers while trying to escape
A 31-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say he injured three police officers Saturday when he was taken into custody. Quivadas Gaines faces a felony charge of unauthorized possession of an offensive weapon, along with three serious misdemeanor charges of interference with official acts – bodily injury, court records say.
Police find suspect with stolen car and then find 2nd stolen vehicle nearby
A 34-year-old Eldridge man is behind bars after police found him with the keys to a stolen car, then discovered a second stolen vehicle at the scene. David Ruble Jr. faces a felony charge of second-degree theft, court records say. Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 600...
