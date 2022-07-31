17-Year-Old Killed in Knife Attack While Tubing, 4 Others in Critical Condition: Sheriff

The mother of an 11-year-old boy says he is “scared and withdrawn” after California State Fair officers allegedly chased, tackled, and bloodied him during the fair’s Kids Day. Cynthia Martin said at a news conference on Monday that the incident, on July 19, started when her son and his friends were playing near the State Fair rollercoaster. They were allegedly chased down by police, injured, and subsequently questioned for 30 minutes before being forced to sign a no-trespassing agreement without parental consent, she said. “My child is not the same. He’s withdrawn. He’s scared,” Martin said. Civil rights attorney Mark Merin, who was present at the conference, confirmed he has filed a tort claim, a precursor to a federal civil lawsuit against the California State Fair, according to The Sacramento Bee. “He’s just a child. They brought him down by choking him. They manhandled him and used force, so immediately there’s false arrest,” Merin said. Black Lives Matter Sacramento is demanding to see the officers’ body camera and other security video footage, while fair executives are expected to meet with the Sacramento NAACP.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO