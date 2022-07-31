Margot Robbie says she's 'eternally grateful' to Neighbours for helping her break into Hollywood - and admits she only realised how popular the show was until she moved to London

She's arguably one of the biggest stars to come out of Australian soap Neighbours.

And Margot Robbie, who played Donna Freedman between 2008 and 2011, is under no illusion that the beloved show was integral in helping her break into Hollywood.

'There are so many of us that owe them for giving us a big break,' Robbie, 32, told The Sun on Saturday.

Margot Robbie, 32, (pictured) told The Sun on Saturday she's 'eternally grateful' to Neighbours for helping her break into Hollywood

'It wasn't just about giving me a break either — it gave me a real chance to work on my craft. It was the perfect training for Hollywood, and I will always be eternally grateful.'

Robbie, who moved to London in 2013 after leaving Neighbours, said she only realised how popular the show was until she lived in the UK.

'When I lived in ­London, I understood at its peak how big it was. People would come up to me and tell me how they watched it every day after school.'

Robbie played Donna Freedman between 2008 and 2011. She is pictured in character on the show in 2009

'It wasn't just about giving me a break either — it gave me a real chance to work on my craft. It was the perfect training for Hollywood, and I will always be eternally grateful.' Margot is pictured in character with co-star Jackie Woodburne, who played Susan Kennedy, in 2009

During the Neighbours finale, Robbie made a fleeting appearance in a 14-second pre-recorded video message.

Robbie was unable to travel to Australia to film scenes as she's currently busy filming the Barbie movie in America.

However, she did show her gratitude by sending the entire cast a bottle of pricey Champagne.

During the Neighbours finale, Robbie made a fleeting appearance in a 14-second pre-recorded video message. She is pictured in her final episode cameo

Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce, Jason Donovan, Natalie Imbruglia and Holly Valance are among the other celebrities who returned to Neighbours to appear in the send-off of the Melbourne-based drama that helped launch their careers in acting and music.

Natalie and Holly filmed a scene together from the UK, which saw them bump into each other at a park before discovering they both once lived on Ramsay Street.

Neighbours was once a major hit in Australia and a bigger success in Britain, but has fallen victim to waning ratings in recent years.

Robbie was unable to travel to Australia to film scenes as she's currently busy filming the Barbie movie in America. However, she did show her gratitude by sending the entire cast a bottle of pricey Champagne