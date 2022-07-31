Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse tests positive for COVID-19, says he’s asymptomatic

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara Mayor, Randy Rowse, said that he tested positive for COVID-19 after taking an at-home test on Friday afternoon.

The mayor told News Channel 3-12 that he is asymptomatic and has begun a course of Paxlovid.

Rowse said he was negative on Wednesday, the last time he tested.

After testing positive Friday, Rowse said that he will isolate this weekend and check back in with his doctor on Monday.

