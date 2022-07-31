Flint honors first Black firefighter, renames Fire Station #1 after Joseph Davis Jr.

www.mlive.com
Did the first white firefighters get a station , also the first Spanish and first Indian or what about the first gay firefighter . First firefighter that died in the line of duty . You all have a lot of renaming to do
Lapeer County Department of Veteran Affairs looking for volunteer drivers
LAPEER COUNTY, MI – If you have a few free extra hours during the week or month, the Volunteer Driver Program of Lapeer County Department of Veteran Affairs is looking for volunteers to transport veterans to their VA doctor appointments at the VA hospitals in Ann Arbor, Detroit, and Saginaw. Also, appointments at the VA medical centers in Flint, Pontiac, and Yale.
Flint students arrive for first day of school
Linda Boose, a Flint Northern 1972 graduate and Flint Board of Education member, greets students and parents during the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at Brownell STEM Academy in Flint. (Jake May | MLive.com)Get Photo. 7 / 39. Flint students arrive for first day of school.
Election Beat: Primary voters choose nominees — Neeley, Weaver, Dixon win, advance to November
The August primary election in Genesee County saw nearly 23 percent of voters cast ballots as they chose the nominees for the November election. That is slightly higher than the average turnout for most August primaries county-wide. However, the Flint turnout was below average at a little more than 14 percent, with 11,000 of the city’s 75,000 voters selecting two of the three mayoral candidates, Mayor Sheldon Neeley and former Mayor Karen Weaver, to proceed to November.
Flint family left homeless after house fire during Wednesday thunderstorm
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint family was devastated Wednesday after their home caught fire, which destroyed all of their belongings. The fire was reported around 5 p.m. in the 5000 block of Miami Lane, which is near the intersection of Pierson and Fleming roads on Flint's north side. The...
Flint house catches fire during thunderstorm
A house on Miami Lane in Flint caught fire while the Flint Fire Department was busy responding to storm-related calls on Wednesday. Flint family left homeless after house fire during Wednesday thunderstorm. The fire was reported around 5 p.m. in the 5000 block of Miami Lane, which is near the...
One State House incumbent from Mid-Michigan loses, all others advance
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The November ballot will include a number of familiar names seeking re-election to State House and Senate races around Mid-Michigan. Incumbents around the region won their races in the August primary on Tuesday and will advance to the general election on Nov. 8. 67TH DISTRICT. Republican...
Election results for Aug. 2, 2022 primary in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A new mayor for the city of Flint, county commissioners in each district and finalists for many other public offices will be decided by Genesee County voters today. Local elections are taking place across Genesee County and the state of Michigan in the Aug. 2 primary.
3 Flint officials file bullying, harassment complaints against city council
FLINT, MI -- Three top officials in City Hall have filed complaints against the City Council, claiming they are the victims of verbal abuse and bullying. Chief Financial Officer Robert Widigan, Treasurer Amanda Trujillo and Purchasing Manager Lauren Rowley filed the complaints with Flint’s Human Resources and Labor Relations Department, which has forwarded the information to the city Ombudsperson’s Office.
Back to the Bricks curfew begins Aug. 16 in Flint
FLINT, MI – Part of the city will be under a curfew in the evenings of Aug. 16-20 during Back to the Bricks, officials announced this week. Flint’s Special Public Events Curfew Ordinance for minors under 17 years of age will be in effect during that event, with a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew each day.
Police investigating late-night "shootout" in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting in Flint. It happened Tuesday night around 11:30 on West Mott Ave. and Susan Street. Details are extremely limited, but troopers tell Mid-Michigan NOW it was a shootout between at least two people. State Police do not believe anyone was...
Battalion Chief: Department responded to 25-30 calls for downed power lines
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Consumers Energy said more than 84,000 homes and businesses across the state lost power following Wednesday afternoon’s storms. The Flint Fire Department responded to a call of a tree on top of a semi-truck on West Fourth Avenue and Mason Street near downtown Flint on Wednesday.
Police investigating shooting by BP gas station in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday morning at a BP gas station in Flint. The station is located on Clio Rd. near Myrtle Ave. Flint Police tell Mid-Michigan NOW they are investigating a shooting in that area, but have no additional details at this time.
Neeley, Weaver advance to November showdown in race for Flint mayor
FLINT, MI -- Flint voters are getting a re-run in the November race for mayor after incumbent Sheldon Neeley and former Mayor Karen Weaver finished as the top two vote-getters in the Tuesday, Aug. 2, primary election. Neeley won 4,943 primary votes (48.8 percent), followed by Weaver with 4,062 (40.1...
Neeley, Weaver set for Flint mayoral rematch; Mays eliminated
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The ballot for Flint mayor on Nov. 8 will have the same two names who ran against each other three years ago. Current Mayor Sheldon Neeley and former Mayor Karen Weaver won the top two spots in Tuesday's August primary election. They will advance for a head-to-head rematch in the November general election.
Hurley Children's Hospital ready for influx of young patients from Ascension Genesys
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A recent announcement by Ascension Genesys Hospital to discontinue pediatric inpatient care could mean more patients for another Genesee County hospital. Ascension Genesys Hospital of Grand Blanc Township announced plans to discontinue pediatric inpatient care on Sept. 30 in a news release issued Tuesday. Children who require hospitalization will be referred to other facilities.
Man charged with arson in fire that trapped, injured Michigan firefighters
DETROIT – Several Detroit firefighters were trapped and injured when a burning building collapsed on them last week in a fire that is believed to have been set intentionally, authorities said. Anthony Fields, 34, of Detroit, is charged with first-degree arson and other crimes in connection with the incident...
Fate of Mt. Morris Township trustee, clerk partial terms decided by voters in Aug. 2 primary
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI -- Voters decided the fate of partial terms as Mt. Morris Township trustee and clerk positions during the Aug. 2 primary election in Genesee County. Brian Baxter, who won the Democratic nomination by more than 400 votes, will face Nick Hatt, the lone Republican nominee, for a temporary spot on the Mt. Morris Township board.
Police arrests plummet in Flint while mayor declares state of emergency over gun violence
(The Center Square) – Following trends in cities around the United States, one police department in Michigan saw a reported 97% decrease in physical arrests from its peak in 2008. Flint has consistently ranked among one of the most dangerous cities in the United States. In July 2021, Mayor...
Election results now coming in from the City of Flint
FLINT, Mich - The City of Flint is now reporting 2022 primary election results. As of 6:00 Wednesday morning with 100% of precincts are now reporting results. At midnight the city didn't have any election results in. Stay with Mid-Michigan Now as we work to bring you the latest on...
Cherry, Gardner advance in Michigan Senate District 27 race in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Democrat John D. Cherry and Republican Aaron R. Gardner won their primary elections on Tuesday, Aug. 2, setting up a November faceoff in the redrawn state Senate District 27. Cherry, who currently represents the Flint area in the state House of Representatives, won 17,500 primary votes...
