Effective: 2022-08-04 17:18:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-04 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mohave A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MST FOR CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 517 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles northeast of Grand Canyon Skywalk, or 53 miles south of Littlefield, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs and trees. Locations impacted include Grand Canyon Skywalk. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 HOUR AGO