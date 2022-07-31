Man arrested after fatally crashing into USPS vehicle, killing employee

www.kxxv.com
Mississippi Highway Patrol vehicle shot in trooper’s home driveway
A heavy presence of Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers was reported in Vicksburg after a trooper’s patrol car was struck multiple times by bullets while parked in the trooper’s home driveway. The Vicksburg Police Department responded to a possible burglary in the 200 block of First Avenue Tuesday night...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Police Reports: One arrested for cocaine and meth possession, multiple thefts reported
The Vicksburg Police Department made a drug possession arrest on Thursday and received several reports of theft between Tuesday and Thursday. El-Torreo Varnado, 59 of Bolton, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine on Thursday after the vehicle he was driving was stopped for a traffic offense on Warrenton Road.
Three arrested after woman robbed, shot at and dragged across parking lot at Mississippi apartment complex
Three people have been arrested after a woman was shot at, robbed and dragged across a Mississippi apartment complex parking lot. Byram police arrested the three suspects after the victim was robbed at The Reserve of Byram Apartment Complex. The robbery occurred in the apartment complex parking lot on July 24, when two male suspects pointed a gun at the female victim in an attempted carjacking.
WTOK-TV
State trooper’s police cruiser shot several times in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that involved a Mississippi Highway Patrolwoman’s police cruiser. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said police responded to a possible burglary on First Avenue Wednesday morning. A state trooper said she was awoken by shots fired in her...
WLBT
3 arrested after woman shot at, dragged across pavement during robbery at Byram apartments
The incident happened on July 24 at The Reserve of Byram Apartment Complex. The female victim told police she was approached by two men who pointed a gun at her and who attempted to carjack her. During a brief struggle with the two men, the gun went off, barely missing...
WAPT
JPD investigating death of 18-year-old woman
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old woman. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said police responded to a crash on Bailey Avenue and Oak Street at 3:58 a.m. Wednesday. He said they found Tawhia Bell unresponsive in a black 2013 Honda Accord. Anyone with information...
Former Jackson police officer found guilty in connection to death of George Robinson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Jackson police officer was found guilty in connection to the January 2019 death of George Robinson, 62. On Thursday, the jury found Anthony Fox guilty of culpable negligence manslaughter. He will be sentenced in two weeks. Two other police officers, Desmond Barney and Lincoln Lampley, were charged in connection […]
WAPT
Three arrested in Byram armed robbery investigation
Three men have been arrested and charged in connection to an attempted robbery and carjacking in Byram. Byram police say they responded to the Reserve of Byram Apartment Complex on July 24 for a report of shots fired in the area. According to police, a woman was approached by two...
vicksburgnews.com
“We’re requesting the public’s assistance” – Warren County authorities alerted to several overnight thefts
Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace is asking for the public’s help to curb criminal activity. Tuesday morning, Warren County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to several reports of items being taken from vehicles overnight. Three in the area of Fisher Ferry, one on Halls Ferry and another in the area of Lee Road.
Two Mississippi teens killed in early morning crash
Friends and family gathered outside Germantown High School in Madison County Tuesday night to remember the lives of two teens killed in early Monday morning crash. The large gathering held a candlelight vigil in front of the school building that one of the students attended. Armond Littleton, 15, and Tyrese...
wcbi.com
Pleas from murder victims family did not change prison sentence
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Pleas from a murder victim’s family does not change a woman’s prison sentence. Alexis Sanders was ordered to serve 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to second degree murder. The Canton woman’s attorney asked the court to reconsider the prison sentence...
breezynews.com
Prison Contraband and Possession with Intent to Sell Arrests in Leake and Attala
SAMMY T FORD, 35, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0. CAMERON J FOSTER, 23, of Canton, DUI – Test Refusal, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Dim Headlights, No Driver’s License, Resisting Arrest, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500, $500, $500. JEROME FULLER, 59,...
WLBT
Three separate arrests in Vicksburg involving firearms
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Three arrests were made in Vicksburg, all involving firearms. Thirty-year-old Deandre Royal was charged with shooting into a home on Elizabeth Circle on July 12th. Royal is now charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Also in...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg man arrested for shooting into house on Elizabeth Circle
A suspect was arrested in connection with a July shooting in the Elizabeth Circle neighborhood. Deandre Royal, 39 of Vicksburg, was arrested on July 29 by investigators of the Vicksburg Police Department in connection with a July 12 shooting into a residence on Elizabeth Circle. Royal was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Bond set for suspect accused of killing man on Highway 25 in Rankin County
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect accused of the shooting death of a man on Highway 25 in Rankin County is facing a first degree murder charge. A preliminary hearing was held on Tuesday, August 2 for 18-year-old Cortland Miekel Phlegm, of Ridgeland. Authorities said he killed 40-year-old William Nicholas Cardin, of Carthage, near Lone […]
bobgermanylaw.com
Jackson, MS – Victims Injured in Collision on I-55 near Woodrow Wilson Ave
Paramedics were on-site to provide necessary medical aid to the injured parties. Ambulances were stationed nearby to transport any victims requiring additional treatment to local hospitals. The identities of the involved parties have not been disclosed. No further updates on the conditions of the injured parties have been provided. Local...
bobgermanylaw.com
Flora, MS – Two Teens Killed in Rollover Crash on Gus Green Rd
The two victims were reportedly traveling in a vehicle on the roadway when the car left the road and hit a tree. Both occupants suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased parties were later identified as a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy. Both victims were students at Germantown High School.
Vicksburg Post
Two arrested for meth on Letourneau Road in Warren County
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office made two separate arrests for possession of methamphetamine on Monday. Both were on Letourneau Road and within about an hour of each other. According to reports, Deputy Michael Whitley stopped an older model Ford Ranger on Letourneau Road on Monday just before 5:30 a.m....
WLBT
Ridgeland teen charged with manslaughter after ‘road rage’ incident
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Eighteen-year-old Cortland Miekel Phlegm was charged Tuesday with manslaughter after allegedly shooting and killing 40-year-old William Nicholas Cardin during a road rage incident on Highway 25 last week. According to Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Paul Holley, Phlegm was denied bond the day after the...
wcbi.com
Canton woman pleads guilty to murder in Oktibbeha County
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Canton woman pleads guilty to murder in Oktibbeha County. However, her time in prison could change. Alexis Sanders was ordered to serve 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to second degree murder. Now, her attorneys have filed a motion to reconsider that...
