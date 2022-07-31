Corbett Fire first agency in the state using ‘Aqua Eye’ to find drowning victims

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Since last Friday, one block in Old Town has been the center of violence. A public parking lot, bordered by Northwest 4th Avenue, Northwest 5th Avenue, Northwest Davis Street, and Northwest Couch Street, has had three injuries from gunfire and two homicides -- all between last Friday and this past Tuesday. Terry Breneman is a frequent visitor to Old Town. He said the violence sounds like a lot in a short period of time, but it’s normal from what he sees.

