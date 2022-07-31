ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, IA

Morgan Will Shows Overall Champion Market Lamb at Cass County Fair

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
(Atlantic) On Saturday morning, Morgan Will showed the overall champion market lamb at the Cass County Fair 4-H and FFA Sheep Show. Will, a member of the Benton-Franklin 4-H Club, also exhibited the Grand Champion Black Face Ewe, Supreme Breeding Ewe, and earned the title of Overall Showman.

Tiana Hagen of the CAM FFA showed the Grand Champion FFA Market Lamb and Grand Champion Breeding Ewe.

Results:

4H:

Grand Champion Home Raised Lamb: Maddy Anderson, Washington GEM

Reserve: Grant Petty, Washington G.E.M

Grand Champion Purchased Lamb: Morgan Will, Benton-Franklin

Reserve: Morgan Will.

Grand Champion AOB Lamb: Leah Ohms, Grant Guys, and Gals

Reserve: Aubrey Graham, Grove HOT

Grand Champion Black Face Ewe: Morgan Will, Benton-Franklin

Reserve: Morgan Will

Grand Champion AOB Ewe: Grant Petty, Washington GEM

Reserve: Faithlynn Scholl, Benton-Franklin

Grand Champion Overall Market Lamb: Morgan Will, Benton-Franklin

Reserve: Maddy Anderson, Washington GEM

Supreme Breeding Ewe: Morgan Will, Benton-Franklin

Reserve: Morgan Will

Top Gaining Production Individual: Kenndy Meyer, Grant Guys, and Gals

Reserve: Alyson Dreager, Bear Grove Blazers

Top Gaining Individual: Kennedy Meyer, Grant Guys, and Gals

Champion Senior Showman: Morgan Will, Benton-Franklin.

Runner-up: Aubrey Graham, Grove HOT

Champion Intermediate Showman: Kennedy Meyer, Grant Guys, and Gals

Runner-up: Emma Meyer, Grant Guys, and Gals

Champion Junior Showman: Astelle Graham, Grove HOT

Runner-up: Faithlynn Scholl, Benton-Franklin

Champion Overall Showman: Morgan Will

Runner-up: Natalye Scholl, CAM FFA

FFA:

Overall Grand Champion FFA Market Lamb: Tiana Hagen-CAM FFA

Reserve: Natalye Scholl, CAM FFA

Overall Grand Champion Breeding Ewe-Tiana Hagen-CAM FFA

Reserve: Maddy Anderson, Atlantic FFA

Champion All Other Breeds Lambs: Leah Ohms, CAM FFA

Champion AOB Breeding Ewe: Natalye Scholl, CAM FFA

Reserve: McKenna Sonntag, Atlantic FFA

Champion Sheep Rate-of-Gain: Leah Ohms, CAM FFA

Champion Showman: Natalye Scholl, CAM FFA

Runner-up: Tiana Hagen, CAM FFA

Champion Black Face Lamb: Tiana Hagen, CAM FFA

Reserve: Natalye Scholl, CAM FFA

Champion Black Face Breeding Ewe: Tiana Hagen, CAM FFA

Reserve: Maddy Anderson, Atlantic FFA

