ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse tests positive for COVID-19, says he’s asymptomatic

By Lily Dallow
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H8RF9_0gz8SSFp00

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara Mayor, Randy Rowse, said that he tested positive for COVID-19 after taking an at-home test on Friday afternoon.

The mayor told News Channel 3-12 that he is asymptomatic and has begun a course of Paxlovid.

Rowse said he was negative on Wednesday, the last time he tested.

After testing positive Friday, Rowse said that he will isolate this weekend and check back in with his doctor on Monday.

The post Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse tests positive for COVID-19, says he’s asymptomatic appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Christy Lozano Attempts to Launch a ‘Pod’ School

A new “pod” school led by Christy Lozano hit a snag on Tuesday, August 2, when a Thursday meeting to discuss opening the school at the Goleta United Boys & Girls Club building was abruptly canceled. Michael Baker, CEO of the nonprofit, and Lozano have different impressions of...
GOLETA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Santa Barbara, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County Gets $61K of a $1.39M Settlement with Old Dominion Freight Line

Santa Barbara County will receive $61,130 out of a $1.39 million award settlement struck between multiple California counties and an interstate trucking firm, Old Dominion Freight Line, for hauling hazardous materials and hazardous wastes without the proper permits or without notifying state environmental officials that they were doing so. Most...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Visitors from over seas discover confetti eggs at La Fiesta in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Visitors from around the region and over seas are coming to Santa Barbara for the annual La Fiesta. One of the most popular aspects of the festival are the colorfully decorated eggshells filled with confetti. Dozens of local families are selling the eggs along State Street. They are considered the must The post Visitors from over seas discover confetti eggs at La Fiesta in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara Police get help from other agencies to keep Old Spanish Days safe

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – It's all hands on deck for police during Old Spanish Days. That is how Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale describes the busy days ahead. He said Santa Barbara Police Officers will be working at all the fiesta locations this week. Dozens of officers will be patrolling on foot at the Mission, and the The post Santa Barbara Police get help from other agencies to keep Old Spanish Days safe appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asymptomatic#Politics Local
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Fiesta 2022 Listings

Plan the Perfect Experience for This Year’s Fiesta Celebration Using Santa Barbara’s Complete Guide to Old Spanish Days. In partnership with Heal the Ocean, S.B. Channelkeeper, and Downtown S.B., the City of S.B. would like to remind the community that metallic confetti, sequins, and glitter on the ground is considered littering, harmful to our environment, and difficult and expensive to clean up.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Summer crews busy completing construction work at the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District

Santa Maria Joint Union High School staff had a busy 'summer break' as they have been working on designing, improving, and constructing new facilities for the more than 9,200 students in the district. The post Summer crews busy completing construction work at the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Santa Barbara Independent

Poodle | A Three-Point Plan to Make State Street a Great Street Again

STATING THE OBVIOUS: This is an inconvenient time to want simple things. Vin Scully dies. His silence will be deafening. Before that, it was Celtics great Bill Russell. The feet don’t exist that can fill Russell’s size-14 shoes. In the same week, the United Nations Secretary-General announces, “Humanity is just one misunderstanding — one miscalculation — away from nuclear annihilation.” Scientists have just upgraded the “mega”-drought that’s seized the western United States for so long to “giga”-drought. And people who worry about such things are now talking openly about something they call “climate endgame.” That’s a euphemistic way of saying “human extinction.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Santa Barbara County deputies track down pride flag thieves

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies tracked down the two young adults who stole two Pride Flags from the Los Olivos area. On July 28, a caller reported the theft of a pride flag from the 2900-block of Nojoqui Avenue in Los Olivos. Deputies spent several days investigating the report including collecting physical evidence, interviewing victims and witnesses, and tracking down a video of the burning of a pride flag.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
sitelinesb.com

What’s the Story With This House on W. Cota Street?

There’s a big house with a lot of parking at the corner of W. Cota Street and Bradbury Avenue. What’s it used for? —J. Finding remarkably little online, I reached out to John Ummel of Santa Barbara Free Walking Tours, which has just introduced a new tour of that part of town. His reply:
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Highway 101 Vehicle Rollover in Santa Maria

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a vehicle rollover on Highway 101 in Santa Maria Wednesday evening. At 6:59 p.m., crews responded to the northbound lanes, just south of Clark Ave. Upon arrival they discovered a single vehicle sedan that had rolled multiple times, approximately twenty feet off the roadway.
SANTA MARIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy