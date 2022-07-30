Charlie Crist visits Brevard for meet-and-greet, blasts 'Rotten Ron' in campaign swing

SATELLITE BEACH — U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist took his campaign for Florida governor across the state Saturday for meet-and-greet events, stopping in Tampa, Polk County, and Kissimmee before coming to Brevard County in the evening.

The former Republican governor of Florida and three-term Democratic member of Congress is running as a Democrat to return to the governor's office. He spoke Saturday evening at Brevard County school board member Jennifer Jenkins' home in Satellite Beach, sharing some of his campaign goals and taking a handful of questions from the gathering of about 80 community members.

"I'm enjoying fighting for you. I'm trying to bring the sunshine back to the Sunshine State, because it's been dark under this clown," he said, referring to GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Confused about your ballot? Ballot instruction for governor confusing some Brevard readers; elections officials say it's not a problem

Crist vs. Fried:Fried trounces Crist, Congressional candidates draw in North Brevard Democrats' straw poll

Calling him "Rotten Ron," Crist criticized DeSantis for his handling of environmental concerns, education and reproductive issues.

Attendees asked Crist what he would do to handle those issues, as well as health care and housing insurance, if he were re-elected governor.

Crist said he would expand Medicaid coverage, which has been refused by the last two Republican governors, and noted that he called a property insurance session when he was governor.

He also pointed to his work as a member of Congress, as well as his previous term as governor from 2007 to 2011, recalling how he made efforts to improve the Everglades and Lake Okeechobee and has always voted against legislation restricting abortion access, even when he was a Republican.

"We need to be busy," Crist said, urging everyone to vote and help their family members and friends register to vote. "We need to work hard. We need to get out to vote. We need to make sure everybody knows what's going on, what's at stake in this election."

The Democratic primary election is Aug. 23. Crist is also running against Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

Finch Walker is a Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or fwalker@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @_finchwalker

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.