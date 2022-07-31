ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Margot Robbie says she's 'eternally grateful' to Neighbours for helping her break into Hollywood - and admits she only realised how popular the show was until she moved to London

By Monique Friedlander
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

She's arguably one of the biggest stars to come out of Australian soap Neighbours.

And Margot Robbie, who played Donna Freedman between 2008 and 2011, is under no illusion that the beloved show was integral in helping her break into Hollywood.

'There are so many of us that owe them for giving us a big break,' Robbie, 32, told The Sun on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LmB68_0gz8PEFW00
Margot Robbie, 32, (pictured) told The Sun on Saturday she's 'eternally grateful' to Neighbours for helping her break into Hollywood 

'It wasn't just about giving me a break either — it gave me a real chance to work on my craft. It was the perfect training for Hollywood, and I will always be eternally grateful.'

Robbie, who moved to London in 2013 after leaving Neighbours, said she only realised how popular the show was until she lived in the UK.

'When I lived in ­London, I understood at its peak how big it was. People would come up to me and tell me how they watched it every day after school.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11I0rt_0gz8PEFW00
Robbie played Donna Freedman between 2008 and 2011. She is pictured in character on the show in 2009 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PPD9n_0gz8PEFW00
'It wasn't just about giving me a break either — it gave me a real chance to work on my craft. It was the perfect training for Hollywood, and I will always be eternally grateful.' Margot is pictured in character with co-star Jackie Woodburne, who played Susan Kennedy, in 2009

During the Neighbours finale, Robbie made a fleeting appearance in a 14-second pre-recorded video message.

Robbie was unable to travel to Australia to film scenes as she's currently busy filming the Barbie movie in America.

However, she did show her gratitude by sending the entire cast a bottle of pricey Champagne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c2QbK_0gz8PEFW00
During the Neighbours finale, Robbie made a fleeting appearance in a 14-second pre-recorded video message. She is pictured in her final episode cameo   

Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce, Jason Donovan, Natalie Imbruglia and Holly Valance are among the other celebrities who returned to Neighbours to appear in the send-off of the Melbourne-based drama that helped launch their careers in acting and music.

Natalie and Holly filmed a scene together from the UK, which saw them bump into each other at a park before discovering they both once lived on Ramsay Street.

Neighbours was once a major hit in Australia and a bigger success in Britain, but has fallen victim to waning ratings in recent years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B4Afz_0gz8PEFW00
Robbie was unable to travel to Australia to film scenes as she's currently busy filming the Barbie movie in America. However, she did show her gratitude by sending the entire cast a bottle of pricey Champagne
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PNdeL_0gz8PEFW00
Kylie Minogue (pictured), Guy Pearce, Jason Donovan, Natalie Imbruglia and Holly Valance are among the other celebrities who returned to Neighbours to appear in the send-off of the Melbourne-based drama that helped launch their careers in acting and music  

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

Margot Robbie Becomes the Highest-Paid Actress with Impressive ‘Barbie’ Salary

We've been buzzing about the new Greta Gerwig movie, Barbie, for months. Ever since those initial photos from the set were released, anxious fans have been trying to figure out what exactly this movie will be about (and they've even been dressing like the iconic Mattel doll in the meantime). Now, there's a new reason that Barbie is grabbing headlines, because it just made Margot Robbie the highest-paid actress in Hollywood.
MOVIES
Page Six

Tom Cruise apologizes for interrupting couple’s hike before jumping off cliff

It’s not every day you run into Tom Cruise – or receive an apology from him. Sarah and Jason Haygarth, a couple from the UK, were enjoying a hike around the Lake District with their dog, Edward, when they reportedly spotted and spoke with the “Top Gun: Maverick” star. “Sorry for disturbing your peaceful walk with all the noise,” Cruise, 60, said, according to The U.S. Sun. “I like your dog.” Per the outlet, Cruise landed on High Crag on a chopper right in front of the lovebirds, who were apparently caught off guard by the film stunt. “Are you really going to jump...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Minogue
Person
Holly Valance
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Jason Donovan
Person
Guy Pearce
Person
Natalie Imbruglia
RadarOnline

Bitter Wynona Judd Plots To Contest Late Mom’s $25 Million Will, Blames Sister Ashley For ‘Baffling’ Decision To Cut Her Out Of Inheritance

Wynonna Judd is said to be speaking with attorneys about formally contesting her late mom’s will which left total control of her $25 million fortune and estate to her widower husband.As Radar revealed, Naomi Judd made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley in her official last will and testament in what some called a baffling decision.Instead, the Grammy award-winning country legend rested all power with her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland.The decision has sparked a bitter battle between the squabbling sisters with Ashley believed to be siding with her late mom and Larry.“Wynonna was banking on getting...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Archie's final hours: Family of 'brain dead' 12-year-old hold bedside vigil playing his favourite music and television shows before life support is set to be turned off at 11am TODAY - as they cling on to one last chance of saving him

Archie Battersbee's life support will be removed at 11am this morning unless his family can appeal again to the European Court of Human Rights, having spent the night holding a vigil by his bedside. The 12-year-old suffered catastrophic brain damage after an accident at home in April, and has been...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Australian#Champagne
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Reveals ‘Talented’ Daughter Suri, 16, Sings ‘Blue Moon’ Cover In Her New Movie

Katie Holmes shared a rare glimpse into her life with Suri Cruise when she opened up about the role her mini-me daughter plays in her latest movie Alone Together. The film — which the Dawson’s Creek star wrote, directed and starred in — features a cover of “Blue Moon” by Suri, 16, in her singing debut! “I always want the highest level of talent,” Katie told Yahoo Entertainment about the adorable collaboration. “So I asked her!”
CELEBRITIES
pethelpful.com

Pit Bull's Hilarious Protest of Dad's Refusal to Take Him Outside Is Too Funny

Finn is a dog who knows what he wants... but who does not know what's good for him! It's a struggle many pet parents can relate to, whether the temptation is to steal some human food, to eat something that's, well... not food, or, in this case, to go outside when it's hot AF.
The Independent

Mena Suvari says being raped aged 12 ‘sucked the life out of me’

Mena Suvari has described how being sexually abused as a child made her feel a “loss of sense of self”.The American Beauty star revealed that she was raped at age 12 by one of her older brother’s 16-year-old friends in her 2021 memoir, The Great Peace.In a new interview, Suvari, 43, opened up about her experience, which she said “sucked the life out of me”.In her book, Suvari wrote that she “spent almost my entire life feeling disgusted, ashamed, and in denial about what happened to me”.She detailed how the rape led to more abusive relationships with older men...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

519K+
Followers
54K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy