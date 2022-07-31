17-Year-Old Killed in Knife Attack While Tubing, 4 Others in Critical Condition: Sheriff

www.thedailybeast.com
Mom’s Boyfriend Charged After NJ Cops Realize Toddler Has Been Missing for 3 Years
A New Jersey man has been charged with murder after police discovered that his girlfriend’s daughter has been missing since 2019. In July, police visited Monique Durham’s home in Perth Amboy for a welfare check, but only found one of two five-year-old twins in the home. An investigation revealed that one of the young girls disappeared when she was only two, with the probe eventually finding that Matthew Chiles, the boyfriend, allegedly killed her and disposed of her remains. According to sources cited by ABC7, the toddler’s remains were found in Chiles’ basement last month. In addition to the murder charge, police have charged him with desecration of human remains and two counts endangering the welfare of a child.
Twin Cities man found on side of the road with stab wounds
A man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing that happened early Monday morning. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old Willernie man has been taken into custody. A deputy was in the area of Willernie at about 8:45 a.m., near the 300 block of Stillwater Road, when...
Texas Cops Say Woman Intentionally Lit Boyfriend on Fire at Gas Station
A 24-year-old Texas woman has been charged with murder after her boyfriend died from injuries he sustained after she allegedly lit him on fire. Police allege that on July 18, Breana Johnson and her 25-year-old boyfriend drove up to a gas station in their Jeep. Johnson’s boyfriend sat in the car as she filled it with gas, the two of them arguing all the while. Eventually, police say things got so heated that Johnson intentionally set the Jeep afire, leading her boyfriend to jump out of the vehicle, engulfed in flames. As bystanders helped the victim, police claim that Johnson drove off. ABC8 reported that the victim, who suffered burns on most of his body, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Officers arrested Johnson the next day and charged her with aggravated assault, but elevated the charge when the victim died of his injuries on Tuesday.
2-Year-Old Kansas Child Died After Climbing Into Hot Car
A 2-year-old child from Kansas is dead after allegedly climbing into a hot car Sunday, according to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office. The kid, who remained unidentified as of Tuesday, apparently “got into the car” rather than being left inside by an unknowing guardian, Sheriff Chris Wells said. First responders found the child unresponsive around 3:40 p.m. in Scranton, Wells said. The child was pronounced dead at a hospital, Wells said. He said law enforcement are still investigating the incident, and an official autopsy may provide further information about the child’s death.
11-Year-Old Allegedly Chased, Tackled, Bloodied by Officers
The mother of an 11-year-old boy says he is “scared and withdrawn” after California State Fair officers allegedly chased, tackled, and bloodied him during the fair’s Kids Day. Cynthia Martin said at a news conference on Monday that the incident, on July 19, started when her son and his friends were playing near the State Fair rollercoaster. They were allegedly chased down by police, injured, and subsequently questioned for 30 minutes before being forced to sign a no-trespassing agreement without parental consent, she said. “My child is not the same. He’s withdrawn. He’s scared,” Martin said. Civil rights attorney Mark Merin, who was present at the conference, confirmed he has filed a tort claim, a precursor to a federal civil lawsuit against the California State Fair, according to The Sacramento Bee. “He’s just a child. They brought him down by choking him. They manhandled him and used force, so immediately there’s false arrest,” Merin said. Black Lives Matter Sacramento is demanding to see the officers’ body camera and other security video footage, while fair executives are expected to meet with the Sacramento NAACP.
No Prison Time Given for Homeless St. Paul Driver Who Killed Thief
A 32-year-old woman who fatally struck a man with her SUV in October after he allegedly stole from her and her partner in St. Paul was given a 180-day work release sentence on Monday. Additionally, Landis Rachel Hill must show up at the Ramsey County Detention Center on the anniversary...
52-Year-Old Man Went on Stabbing Spree, Killing 17-Year-Old Boy While Tubing on Wisconsin River: Sheriff
A middle-aged man went on a stabbing spree, killing a teenage boy and injuring four other people–all while they were tubing on a river, say authorities in St. Croix County, Wisconsin. Sheriff Scott Knudson did not name the people involved during his press conference on Saturday, but he described the suspect as being 52-years-old, and the slain victim as a 17-year-old boy (h/t KMSP). Both were from Minnesota, he said.
Barricaded suspect in custody after three hour standoff
A barricaded suspect was arrested by the St. Louis County Emergency Response team after a three hour standoff Sunday night. It happened on the 3600 of Mallard Drive around 6:30 p.m. on July 31st. It was reported that a man had made threats to kill his family after a domestic assault.
Woman stabbed her mother to death in Adirondacks village murder, troopers say
Tupper Lake, N.Y. — A woman stabbed her mother to death in a village in the Adirondacks, state troopers announced Monday. An autopsy of Melissa A. Guisewhite, 51, of Tupper Lake revealed she died of “injuries resulting from a stab wound,” state police said in a news release.
Dori: Man arrested for murder used sword, his mom calls WA State’s mental health system ‘a total mess’
After more than three years of trying to get her 26-year-old homeless son off the streets and into a mental health support program, a Skagit County mom is now heartbroken that her son has been arrested for allegedly killing another man with a sword. “It’s like watching them die,” Bonnie...
One ejected, 3-month-old seriously injured in collision by St. Johns County rest area
ST JOHNS, Fla. — Two people, including a 3-month-old child, were injured in a collision by the St. Johns County rest area Sunday morning. Another passenger was ejected from the vehicle. The Florida highway patrol reports that at 11:25 a.m. Sunday a Nissan Pathfinder was stopped on the center...
2-year-old found in unlocked car dies, North Carolina sheriff's office reports
LAURINBURG, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff's office says a 2-year-old boy has died a week after he went missing and was found in an unlocked car. News outlets report that the Scotland County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a home on Graham Road on July 21 to look for a boy who got out of his house.
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
SOMERSET, Wis. (AP) — A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon. Knudson said investigators were working to determine what led to the stabbings and whether the victims and suspect knew each other. They were tubing with two different groups that included about 20 people.
Colorado family searching for justice during homicide investigation of 13-year-old Haley Perkins
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado family is searching for justice over a month after the death of 13-year-old Haley Perkins was deemed a homicide by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office. At about 2:50 p.m. on June 27, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office sent out the following statement...
Man convicted of second-degree murder in North Carolina to be released
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The North Carolina Parole Commission is planning to release yet another inmate who has been serving a life sentence for second-degree murder. Steven O. Alexander, 68, was sentenced to life plus another 40 years consecutively on related charges and two other concurrent stints after his conviction nearly 28 years ago in […]
Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski and Three Others Killed in Car Crash
U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski (R-IN) was killed in a two-car crash on Wednesday afternoon in northern Indiana, authorities said. The crash occurred after a northbound vehicle slipped over the state road’s centerline and collided with the SUV carrying Walorski, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office. Also killed were the SUV’s two other occupants: Walorski’s 28-year-old communications director, Emma Thomson, and Zachery Potts, 27, the chairman of the St. Joseph County Republican Party.The driver of the northbound vehicle, identified as 56-year-old Edith Schmucker, was pronounced dead at the scene.Both the sheriff’s office and the Elkhart County Coroner’s Office are investigating...
New detective solves 60-year-old mystery, declares deceased Utahn a serial killer
On a typical morning in the serene cemetery of rural Mt. Pleasant in Sanpete County, a walker or jogger can be found getting in their morning steps by taking laps on the roads that border and cut through the property, which hardly see any motor traffic. Sitting unassumingly in the...
Ex-Puerto Rican Governor Arrested for Bribery Scheme, Feds Say
Wanda Vázquez, who served as Puerto Rico’s governor from August 2019 to 2021, has been arrested in a bribery scheme spanning seven months during her time in office, federal officials said Thursday. Vázquez allegedly accepted a bribe in exchange for replacing Puerto Rico’s financial commissioner, who was investigating a bank owner for unreported transactions, with someone of the bank owner’s choosing, according to the Justice Department. The bank owner and others paid her political consultants more than $300,000 to help finance her 2020 campaign, the Justice Department said. When Vázquez lost to current Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, the bank owner then attempted to bribe the new governor with a similar deal in order to end an audit of his bank, but Pierluisi didn’t go for the offer. Vázquez’s charges, which signify the first time a former Puerto Rican leader has been federally charged, include counts for conspiracy, federal programs bribery and honest services wire fraud. She faces a prison sentence of up to 20 years if convicted.Read it at Associated Press
'I knew instantly' | Maine woman identified more than 40 years after her death in Louisiana
DRESDEN, Maine — Angie Jordan said she can't imagine her life without her three adult children and her two grandchildren. Jordan raised the family in Maine, where her mother was born and raised. But when she was 4 years old, her mom took Jordan to Louisiana. “My mom lived...
Hiker collapses, dies on New Hampshire’s Mount Washington
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities say a hiker who collapsed on the Northeast’s highest peak has died despite efforts by multiple groups to resuscitate him amid freezing temperatures and high winds. According to the Department of Fish and Game, a group of hikers found the man...
