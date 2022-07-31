ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ionia County, MI

First Monkeypox case found in Ionia Co.

By Elena Cousino
 5 days ago

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Ionia County has its first known case of monkeypox, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Throughout the state, there are now 37 cases. This is an increase from Thursday, with cases totaling 27.

The MDHHS urges those who have been exposed to monkeypox to contact their local health department about vaccination.

For more information about Monkeypox, visit CDC.gov/Monkeypox or Michigan.gov/MVP

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

LPD celebrates ‘National Night Out’

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Communities all across mid-Michigan celebrated National Night Out on Tuesday. The nationwide campaign brings police, first responders, and their communities together for a night of celebration and community building. The event included food and activities for people of all ages. Organizers say the event is all about building relationships, which is […]
LANSING, MI
MSU joins midwest colleges to boost semiconductor supply

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University is joining 11 other colleges in Michigan, Indiana and Ohio in bolstering semiconductor and microelectronic research, education and development. – The other colleges and universities in the coalition include: Case Western Reserve University Columbus State Community College Lorain County Community College Purdue University Sinclair Community College The […]
EAST LANSING, MI
