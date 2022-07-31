First Monkeypox case found in Ionia Co.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Ionia County has its first known case of monkeypox, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Throughout the state, there are now 37 cases. This is an increase from Thursday, with cases totaling 27.

The MDHHS urges those who have been exposed to monkeypox to contact their local health department about vaccination.

For more information about Monkeypox, visit CDC.gov/Monkeypox or Michigan.gov/MVP

