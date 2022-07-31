www.tillamookcountypioneer.net
Hoffman Gallery Show August 2022: Featuring the works of ALXSw, George Wilson, and Kopali Serna
Hoffman Center for the Arts | 594 Laneda Avenue | Manzanita. ALXSw – “Studying martial arts introduced me to Shodo and Zen traditional works. I’ve been deeply impacted by studying the use of empty space in the works of Zen Reishis. Additionally, the placement of an artist’s chops (the red seals) are the final balancer of a composition. Like most 2D arts the first works of a student of Shodo (the art of the brush) are precise, structured, predictable as identifiable kanji or phrases, as with realism in western painting; the orange in a bowl is predictably recognizable. There is no strain or inquiry required to extract any particular meaning.”
FARMERS MARKET SEASON: It’s the Bounty! Peaches, Berries and More! SNAP Recipients can get $20 of Fruit, Veggies FREE with Double Up Food Bucks
The peaches, berries and more are finally coming into season – it’s been a slow start, and Fulton Farms reports that they’ll have Rich Lady peaches – and they’re dandies, too – White-flesh Donut peaches; Honey Haven yellow nectarine; Polar Gem white nectarine; Flavor Punch pluot; Draper blueberry …maybe Albion strawberry…maybe Katata blackberry. See them at the Manzanita Farmers Market on Fridays and other markets throughout the region.
SALMONBERRY TRAIL VIRTUAL MEETING SCHEDULED FOR AUGUST 8, 2022
The Salmonberry Trail Intergovernmental Agency (STIA) will meet virtually to discuss the proposed Salmonberry Trail corridor 3:00 p.m.– 5:00 p.m. August 8, 2022. The public can view the proceedings via https://bit.ly/stiavideo. The proposed Salmonberry Trail is an 87-mile corridor that follows the Port of Tillamook Bay Railway and terminates...
Manzanita & Pacific City Transfer Stations Open Regular Hours
The Manzanita and Pacific City Transfer Stations are now open during normal hours and normal days beginning on August 4th. Pacific City: Friday & Saturday from 9am to 4pm. Sunday from 1pm to 4pm. Monday from 9am to 4pm. The Household Hazardous Waste Event will occur as scheduled Saturday from...
Tillamook People’s Utility District Board of Directors Pre-Budget Workshop & Regular Board Meeting August 16, 2022
The meeting will be held at Tillamook People’s Utility District, 1115 Pacific Ave, Tillamook, OR 97141. The Tillamook People’s Utility District Board of Directors will conduct the following meetings. • 4:30 p.m. Pre-Budget Workshop. • 6:00 p.m.- Regular Board Meeting. Action items include:. • Any other matters that...
Health District Receives Welcome Jump Start to Develop New Health Center/Pharmacy; New Center Would Be Built in Wheeler and Will Create New Opportunities for Housing for Health Care Workers
Efforts by the Nehalem Bay Health District to improve primary health care delivery in north Tillamook County have received a major boost thanks to Oregon Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden. Earlier this year the health district asked to be considered for “congressionally directed funding” to finance a portion of...
Tillamook Lightwave Regular Board Meetings August 2022
The Tillamook Lightwave Board of Directors will conduct the following meetings. August 9, 2022 9:30 a.m. Tillamook Lightwave Regular Board Meeting. 11:30 a.m. Executive Session- ORS 192.660 (2)(a) To Consider the employment of an Officer, Employee, Staff Member or Agent. August 23, 2022 9:30 a.m. Tillamook Lightwave Regular Board Meeting.
Coast Guard, partner organizations to remove pollution threat from sinking ferry Astoria, OR; More about the sinking fromThe Ship Report
ASTORIA, Ore. – The U.S. Coast Guard and partner organizations are scheduled to remove fuel and other pollution threats from the ferry vessel Tourist No. 2, Thursday. The Coast Guard initially responded Thursday, July 28, after receiving a report that the vessel was taking on water at the 6th Street Pier in Astoria. The Coast Guard authorized up to $200,000 to be spent from the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund, a pot of federal money set aside to allow the federal government to respond immediately to pollution incidents, to contract a company to place containment boom around the vessel and to remove the pollutants.
North Coast fire departments work together to rescue dog stuck on cliffside in early morning hours of August 3rd
At approximately 1230am on August 3, 2022, Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue and Seaside Fire Department were dispatched to assist Cannon Beach Fire Department with rescuing a dog stuck on a cliffside at Hug Point State Recreation Site. The Australian Shepherd, named Gnocchi, had fallen from the cliffside trail and...
Tillamook County Transportation District PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE Board of Directors Regular Monthly Meeting August 18, 2022
Agenda items will include General Manager’s Financial, Operational, and Service Reports. The agenda also includes Action & Discussion Items, and Director’s and staff Comments & Concerns. Participants are welcome to join this meeting virtually. To attend by phone, please dial: +1 (253) 215-8782 Meeting ID: 873 0068 5125.
Tillamook County Board of Commissioners approves Oceanside incorporation vote to be on ballot Nov. 8th
EDITOR’S NOTE: Third time’s the charm … at a historic time for the community of Oceanside as they celebrate 100 years as a community, and with the final formality at today’s August 3rd Tillamook County Board of Commissioners meeting that approved the petition for the incorporation of the city of Oceanside. The people of Oceanside will vote to become a city on November 8th. Historic in many ways, as there have only been three attempts in the last century to establish a new city in Oregon. Here are details from Oceansiders United.
