State officials investigating after Cedar Rapids officers exchange gunfire with traffic stop subject, causing injury

KCRG.com
Autopsies reveal family members were stabbed, shot, strangled at Maquoketa Caves State Park
ANKENY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation revealed the cause of death for the victims in the triple homicide that happened at Maquoketa Caves State Park last month. According to the autopsy, Tyler Schmidt, 42, died from a gunshot wound and multiple stab wounds; Sarah Schmidt, 42,...
KCRG.com
Shots fired in road rage incident on I-380; suspect charged with four counts of attempted murder
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:10 pm, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched for a report of a road rage incident occurring southbound on I-380 in the area of Center Point Road NE and 32nd Street NE. The caller reported that the passenger of one of the vehicles brandished a firearm during the incident.
KCRG.com
Two arrested in connection to death of Palo woman
PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities said they arrested two people in connection to the death of Palo woman, who was found dead after a welfare check on a home on July 15. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation arrested Samantha Bevans, 34, of Palo on Wednesday, and Tacoa Talley, 38, of North Liberty, on Thursday.
KCRG.com
Shots fired damage at UnityPoint Work Well Clinic
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday evening at approximately 8:20 pm, the St. Luke’s Therapy Plus and Work Well Clinic at 830 1st Avenue SE sustained broken windows and doors as a result of gunshots fired at the building. No one inside the building was injured. Work Well and...
KCRG.com
Two dead in Dubuque County crash
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people died in a crash in Dubuque County Tuesday night. The Iowa State Patrol said it happened a little after 5 p.m. on Highway 20. The patrol said an SUV and a sanitation vehicle were both heading east. The sanitation vehicle was waiting to turn onto Olde Castle Road as the SUV tried to pass vehicles in the turning lane and rear-ended the truck.
KCRG.com
Fire at Hanna Park in Marion under investigation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday at approximately 4:01 pm, Marion Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from a pavilion in Hanna Park. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the restrooms upon arrival. Responders quickly got the fire under control. The pavilion sustained moderate damage to the...
KCCI.com
Authorities investigate shooting in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Officials have identified the individual involved with the shooting that took place in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE with Cedar Rapids police on July 30. According to state law enforcement officials, at around 3:52 a.m., officers with the Cedar Rapids Police Department...
KCJJ
Armed subject arrested in weekend incident identified
Iowa City Police have identified an armed subject who threatened staff at a downtown bar with a gun Sunday after getting kicked out of the establishment. According to a release issued Sunday night, 18-year-old Alex Bwayonga reportedly pulled out a loaded .22 caliber GSG Firefly and pointed it at staff of El Ray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue just after 12:30 Sunday morning after he was kicked out of the bar. The man fled the scene, and University of Iowa officials issued a Hawkalert to warn the campus area. Bwayonga was captured a short time later by Iowa City Police. The gun was found in his waistband, and was later found to be stolen out of Linn County.
KCJJ
Area transient arrested on number of warrants regarding assaults, thefts, and moving violations
An area transient wanted on a number of charges in the past months has been taken into custody. Police say the first warrant stemmed from an alleged theft on the Coralville Strip in November. 22-year-old Jaquon Hemphill entered Keystone Liquor the morning of the 8th and requested merchandise from behind the counter. After attempting to pay for the merchandise with a temporary card, he allegedly took the merchandise and left the store.
Officer-involved shooting on Glass Road NE leaves one injured, DCI investigating
Cedar Rapids, IOWA – According to the police officials, this incident occurred right before 4 a.m. early Saturday morning. It happened in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. Cedar Rapids Police Department officers conducted a vehicle stop for erratic driving. The driver of the vehicle brandished a firearm...
KCRG.com
Portion of A Ave NE in Cedar Rapids to close for approximately 6 months
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Beginning Monday, August 8th, A Avenue NE between 10th Street and 11th Street will be closed for skywalk construction. Officials say a detour will be posted and work is expected to take roughly six months. To receive text alerts on road impacts, please visit www.cityofcr.com/subscribe.
KCRG.com
Two arrested in Palo death
Cyber security expert breaks down districts' next steps after ransomware attack. Two Cedar Rapids-area school districts have become victims of cyber attacks in the last month. UnityPoint Des Moines closes 50 beds amid declining COVID-19 hospitalizations. Updated: 9 hours ago. UnityPoint Des Moines said it has closed about 40-50 beds,...
KCJJ
Iowa City man charged with stealing electric bike and hiding it in his residence
An Iowa City man has been arrested on a warrant stemming from an alleged electric bike theft. The criminal complaint says the owner of the stolen bike tracked it to a Dodge Street address using Apple Air Tag technology the morning of July 28th. Officers investigated and pinpointed it to be inside an apartment.
KCJJ
UI issues Hawkalert after armed subject reportedly kicked out of downtown bar; suspect in custody
University of Iowa officials issued a Hawkalert overnight for an armed subject who had been kicked out of a downtown bar. The man was in custody less than a half-hour later. While the suspect was not identified in arrest records released Sunday morning, the documents do shed more light on the incident. The suspect reportedly pulled out a loaded .22 caliber GSG Firefly and pointed it at staff of El Ray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue just after 12:30 Sunday morning after he was kicked out of the bar. The man fled the scene, but was captured a short time later by Iowa City Police. The gun was found in his waistband.
KCJJ
Coralville Police: Suspect in Hayden Fry Way crash had dangerously high BAC
A University of Iowa graduate student had a dangerously high breath alcohol content when he was involved in a Saturday afternoon car crash on a major Coralville thoroughfare. That’s according to Coralville Police, who say 24-year-old Graham Ausdal of South Johnson Street registered a BAC of .304% after he crashed his 2012 Toyota Camry with Illinois plates just after 1:45pm on the 500 block of Hayden Fry Way.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids library to reopen by September after fire forces closure
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Staff with the Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library say the building is expected to reopen by September. It comes after a fire forced the building’s closure last week. Firefighters said the fire started in a light fixture above the commons of the library. The sprinkler systems activated, and the fire was quickly extinguished.
Unusual Gun Used in Maquoketa Caves State Park Shooting
Investigators are still slowly trying to piece together the details surrounding the shooting that left three members of a Cedar Falls family dead after being shot a the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground. The Des Moines Register reports that as of last Friday, little new information in the case was being released. Officials say they hope to have autopsy reports done by later this week. But one detail that has come to light is the gun used in the crime.
KCJJ
OWI suspect arrested after allegedly commenting on attractiveness of IC Police officers
A drunk driving suspect was arrested late Friday night after Iowa City Police say she made comments about being physically attracted to officers. Police say 31-year-old Mildred Henderson of Crosspark Avenue pulled her 2011 Chevy Camaro up to officers who were walking near the corner of Washington and Clinton Streets just after 11:45pm and commented on their attractiveness. The officers noticed an open container of alcohol inside the vehicle and asked Henderson to step outside. She allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking earlier in the night, and provided breath alcohol levels of .119% and .121%.
KCJJ
I-80 accident leads to IC woman’s arrest
A one-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 has led to the arrest of an Iowa City woman. Police were called to a disabled 2011 Nissan Murano on eastbound I-80 between the Dubuque Street and Dodge Street exits just before 4am Friday. An investigation determined that the driver, identified as 22-year-old Rubi Ghulam Sabir of York Place, had fallen asleep and left the roadway just west of the 1st Avenue exit in Coralville, leading to a crash. Ghulam Sabir was able to travel two more miles before the car died.
KCRG.com
Keystone city council to meet about county dangerous animal ordinance
KEYSTONE, Iowa (KCRG) - Keystone’s City Council is expected to discuss Benton County’s “Dangerous Animal” ordinance at a meeting on Thursday. The ordinance bans residents from having pit bulls, or animals that look like pit bulls. Ten families in Keystone were told they had to get...
