Morgan Will Shows Overall Champion Market Lamb at Cass County Fair
(Atlantic) On Saturday morning, Morgan Will showed the overall champion market lamb at the Cass County Fair 4-H and FFA Sheep Show. Will, a member of the Benton-Franklin 4-H Club, also exhibited the Grand Champion Black Face Ewe, Supreme Breeding Ewe, and earned the title of Overall Showman.
Tiana Hagen of the CAM FFA showed the Grand Champion FFA Market Lamb and Grand Champion Breeding Ewe.
Results:
4H:
Grand Champion Home Raised Lamb: Maddy Anderson, Washington GEM
Reserve: Grant Petty, Washington G.E.M
Grand Champion Purchased Lamb: Morgan Will, Benton-Franklin
Reserve: Morgan Will.
Grand Champion AOB Lamb: Leah Ohms, Grant Guys, and Gals
Reserve: Aubrey Graham, Grove HOT
Grand Champion Black Face Ewe: Morgan Will, Benton-Franklin
Reserve: Morgan Will
Grand Champion AOB Ewe: Grant Petty, Washington GEM
Reserve: Faithlynn Scholl, Benton-Franklin
Grand Champion Overall Market Lamb: Morgan Will, Benton-Franklin
Reserve: Maddy Anderson, Washington GEM
Supreme Breeding Ewe: Morgan Will, Benton-Franklin
Reserve: Morgan Will
Top Gaining Production Individual: Kenndy Meyer, Grant Guys, and Gals
Reserve: Alyson Dreager, Bear Grove Blazers
Top Gaining Individual: Kennedy Meyer, Grant Guys, and Gals
Champion Senior Showman: Morgan Will, Benton-Franklin.
Runner-up: Aubrey Graham, Grove HOT
Champion Intermediate Showman: Kennedy Meyer, Grant Guys, and Gals
Runner-up: Emma Meyer, Grant Guys, and Gals
Champion Junior Showman: Astelle Graham, Grove HOT
Runner-up: Faithlynn Scholl, Benton-Franklin
Champion Overall Showman: Morgan Will
Runner-up: Natalye Scholl, CAM FFA
FFA:
Overall Grand Champion FFA Market Lamb: Tiana Hagen-CAM FFA
Reserve: Natalye Scholl, CAM FFA
Overall Grand Champion Breeding Ewe-Tiana Hagen-CAM FFA
Reserve: Maddy Anderson, Atlantic FFA
Champion All Other Breeds Lambs: Leah Ohms, CAM FFA
Champion AOB Breeding Ewe: Natalye Scholl, CAM FFA
Reserve: McKenna Sonntag, Atlantic FFA
Champion Sheep Rate-of-Gain: Leah Ohms, CAM FFA
Champion Showman: Natalye Scholl, CAM FFA
Runner-up: Tiana Hagen, CAM FFA
Champion Black Face Lamb: Tiana Hagen, CAM FFA
Reserve: Natalye Scholl, CAM FFA
Champion Black Face Breeding Ewe: Tiana Hagen, CAM FFA
Reserve: Maddy Anderson, Atlantic FFA
