The Mystery Behind the Brazen Execution of a Microsoft Boss

Drive-thru lane chaos: Fleming Island woman charged with battery on firefighter/EMTDon JohnsonFleming Island, FL
4 shoplifters arrested outside Dillard’s at Orange Park MallZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
These Small Florida Towns that are Among the Oldest in the State and Off the Beaten PathL. CaneFlorida State
Costco opens another new store location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Augustine, FL
Where Can You Safely See Rare White Alligators in Florida?L. CaneFlorida State
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
Mall of America Shooting Suspect ‘Fled on Foot’
Police have secured the scene at Minnesota’s Mall of America after it was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon when gunshots rang out in the mall. A mall spokesperson confirmed to the Star Tribune that the mall in Bloomington was on lockdown while a tweet from Bloomington police did the same, confirming that an “active incident” was taking place on the northwest side of America’s largest mall and that “numerous police officers” were on the scene. Police confirmed shots were fired after videos posted online captured what sounded like gunshots near the mall’s Nike store. Other videos show responding officers with rifles drawn as they navigate the mall, which has an average of 40 million shoppers annually. Police later confirmed the shooting was an isolated incident and that the suspect fled the Mall of America on foot. Officers are in the process of interviewing witnesses, and no victims have been reported. Once the lockdown is lifted, the mall will be closed for the evening. The last time the mall went into lockdown was New Year’s Eve, when a shooting broke out during a dispute between two shoppers. One man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and another was grazed.
Texas Dad Allegedly Lured Teen Daughters with Promise to Take Them to Restaurant Before Murdering Them
Testimony has begun in the trial of a Texas taxicab driver, charged with murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008. Yaser Abdel Said had spent a dozen years on the run before his capture by the FBI in Justin, Texas, nearly two years ago. Said, 65, had spent six years...
Chilling words of pilot reveal what happened moments before flight instructor Charles Crooks, 23, plunged his death
THE heartbreaking last words of a pilot revealed in a phone recording have what happened in the moments before a 23-year-old flight instructor plunged to his death from their plane. Charles Crooks’ grief-stricken family has been left looking for answers after the 23-year-old mysteriously "jumped" out of a plane without...
Coal Miner With New Baby at Home Died Trying to Help Kentucky Flood Victims
As of Tuesday, 37 people had died in Kentucky’s flooding, including a 30-year-old coal miner who spent his final minutes trying to help others escape. Gabriel Hensley was working in the mines when flooding began in Perry County, his wife told the Lexington Herald-Leader. He was attempting to drive home to his wife and 10-week-old baby when he stopped to help redirect others and clear trees. That’s when his own truck got swept away in the quickening current. Locals circulated pleas for help in finding Hensley before officials confirmed Sunday they had located his body. “My husband was a family man and was doing anything to make it home,” his wife said. Gila Ann Miller, an 83-year-old grandmother, was already at home when the water rushed into her small community. As anxieties and tides rose, her grandson and son-in-law managed to reach her home on Friday, where water had risen to the ceiling. Miller’s grandson found her body.Read it at Lexington HeraldLeader
Police: Girl held captive with remains of mother, brother
A 12-year-old girl who was held captive for a week in a mobile home with the dismembered remains of her mother and brother provided key information that led to the arrest of the woman’s live-in boyfriend, authorities said Thursday. The girl, who gnawed through restraints to escape from the residence while the man was away, “is a hero for surviving the incident and coming forward with the information that she provided us in order to charge him,” said Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett. Discovered along a country road by a passerby following her escape on Monday, the child is now safe in the custody of state child welfare officials. Assaulted and plied with alcohol to keep her in a stupor, the girl fled after chewing through the ties that held her down on a bed, authorities said in court documents. José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, was charged with kidnapping and multiple counts of capital murder in the slayings of the girl’s mother, 29-year-old Sandra Vazquez Ceja, and her son, who court records show was younger than 14.
Tiny Nebraska Town Rocked by Four Mysterious Deaths at Two Burning Homes
The tiny town of Laurel, Nebraska, was rocked on Thursday by the deaths of four people in two burning homes, authorities said.Foul play was suspected in both incidents, and authorities believe a potential suspect is still on the run, the Nebraska State Patrol confirmed at a press conference Thursday afternoon.Reports of an explosion at the first home came around 3 a.m., said Colonel John A. Bolduc of the Nebraska State Patrol. First responders rushed to the scene and found one person dead inside the house. While the city’s volunteer firefighters and police were at the scene, a second explosion and...
‘Out of Hand’: Mom Slams Chuck E. Cheese Mascot for Ignoring Her Black Kid
A New Jersey mom has called out Chuck E. Cheese, saying her little girl, who is Black, was snubbed by a mascot at the self-proclaimed “place where a kid can be a kid.”“This is getting out of hand!!!” the mother tweeted about Saturday’s incident, sharing a video of her child being ignored by an employee in a mouse costume.In an interview with ABC 7 New York Monday, Natyana Muhammad said all of the white children received attention, while her 2-year-old daughter was blatantly passed over.“There were a bunch of Caucasian children who were there on stage that received a high...
Ohio Parents Arrested for Hog-Tying 12-Year-Old Son for 10 Hours
A mother and step-father from Ohio have been arrested on child abuse felonies after police found a 12-year-old boy hog-tied in a hotel room the family was living in, according to court documents obtained by 13 ABC. Tabetha Sosnowicz and Jason Sosnowicz Sr. allegedly “had his wrists tied behind his back with white shoe strings, and his wrists were tied to his ankles,” and police found him on July 22 lying on the floor next to the bed. Police allege the boy was tied up for nearly 10 hours, from around 3 a.m. to when they found him around 12:30 p.m. The parents both told authorities they “normally” tied the child up “to keep him from accessing candy while they are asleep,” according to court documents. Two other children in the hotel room, a 14-year-old and a 6-year-old, were not tied up, court documents state. Both parents, who are expected to be in court Thursday, are being held in jail and are barred from having contact with the boy.Read it at 13 ABC
Mom of Man Held in Shooting Over Cold McDonald’s Fries Shares Son’s Disturbing Words
The mom of a man in police custody after a McDonald’s worker was shot in the face over an argument about cold french fries has shared her son’s chilling words in the wake of the incident. Lisa Fulmore, 40, said she’d spoken with her 20-year-old son after the Monday night shooting in Brooklyn, which left a 23-year-old fast-food employee fighting for his life. “I talked to my son with the cops,” Fulmore told the New York Post. “My son is just saying that he gotta do what he gotta do and the [victim] came after him and whatever happened, happened,” she said. The mother of three boys also explained in detail the events that led up to the shooting. Fulmore said staff laughed at her after she complained that her order of fries was cold, and she phoned her son to say the McDonald’s workers were “playing” with her. She said her son then arrived at the restaurant to confront the employees and, after he left, a staff member “went looking” for him. “The next thing you know, maybe like 10 minutes later, you hear a gunshot,” Fulmore said. “So I ran to the door. I said, ‘Who’s shooting?’” Fulmore said someone replied: “Your son.”
North Carolina Town’s EMS Implodes After Chief’s Racist Tirade Is Caught on Cam
An emergency rescue chief’s racist and homophobic diatribe has caused his entire fire and rescue squad to lose its contract with a local North Carolina government, forcing him to—belatedly—resign from his post.Lake Waccamaw Fire & Rescue Auxiliary Chief Shannon Worrell, who is also a co-founder of the organization, was caught on camera getting spicy with employees at the Whiteville location of San Jose Mexican Restaurant on July 24.Surveillance footage WECT 6 News captured Worrell insulting a female server after he asked how her daughter—who also worked at the restaurant—could have two mothers. “I guarantee y’all didn’t make a child,” he...
Florida Cops Shoot Dead Suspect Who Killed ‘Fearless’ K-9 Max
A Florida K-9 was killed on Wednesday morning as he protected officers’ lives during a , police said. K-9 Max and his handler, Lake Wales Police Officer Jared Joyner, were helping track down a suspect who had fled an alleged domestic violence incident. According to police, Eric Borders, a convicted felon, “murdered” Max after the dog grabbed him by the ankles. Two officers then shot and killed Borders. Police described Max as “fearless,” saying he joined the force when he was 21 months old. Lake Wales Police Department Chief Chris Velasquez said Max acted exactly as he was trained to, and that his actions saved officers’ lives. The police department held a procession for the dog, led by Joyner. “Officer Joyner lost a part of his family today,” Velasquez said. “He’s heartbroken, and so are we.”
11-Year-Old Allegedly Chased, Tackled, Bloodied by Officers
The mother of an 11-year-old boy says he is “scared and withdrawn” after California State Fair officers allegedly chased, tackled, and bloodied him during the fair’s Kids Day. Cynthia Martin said at a news conference on Monday that the incident, on July 19, started when her son and his friends were playing near the State Fair rollercoaster. They were allegedly chased down by police, injured, and subsequently questioned for 30 minutes before being forced to sign a no-trespassing agreement without parental consent, she said. “My child is not the same. He’s withdrawn. He’s scared,” Martin said. Civil rights attorney Mark Merin, who was present at the conference, confirmed he has filed a tort claim, a precursor to a federal civil lawsuit against the California State Fair, according to The Sacramento Bee. “He’s just a child. They brought him down by choking him. They manhandled him and used force, so immediately there’s false arrest,” Merin said. Black Lives Matter Sacramento is demanding to see the officers’ body camera and other security video footage, while fair executives are expected to meet with the Sacramento NAACP.
Chilling 911 Call Fingers Dad in Horrific Texas ‘Honor Killing’ Trial
“Help! My dad shot me.”Desperate pleas were some of the last words 17-year-old Sarah Said uttered in a New Year’s Day 911 call from the back of her father’s taxi outside Dallas, Texas.The audio dates from 2008, just moments after prosecutors say Yaser Said shot his daughter and her sister, 18-year-old Amina, in an “honor killing,” having learned they had begun dating and that he could no longer “control them.” It also came after the daughters hatched a plan to escape their father two weeks prior, even successfully relocating before being persuaded to go back to Texas after being reported...
Cut Brake Lines, Duped Lovers: The Wild Story Behind Baby Brandon’s Kidnapping
A wild kidnapping case that gripped California in April just got even wilder—and it allegedly involves cut brake lines, duped lovers and four previous abduction attempts.In April, police arrested two suspects who they say abducted three-month-old Brandon Cuellar from a San Jose apartment as the child’s grandmother unloaded groceries downstairs. It prompted a frantic manhunt and generated national headlines. Police said they recovered the baby 20 hours later in Jose Portillo’s home, and cell phone evidence allegedly linked his girlfriend, Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez, to the crime as well.On Tuesday, Portillo and Ramirez pleaded no contest to all eight charges against...
Elderly Woman Bashed by Group of Thieves in San Francisco Housing Complex
A 70-year-old woman was viciously attacked at her housing complex in San Francisco on Sunday. The woman, identified by ABC7 as Mrs. Ren, said four people asked her for the time, and because she could not speak English, she showed them the time on her watch. Mrs. Ren claimed the four suspects began to search her body, at which point she “quickly realized they [were] up to no good.” She said they followed her into the building’s elevator after she refused to give them her cell phone. In surveillance footage from the housing complex, the suspects drag the elderly woman to the ground, and punch and kick her repeatedly. Mrs. Ren tried to hide in a hallway, but they returned to keep assaulting her. She said that she and her daughter have been unable to sleep since the attack.
Suspected QAnon Creator Ron Watkins Loses Spectacularly in Arizona Republican Primary
The man suspected to be behind the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory lost his bid to unseat the Democratic incumbent in Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District on Wednesday, finishing dead last in the Republican primary. Ron Watkins, a former administrator of alt-right imageboard 8chan, now rebranded as 8kun, failed to get more than 4 percent of votes, bringing his controversial and poorly executed campaign to a sputtering end. Watkins has been accused by some of being the Q in the QAnon conspiracy theory, which falsely alleges that a government insider is exposing Hollywood elites and top Democrats as pedophilic cannibals who worship Satan. Q made a return on 8kun in June teasing a new game after nearly two years of radio silence, but Watkins has tried to rebrand as an election expert and politician since his retirement from moderating the online community around the same time Q stopped posting.Read it at Daily Dot
NBC Reporter Confronts Kari Lake Over Her Bogus Election Conspiracies
NBC News correspondent Vaughn Hillyard confronted Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake over her wild allegations that she’s already detected “some stealing” in the upcoming elections. Of course, Lake refused to explain herself because Hillyard works for “MSDNC.”. Once an Obama-supporting local news anchor, Lake in...
How a Dem Congressional Staffer Faked Being an FBI Agent and Became a Fugitive
A young congressional staffer for Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL) was quietly fired last year after he faked being an FBI agent and led cops on a chase through the capital, resulting in a weeks-long nationwide manhunt.It took four different law enforcement agencies three months to eventually catch up with the staffer 500 miles away. And it was only after a Secret Service agent managed to track down the online shops that sold the staffer mock “federal agent” gear and a bogus license plate for his fake police car—decked out with a siren and flashing lights—that authorities were able to arrest...
DeSantis Goes Scorched Earth on Florida Prosecutor for Defying Abortion Ban
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced he’s taken the extraordinary step of suspending Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren for refusing to enforce some of the state’s laws—including the recent 15-week abortion ban. In a news conference in front of Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the Republican governor said Warren has “put himself publicly above the law” by stating he will not enforce some of Florida’s most controversial laws.“State Attorneys have a duty to prosecute crimes as defined in Florida law, not to pick and choose which laws to enforce based on his personal agenda,” DeSantis said on Thursday....
