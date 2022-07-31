One injured in crash at Pocatello motocross track

POCATELLO — A dirt bike rider was injured during a crash at the motocross track near Pocatello Regional Airport, authorities said.

The crash occurred during a race at the track around 11 a.m. Saturday, the Pocatello Fire Department reported.

The male dirt bike rider was transported from the track via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. The Fire Department described his injuries as non-life threatening.

The dirt bike rider’s name and details on how the crash occurred have not been released.