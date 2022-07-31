ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Flint honors first Black firefighter, renames Fire Station #1 after Joseph Davis Jr.

By Zachary Clingenpeel
The Flint Journal
The Flint Journal
 5 days ago
David Duane
4d ago

Did the first white firefighters get a station , also the first Spanish and first Indian or what about the first gay firefighter . First firefighter that died in the line of duty . You all have a lot of renaming to do

