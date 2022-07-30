ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Today

Charlie Crist visits Brevard for meet-and-greet, blasts 'Rotten Ron' in campaign swing

By Finch Walker, Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DEmMJ_0gz8NQ6400

SATELLITE BEACH — U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist took his campaign for Florida governor across the state Saturday for meet-and-greet events, stopping in Tampa, Polk County, and Kissimmee before coming to Brevard County in the evening.

The former Republican governor of Florida and three-term Democratic member of Congress is running as a Democrat to return to the governor's office. He spoke Saturday evening at Brevard County school board member Jennifer Jenkins' home in Satellite Beach, sharing some of his campaign goals and taking a handful of questions from the gathering of about 80 community members.

"I'm enjoying fighting for you. I'm trying to bring the sunshine back to the Sunshine State, because it's been dark under this clown," he said, referring to GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Confused about your ballot? Ballot instruction for governor confusing some Brevard readers; elections officials say it's not a problem

Crist vs. Fried:Fried trounces Crist, Congressional candidates draw in North Brevard Democrats' straw poll

Calling him "Rotten Ron," Crist criticized DeSantis for his handling of environmental concerns, education and reproductive issues.

Attendees asked Crist what he would do to handle those issues, as well as health care and housing insurance, if he were re-elected governor.

Crist said he would expand Medicaid coverage, which has been refused by the last two Republican governors, and noted that he called a property insurance session when he was governor.

He also pointed to his work as a member of Congress, as well as his previous term as governor from 2007 to 2011, recalling how he made efforts to improve the Everglades and Lake Okeechobee and has always voted against legislation restricting abortion access, even when he was a Republican.

"We need to be busy," Crist said, urging everyone to vote and help their family members and friends register to vote. "We need to work hard. We need to get out to vote. We need to make sure everybody knows what's going on, what's at stake in this election."

The Democratic primary election is Aug. 23. Crist is also running against Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

Finch Walker is a Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or fwalker@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @_finchwalker

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

Comments / 19

SF HAGER
4d ago

Sorry Charlie you were one of the most bought Governors Florida ever had. Has done nothing in his current seat either. NOTICE HE AND DEMING HAVE ONLY THE DEMO AGENDA TO RUN ON BECAUSE THEY CREATED THE MESS OUR COUNTRY IS IN!!

Reply
15
Steve USMC
5d ago

Sorry Charlie you're going to lose big time. Florida wants it's democrats to move to California.

Reply(1)
31
The Scarecrow
4d ago

good time Charlie do nothing attorney General do nothing Governor do nothing congressman sorry Charlie no thanks

Reply
15
Related
Axios Tampa Bay

Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is suspending Andrew Warren, the twice-elected state attorney for Hillsborough County, for failing to prosecute crimes DeSantis believes he should enforce.Driving the news: DeSantis announced an executive order declaring that Warren is suspended from public office, effective immediately, at a press conference in Tampa Thursday. The governor appointed Hillsborough County Court judge Susan Lopez to serve as state attorney in the interim.Between the lines: DeSantis accuses Warren of "incompetence and willful defiance as early as June 2021" in the executive order. The order cites Warren's signing of a joint statement with other elected prosecutors — like...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
floridianpress.com

Chet Stokes Smears DeSantis Endorsed 'Angel Mom' Kiyan Michael

Kiyan Michael (R), an "Angel Mom "who has recently been endorsed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the State House District 16 race, is being antagonized for her past membership with the Democrat party by her Republican primary opponent, Chet Stokes. Kiyan Michael became a Republican after becoming an Angel...
FLORIDA STATE
fox4now.com

LIVE NOW: DeSantis to make 'major' announcement in Tampa

The livestream player above will show weather information until closer to the advertised event time. Look for a recording of the event on this page shortly after its conclusion. Governor Ron DeSantis is set to make what his press secretary said would be a "major announcement" Thursday morning. DeSantis will...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Florida#Election Local#Blasts#Politics#Brevard#Republican#Democratic#Gop#Congressional#Democrats#Medicaid
orlandoweekly.com

Orange County Public Schools counters rumors about Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law

As the school year begins in Florida, Orange County Public Schools is countering rumors about what is restricted under Florida's controversial "Don't Say Gay" law. The law, which took effect July 1, bars classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in certain grades. Following the passage of the bill, a viral social media post mischaracterized what was prohibited under the bill. The post claimed that LGBTQ teachers were barred from having a photo of their spouse on their desk or speaking of their partners.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

FDOT puts brakes on Suncoast Parkway northern expansion

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation appears to be abandoning plans for an expansion of some northern Florida toll roads. According to the Citrus County Chronicle, State Rep. Ralph Massullo said FDOT is ending plans the four corridors it was considering for a northern turnpike extension and is looking at different options.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez calls allegations made against her "completely false"

MIAMI - CBS4 first reported Friday, that longtime Miami-Dade School Board Member Dr. Marta Perez is accusing Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez of intimidating her staff and supporters, insisting they do not support her re-election campaign.  CBS4 talked with Nuñez for a one-on-one interview to hear from her.  "I don't know what staffer she's referring to. I have never sat down with anyone and told them that if they don't support our preferred candidate in this race or any other race. As you know, we're involved in 29 races across the state," Nuñez said.Nuñez called the allegations coming from Perez completely...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Fifth Florida home insurer declared insolvent this year

ORLANDO, Fla. — Just one day after Florida's rating agency withdrew financial stability ratings from two property insurance companies, one of them reported they're going under. Weston Property & Casualty was found insolvent days after its financial stability rating was withdrawn. It just adds to the chaotic and crashing...
FLORIDA STATE
mainstreetdailynews.com

COVID continues to saturate Florida

COVID-19 continues to hang on throughout Florida as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now designated all but three counties as “high risk” for transmission. As of Friday, the CDC listed 64 of 67 Florida counties as “high risk” for level of transmission, while the...
sebastiandaily.com

Wildfire fully contained in Micco

We’re on the scene where at a wildfire in Micco, Florida. The fire is in Brevard County. Its now fully contained. No injuries, and no threat to structures. Fire was reported about 90 minutes ago. Note: Make sure you signup for the Sebastian Daily Newsletter to stay informed with...
MICCO, FL
Lakeland Gazette

OH, WHAT A NIGHT!

Superhero themed National Night Out 2022 is in the books! Our residents & guests had a SUPER TIME!. Noah’s Ark of Central Florida The Villages at Noah’s Landing wants to thank LakelandPD City of Lakeland, FL – Government Lakeland Chamber of Commerce Lakeland Fire Department. Lakeland Explorers,...
LAKELAND, FL
Florida Today

Florida Today

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
446K+
Views
ABOUT

Space Coast's trusted breaking news: central Florida, Brevard County, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, Titusville, space, NASA, crime, sports, entertainment

 http://floridatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy