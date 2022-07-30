Florida State QB prospect Kasen Weisman talks Seminole recruitment

Kasen Weisman has kept a close eye on Florida State’s quarterback recruiting situation this month.

Two of the Seminoles’ most recent developments directly impacted Weisman, a three-star quarterback in the 2023 class.

The Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding product started to hear from FSU’s coaching staff after longtime verbal pledge Chris Parson decommitted on July 12. Then the Seminoles saw their top remaining target, Brock Glenn, announce his verbal commitment to Ohio State on Saturday.

Weisman will now be under consideration as FSU evaluates more prospects before officially expanding its 2023 quarterback board. He may have helped his chances of receiving a Seminole scholarship offer after this weekend.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Weisman threw in front of FSU's coaching staff at the second annual Seminole Showcase recruiting event Saturday. So did Ryan Browne, a three-star quarterback who recently graduated from Venice (Fla.) High before reclassifying and committing to play at Milford Academy in New Berlin, N.Y. this season.

When Weisman talked with the Democrat following the event, he offered some interesting insight on FSU’s future plans at quarterback.

“They are taking two quarterbacks in this class,” Weisman said. “That’s what they’ve told me so far, so that was pretty interesting.”

Interesting indeed. Because if they really still intend to take two quarterbacks this cycle, the Seminoles have a lot of work ahead of them with less than five months remaining before the three-day early signing period in December.

Maybe FSU chooses to sign one 2023 quarterback and pluck another from the transfer portal. Or maybe the Seminoles decide to take just one quarterback. Those possibilities may depend on whether quarterback Jordan Travis leaves for the NFL following this season.

For now, it seems to be a fluid situation.

“I don’t know if anything will happen after this,” said Weisman on if he believes he will receive a offer. “But after the first couple games of the season, I think they eventually will know where they are at in the process.”

If he impresses enough this fall, Weisman might land an FSU offer. Across 10 games as a junior last season, Weisman completed 120 of 191 passes (62.8%) for 2,035 yards and 17 touchdowns with six interceptions. He also turned 77 carries into 289 yards and eight scores.

247Sports and On3 rank Weisman as its No. 65 and No. 88 quarterback in the 2023 class, respectively. 247Sports ranks Browne as its No. 101 quarterback in the class. The 6-foot-5, 207-pound Browne holds offers from Toledo, Kent State, Rhode Island and Holy Cross.

The Seminoles would likely emerge as Weisman’s top choice if they pushed for him. He already named FSU as a top three school, joining Kansas and Texas A&M. So far, Weisman has reported two Power Five offers in Kansas and California.

“I actually liked Florida State a lot growing up with Jameis Winston and all of them,” Weisman said. “But Chris Parson committed at such a young age, so I had no interest in them because of that reason. But since he left, I’ve been talking with the staff quite a bit. …

“It feels good here. You have a lot of family connections, and it’s not all about football. It’s about that family."

