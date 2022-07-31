Robbie Biershenk holds second round lead in Greenville County Am at 13-under par
Simpsonville –
Through two rounds at Fox Run Country Club, two-time Spartanburg County Amateur champion Robbie Biershenk leads the 2022 Greenville County Amateur by 3 shots at 13-under par.
Biershenk shot a bogey free 65 on Saturday.
A pair of former champions are among the 4 golfers three shots back in 2018 winner Danny Brock & 2006 winner Garland Ferrell.
