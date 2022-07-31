ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detectives Investigating After Man Shot in North Seattle Park Friday Night

By Detective Patrick Michaud
Seattle, Washington
 5 days ago
Detectives are investigating after an 18-year-old man was allegedly shot while partying inside Magnuson Park late Friday night.

Officers were dispatched to Magnuson Park at 11:30 PM Friday for a report of shots fired in the area. Police arrived on the scene and found approximately 300 young adults in the park. The people in the park told officers that fireworks had been shot off and people may have fired a gun into the air. While officers attempted to clear the park, dispatch advised that an 18-year-old man walked into Children’s Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the back.

Police responded to the hospital and spoke with the man who said he had been in Magnuson Park when someone began firing a gun into the air. The man said that he was attempting to leave when he realized he had been shot.

Police searched the park and attempted to find any crime scene but were unable to locate any possible evidence.

Detectives with the Homicide/Assault unit will conduct the follow-up investigation.

