Officials search for Texas teen missing for 2 weeks

Lubbock Schlotzky’s burned, damaged after two burglaries, reports show
A Lubbock Schlotzky's location in the 3700 block of 19th Street was the victim of arson on Monday, according to the Lubbock Police Department crime map.
Levelland resident escapes injury in deadly crash outside Kermit, DPS says
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, a four-vehicle collision, involving Levelland resident, Omar Marquez-Jaquez, 45, occurred on State Highway 302, 20 miles west of Kermit, Texas. The crash resulted in the death of 64-year-old Jimmy Walker of Crockett, Texas, according to a crash report from The Texas Department Public Safety. None of the drivers in the […]
No, Lubbock Police Aren’t Calling To Arrest You Because You Have Warrants
Like clockwork, the scammers are at it again in the Hub City. This time, they've actually gone so far as to spoof (impersonate) an actual Lubbock County Sheriff's Department phone number. According to a statement from the Sheriff's office, the call starts out with the scammer saying that there is a warrant out for your arrest, and saying that the matter can be resolved by payment over the phone. The scammer is usually quite persistent which results in their target giving up some kind of information to make it "go away", when in reality there is no warrant.
Lubbock Man Broke In, Assaulted Woman and Fell Asleep in her Bed?
A Lubbock man was indicted on Tuesday, August 2nd after he was accused of breaking into a woman's home, assaulting her, taking off his clothes and falling asleep in her bed. KAMC News reports that back on May 13th, Lubbock Police arrived at a home Lubbock home to find 35-year-old Henrry Padilla without a shirt or pants asleep in a bed with an open beer bottle close by.
dallasexpress.com
Shoeless Child Found Wandering on Hot Texas Pavement
Three people were arrested on Thursday after a small child was seen wandering an apartment complex in 100-degree-plus heat. At around 4:15 p.m. on July 28, Lubbock Police Department responded to a call from a staff member of the apartment complex. The staff member reported that the child was walking around near the complex’s entrance gate, crying.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock police vehicle stolen, recovered hours later
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock Police Department vehicle was stolen from Scott’s Car Care at 34th Street and University Avenue early Wednesday morning, according to a statement. The stolen vehicle was a Chevy Caprice, LPD said. It was stolen just after 1:30 a.m. The vehicle was recovered in...
Lubbock TAG Center arrests 4 following execution of narcotics search warrant
All four of the males were positively identified as confirmed gang members.
Man indicted, accused of breaking into Lubbock home to assault woman
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was indicted Tuesday and accused of breaking into a Lubbock home in May to sexually assault a woman, according to court records. Henrry Padilla, 35, was arrested May 13. According to court records, when officers arrived at a Lubbock home, he was asleep on a bed with a shirt and […]
Two hurt in serious crash Tuesday night, Lubbock police said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously hurt and another had moderate injuries after a crash at Avenue Q and 10th Street Tuesday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Police said the call came in at 9:52 p.m. LPD confirmed that a vehicle crashed into a pole. This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com […]
LPD update after car crashes into apartment bedroom
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Wednesday released additional information at the request of EverythingLubbock.com concerning the arrest of two people after a vehicle crashed into the Madison Park Apartments on July 24. One of the victims, Joyce Nelson, 56, said she felt lucky to be alive the day after the crash. As a routine […]
fox34.com
Littlefield community honors Lubbock murder victim with balloon release
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Littlefield community released balloons Monday night to honor Thomas Richardson, who was murdered in Lubbock Saturday. His family says the 29-year-old grew up in Littlefield, alongside Julio Gutierrez, 31, who confessed to killing him. Richardson’s family and friends say he lived free. While Littlefield is...
Texas Man Arrested For Hit-And-Run Says He's 'Bad At Drinking And Driving'
"I was drinking and driving and I'm bad at it."
One Person Shot Dead in Central Lubbock After Verbal Argument
A man was arrested over the weekend after a shooting occurred in a residence in central Lubbock. KAMC News reports that the Lubbock Police Department responded to a call of a disturbance in the 2700 block of 42nd street around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 30th. A man who had called into police said he had killed someone with a gun, but was still at the location of the incident.
Overnight stabbing near Executive Inn in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to an overnight stabbing at approximately 2:00 a.m. in the 4400 block of Avenue Q. According to LPD desk, there was one moderate injury and no one had been taken into custody yet. This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office warns community of latest phone scam
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office received reports from members of the community who stated that callers contact them claiming to be deputies with the Sheriff’s Office. The caller will tell the individual (s) that they have a warrant out for their arrest,...
Lubbock bars cited by TABC dozens of times in last year
LUBBOCK, Texas — Records from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission show Lubbock-area establishments received dozens of citations for violations since August 2021. The TABC issued 35 fines and warnings since August 2021 for serving alcohol to minors, after-hours consumption, and other regulatory infractions. Even a single violation is enough to have tragic consequences,” Chris Porter […]
Lubbock man charged with shooting 2-year-old in 2021
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was charged and accused of a September 2021 shooting that injured a 2-year-old, according to court documents. Marcell Woodall, 25, was charged with injury to a child, court documents said. The Lubbock County Detention Center roster said he was arrested July 29. However, past jail records showed him listed in […]
KCBD
‘Happiest that I’ve ever been’: Ropes Teen Kallie Ketchersid healing at home
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ropesville teenager Kallie Ketchersid is back home, healing and catching up on missed time with family and friends, after she was seriously injured in a car crash in March. She’s healing from a stroke, a broken jaw, and a fractured pelvis, but says she still has...
everythinglubbock.com
Man arrested for hit-and-run told Lubbock police he was ‘bad’ at drinking and driving, report says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man who was arrested after a hit-and-run on July 28 told an officer with the Lubbock Police Department that he was “bad” at drinking and driving, according to court records. The crash was located in the area of 19th Street and Martin Luther...
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: 3 arrested after police chase in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. 3 arrested after police chase in Central Lubbock Saturday night. Police say the suspects backed into a patrol car, led officers on a chase and crashed into a tree near 40th and Akron. Police are still investigating the incident. Details here: Robbery and...
