Robbie Biershenk holds second round lead in Greenville County Am at 13-under par

Simpsonville –

Through two rounds at Fox Run Country Club, two-time Spartanburg County Amateur champion Robbie Biershenk leads the 2022 Greenville County Amateur by 3 shots at 13-under par.

Biershenk shot a bogey free 65 on Saturday.

A pair of former champions are among the 4 golfers three shots back in 2018 winner Danny Brock & 2006 winner Garland Ferrell.

The final round is Sunday afternoon.

