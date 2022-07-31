Corbett Fire first agency in the state using ‘Aqua Eye’ to find drowning victims

www.kptv.com
Thursday in Portland: ODHS looking for newborn infant reported missing from Portland and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Emergency sewer repair slows NE Portland traffic starting tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontationEmily Scarvie
5 great pizza places in OregonAlina Andras
Monday in Portland: Multnomah County reporting 2 more heat-related deaths and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Several outbuildings, vehicles damaged by large fire in Sherwood
SHERWOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - Crews battled a large fire in Sherwood early Thursday morning. At about 2:42 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire in the 21000 block of Southwest Dahlke Lane. Crews arrived to the scene and found a large property with several dozen vehicles, sheds, shipping containers and RV’s scattered among scrap material. The fire was growing in the middle of the items, according to TVF&R.
Wildfire closes I-84 offramp near The Dalles
THE DALLES Ore. (KPTV) - A wildfire closed an offramp on I-84 Thursday morning near The Dalles. The Oregon Department of Transportation said the eastbound offramp at 197 was closed but the freeway itself was not impacted. The fire was less than an acre, according to a Columbia Fire Rescue...
Rescue crews find body while searching for missing Vancouver man
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Rescue crews found a body near Lacamas Lake while searching for a missing Vancouver man. The Vancouver Police Department said Kevin Osterkamp, 44, was last heard from on June 22 when he spoke with a close friend. His Nissan Frontier pickup truck was towed from the parking lot of Lacamas Regional Park on July 18, but had reportedly been there for over a week.
Investigation underway after body found on Cowlitz County property
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found on a property in Cowlitz County on Saturday. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said detectives executed a search warrant at a property in the 2100 block of Holcomb Road. Detectives had received information that a body was on the property.
Fire at The Dalles Marina destroys 8 houseboats
THE DALLES, Ore. (KPTV) - A houseboat community along the Columbia River is dealing with a second massive fire two years in a row. Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue says just after 7:00 p.m. Monday night, a fire ignited among the houseboats at The Dalles Marina, destroying 8 houseboats, damaging others, and causing multiple brush fires nearby.
Portland man has truck stolen days after brother's death
A wildfire that sparked Tuesday initially referred to as the Miller Fire, but now changed to the Dodge Fire, is threatening residential areas of Wasco County and prompting evacuations. Project Ledo helps kids explore science and technology with Lego robots. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. In just three years, Portland...
Evacuation orders issued near Miller Road/Dodge wildfire
Project Ledo helps kids explore science and technology with Lego robots. In just three years, Portland nonprofit Project Ledo has helped 400 students of color and other kids with limited opportunities explore the world of science and technology. Updated: 22 hours ago. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across...
Residents of Portland apartments say someone is throwing explosives off balcony
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Residents living in South Waterfront apartments in Portland say a tenant has been throwing explosives off their high-rise apartment balcony for the last month and are afraid management isn’t doing enough. “Basically, this neighborhood has been terrorized,” said Mark Julius. “There is someone living in...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in rollover crash on I-5 near Albany
LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died and another was seriously injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 5 on Tuesday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. The crash happened at about 1:15 p.m. near milepost 236, just north of Albany. OSP said a white box truck was northbound when it left the roadway for unknown reasons and went onto the median shoulder, then rolled multiple times before coming to a rest.
Man injured in shootout in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting near Northeast Everett Street and Northeast Grand Avenue, Thursday morning. Portland Police received a call at about 5:30 a.m. and arrived to find a man shot in the leg. The man was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and is expected to recover.
One block in Old Town has seen a week of violence
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Since last Friday, one block in Old Town has been the center of violence. A public parking lot, bordered by Northwest 4th Avenue, Northwest 5th Avenue, Northwest Davis Street, and Northwest Couch Street, has had three injuries from gunfire and two homicides -- all between last Friday and this past Tuesday. Terry Breneman is a frequent visitor to Old Town. He said the violence sounds like a lot in a short period of time, but it’s normal from what he sees.
Man accused of injuring Portland police officer arrested in Idaho
LEWISTON Idaho (KPTV) - Idaho State Police arrested 33-year-old Jacob Matthew Ray Anderson in Lewiston, Idaho on Tuesday, according to Portland police on Wednesday. Police responded to the 15300 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard on the morning of July 24. When the car was found, Anderson hit and injured a Portland police officer with the stolen vehicle. The suspect also hit another car with two people inside before fleeing. An elderly woman riding in the other car was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, police said.
Newborn infant reported missing, at risk from Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An infant was reported missing from Portland on Wednesday. Kanon Zee, a newborn infant, went missing with his mother Kara Zee and father Jonathan Darian from Portland on Aug. 1. The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division believes that Kanon may be at risk and is searching for him to assess his safety.
Missing 13-year-old girl from Portland, believed to be at risk
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Nevaeh Rohrbach, age 13, went missing from her foster-care home on Monday. The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division said she may be in danger. ODHS said Rohrbach frequents unhoused encampments in SE Portland. Date of birth: Sept. 6, 2008. Height: 5-foot-7 Weight:...
Video: Tactical officers use foam bullets to breach Hillsboro home
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A local resident captured video footage Thursday morning of the officers in tactical gear assisting with a search warrant in southeast Hillsboro. In the footage, captured by the resident, heavily armed police with the Washington County Tactical Negotiation Team stand around an armored vehicle before shooting projectiles through three windows of a residence. For the rest of the footage, the police stand in and around the armored vehicle.
Investigation underway after fire at Vancouver restaurant
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – A vegetation fire caused damage to a Vancouver restaurant Monday night, according to officials. Crews from the Vancouver Fire Department responded to the Pho Star restaurant at Mill Plain Blvd and 102nd Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. Monday. Vancouver fire says the first arriving crew...
Salem man dies after being hit by train
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died after a train hit him Tuesday morning along the Union Pacific rail line in Southeast Salem, according to the Salem Police Department. Emergency personnel was called to Southeast 14th street and Southeast Hines Street just after 6 a.m. on a report of a train hitting a man who was walking along the railroad tracks.
Oregon lawmaker escapes McKinney Fire while on camping trip
A downed tree led to power outages in the Eastmoreland neighborhood early Monday morning. Loyal Legion’s newest location in downtown Beaverton is home to Flora, a reservation-only speakeasy bar hidden above the beer hall. Downed tree causes power outages in SE Portland. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. A downed...
Arrest made in string of Wood Village thefts and break-ins
WOOD VILLAGE, Ore. (KPTV) - A 35-year-old man, Johnnie Lewes Thomas, was arrested over the weekend after breaking into multiple homes and cars at the Wood Village Town Center on NE Glisan Street. He then ran into a mobile home park attempting to break into multiple homes. Neighbors told FOX...
Vancouver police searching for missing, endangered 75-year-old woman
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman who is considered endangered. Carol Jean Rice, 75, was last known to be in the area of Northeast 39th Street and Northeast Edmunds Road in east Vancouver on Monday at about 9 p.m. She was driving a silver 2006 Toyota Corolla four-door sedan with California license plates 5RHT356. A Silver Alert has been issued for her.
