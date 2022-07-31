Bridge, Street Closures & General Transportation Updates for The Bronx from July 29 to August 31

www.norwoodnews.org
MTA bus hits elevated train pillar in Bronx; driver critical, 12 passengers evaluated
A bus driver was critically injured, and 12 passengers were being evaluated, after an MTA bus hit an elevated subway pillar in the Bronx.
MTA bus driver goes into cardiac arrest, crashes into pole in the Bronx: officials
WEST FARMS, The Bronx (PIX11) — An MTA bus driver is in serious condition Thursday after she suffered cardiac arrest, and then crashed her bus into an elevated train column. The driver, 44, was operating a BX21 bus when she veered into the column that holds up the tracks for the 2 and 5 trains, […]
Norwood Neighbors Mourn Tragic Death of “Very Good” Neighbor, Father & Husband, Nate Rivers
Norwood neighbors of 35-year-old young husband and father, Nathaniel “Nate” Rivers, were still processing his sudden and tragic passing on July 21, just hours after a horrific fatal stabbing ended his life as he sat in his car, sharing a pizza with his wife in the midst of a summer thunderstorm. His murder is one of 11 to have taken place in the 52nd Precinct so far this year, a jump of 450 percent in the precinct’s murder tally, compared to the same period last year (2).
Tremont: Building Applications Filed with DOB for Expansion at 55 Clifford Place
Building applications have been filed with NYC Department of Buildings (DOB) to expand a two-story structure into a four-story building at 55 Clifford Place in the Tremont section of The Bronx. Located between Walton Avenue and Townsend Avenue, the lot is one block from the 174-175th Streets subway station, serviced by the B and D trains.
Kingsbridge: Building Applications Filed with DOB for Affordable Housing at 171 W 239th St.
Building applications have been filed with NYC Department of Buildings (DOB) for an eight-story affordable housing building at 171 West 239th Street in the Kingsbridge section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Located between John M. Collins Place and Putnam Avenue West, the lot is blocks from the 238th Street subway station, serviced by the 1 train.
Welcome to the Norwood News, a bi-weekly community newspaper that primarily serves the northwest Bronx communities of Norwood, Bedford Park, Fordham and University Heights. Through our Breaking Bronx blog, we focus on news and information for those neighborhoods, but aim to cover as much Bronx-related news as possible. Founded in 1988 by Mosholu Preservation Corporation, a not-for-profit affiliate of Montefiore Medical Center, the Norwood News began as a monthly and grew to a bi-weekly in 1994. In September 2003 the paper expanded to cover University Heights and now covers all the neighborhoods of Community District 7. The Norwood News exists to foster communication among citizens and organizations and to be a tool for neighborhood development efforts. The Norwood News runs the Bronx Youth Journalism Heard, a journalism training program for Bronx high school students. As you navigate this website, please let us know if you discover any glitches or if you have any suggestions. We’d love to hear from you. You can send e-mails to norwoodnews@norwoodnews.org or call us anytime (718) 324-4998.
Subway rider robbed, forced onto UES train at knifepoint; suspect sought
A subway rider was robbed at knifepoint by a man who then forced him to board a departing train at a station on the Upper East Side. The NYPD released video of the suspect Thursday in the July 25 robbery at the 68th Street–Hunter College station.
Bronx Man Gets Five Years for Assaulting NYC DOC Officer on Rikers Island
Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark announced on June 28 that a Bronx man was sentenced to five years in prison and five years of post-release supervision for assaulting a correction officer in a Rikers Island jail. In the context of the case, Clark said, “The defendant, who was an...
Mega Millions Ticket Worth $1,000,002 & Taket-5 Top-Winning Ticket Sold in The Bronx
The New York Lottery announced on Saturday, July 30, that one second-prize ticket for the July 29 Mega Millions drawing was sold in The Bronx, and the ticket is worth a guaranteed $1,000,002. The ticket was purchased at New Way Deli & Lottery Corp, located at 77 East Kingsbridge Road.
2 men shot, 1 critically in head in Brooklyn; person of interest in custody: NYPD
A person of interest is in custody after a Brooklyn shooting left one man critically wounded in the head and another shot in the arm on Wednesday.
Heat Advisory in Effect from Aug. 4 at 11 a.m. to Aug. 5 at 8 p.m., Highs of 100 Degrees Possible
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory which will be in effect from 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 to Friday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. NWS officials said heat index values indicate that temperatures of around 100 are expected in The Bronx and in all of New York City, with high humidity forecast which may cause heat related illnesses to occur.
Memorial Held at Tracey Towers for Beloved Neighbor, Monica Akua
Eight days after the tragic and fatal stabbing of Tracey Towers mother, Monica Akua, neighbors, community members, church friends, and elected officials gathered at the Jerome Park twin-tower housing complex to remember a beloved resident. The memorial follows a candlelit vigil, also held at the towers, in memory of Akua...
