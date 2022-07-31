ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

7News First Alert Forecast: Strong thunderstorms possible this evening

By Christine Gormley
 5 days ago
7News First Alert Weather: Isolated showers today with heat advisories in place across Texoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Another humid start with partly cloudy skies as we go through the morning hours. Skies will stay partly cloudy through most of the day, with some even seeing mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. A weak surface front will progress across Texoma today, allowing for some widely isolated showers to pop-up, mostly for Southwest Oklahoma and western North Texas. That being said, coverage will be low as most will remain dry with minimal accumulation for those that do see rain. A few storms could fire up this afternoon and evening, with the possibility for them to evolve to become strong and severe. If we do see any strong storms, main concerns will be wind gusts up to 55-60 mph with small hail. Temperatures this afternoon will climb once again into the triple digits, as dew points in the mid/upper 60s will keep very humid outdoor conditions with heat index values between 105°-108°. Heat advisories are in effect for nearly all counties in Texoma today, so practice heat safety and stay hydrated.
First Alert 7 Forecast | 8/4PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We’re looking at heat indices this afternoon to remain above 105°, so as a result a heat advisory remains in place for a good portion of Texoma until 8PM tonight. A stalled cold front remains stretched across far northwestern Oklahoma. This will lift north as a warm front tomorrow have little to no impact on our area. Scattered showers will remain possible for all counties this evening but the overall coverage remains low. Most unfortunately will miss out on rain. Those that do showers could see heavy downpours and wind gusts between 40 and 50mph. Storm chances will decrease significantly after sunset.
7News First Alert Weather: Hot and humid next few days

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! A warm and muggy start to this Tuesday as skies will remain mostly clear, unlike yesterday. This means that temperatures will get into the triple digits, with heat index values a few degrees higher thanks to humid conditions from dewpoints in the 60s. Breezy winds out of the south/southwest at 10-102 mph, with wind gusts up to 30 mph.
