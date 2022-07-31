Flint honors first Black firefighter, renames Fire Station #1 after Joseph Davis Jr.

The August primary election in Genesee County saw nearly 23 percent of voters cast ballots as they chose the nominees for the November election. That is slightly higher than the average turnout for most August primaries county-wide. However, the Flint turnout was below average at a little more than 14 percent, with 11,000 of the city’s 75,000 voters selecting two of the three mayoral candidates, Mayor Sheldon Neeley and former Mayor Karen Weaver, to proceed to November.

FLINT, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO