7News First Alert Forecast: Strong thunderstorms possible this evening

7News First Alert Weather: Isolated showers today with heat advisories in place across Texoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Another humid start with partly cloudy skies as we go through the morning hours. Skies will stay partly cloudy through most of the day, with some even seeing mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. A weak surface front will progress across Texoma today, allowing for some widely isolated showers to pop-up, mostly for Southwest Oklahoma and western North Texas. That being said, coverage will be low as most will remain dry with minimal accumulation for those that do see rain. A few storms could fire up this afternoon and evening, with the possibility for them to evolve to become strong and severe. If we do see any strong storms, main concerns will be wind gusts up to 55-60 mph with small hail. Temperatures this afternoon will climb once again into the triple digits, as dew points in the mid/upper 60s will keep very humid outdoor conditions with heat index values between 105°-108°. Heat advisories are in effect for nearly all counties in Texoma today, so practice heat safety and stay hydrated.
First Alert 7 Forecast | 8/4PM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We’re looking at heat indices this afternoon to remain above 105°, so as a result a heat advisory remains in place for a good portion of Texoma until 8PM tonight. A stalled cold front remains stretched across far northwestern Oklahoma. This will lift north as a warm front tomorrow have little to no impact on our area. Scattered showers will remain possible for all counties this evening but the overall coverage remains low. Most unfortunately will miss out on rain. Those that do showers could see heavy downpours and wind gusts between 40 and 50mph. Storm chances will decrease significantly after sunset.
7News First Alert Weather: Hot and humid next few days
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! A warm and muggy start to this Tuesday as skies will remain mostly clear, unlike yesterday. This means that temperatures will get into the triple digits, with heat index values a few degrees higher thanks to humid conditions from dewpoints in the 60s. Breezy winds out of the south/southwest at 10-102 mph, with wind gusts up to 30 mph.
City of Lawton announces street closure starting Wednesday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials have announced another street closure near Elmer Thomas Park, as the Streets Division works to finish ongoing street repair projects. Starting Wednesday, Northwest 10th St. will be closed, between Ferris Avenue and NW Euclid Avenue. During that time, no traffic will be...
Tuesday night fire destroys home in Cache
CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire Tuesday night, after flames tore through a home on North Mountain View Drive in Cache. Luckily, no injuries were reported with the fire, which was extinguished a little after 7 p.m.. Multiple emergency crews were on...
Apache hosts first-ever “Caffeine & Chrome, Cruising the Wichita Mountains” car cruise
APACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - This weekend, Apache will host its first-ever “Caffeine & Chrome, Cruising the Wichita Mountains” car cruise, featuring a scenic drive through the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. The 100 mile cruise will take over two hours to complete, and will include a short break to...
Fort Sill announces Bentley Gate closure
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill officials announced a temporary gate closure for Bentley Gate, while installation of Automated Vehicle Barriers is being completed. The gate will be closed August 15 through October 31. During that time, the Fort Sill Directorate of Emergency Services has adjusted other gate hours...
H.E. Bailey project could pave way for higher speed limits
LAWTON – Rehabilitation of a 16-mile stretch of the H.E. Bailey Turnpike is part of an ongoing project that could allow speed limits to be raised on the heavily traveled corridor connecting Lawton to the Oklahoma City metro area. A “dowel bar retrofit” project is being performed on the...
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Virginia Aid Previews Fort Sill Events for the Week
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill is gearing up to help families have some fun before they get ready to go back to school by hosting a Back to School Bash, a brunch, and a Mongolian Lunch. 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, about...
LFD battles fire in abandoned house
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire crews are continuing to monitor hotspots Tuesday evening, after a house fire in Lawton. The fire broke out around 3 p.m. Tuesday, at an abandoned home near northwest 28th and 30th Street. It’s unclear how the fire started, but crews were able to quickly get...
City of Altus landfill employee dies from injuries after operating road scraper
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - An Altus landfill employee has succumbed to the injuries she received while operating heavy machinery. Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy has identified the woman as Tonya Brand. In an update to a story from Tuesday, Police and other first responders were notified at about 10:00 a.m....
Medicine Park Aquarium Partners with Comanche Nation
MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - The Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center partnered with the Comanche Nation Workforce to lend a hand to their Youth Employment Program. This summer, the Aquarium served as a work site for 20 Comanche Nation teenagers aged 14 to 17. Positions included: gift shop,...
LPD investigating incident close to thirty first & Cache Rd.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) – The Lawton Police Division is investigating an incident, a lieutenant confirmed to 7News Sunday. Though he wouldn’t say what precisely is underneath investigation, crime scene tape surrounded a pair buildings and a parking space on NW thirty first and Cache Street Saturday afternoon. Officers...
Preparations underway for Lawton’s 121st Birthday Celebration
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Thursday marks the City of Lawton’s 121st Birthday, and this year they have a new way for Lawtonians to celebrate, inviting the whole city to come out and party. But before any of the fun begins, organizers have been hard-at-work preparing for a birthday celebration...
FISTA to hold Special Meeting on Monday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The FISTA Development Trust Authority will hold a special meeting Monday, August 8, to discuss required additions to Phase 1 of the reconstruction project at Central Mall and minor changes to how the trust submits fiscal year reporting to the City of Lawton. Recommended changes to...
Fletcher Police Department warns residents about possible female peeper
FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - Fletcher Police Department has received numerous reports of suspicious activity recently and is warning locals. According to officials, a woman has been seen approaching multiple homes late at night, and peeking through windows. They also say that she could potentially be driving a small red car.
