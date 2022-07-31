Urban Triage helps connect community to Black businesses

www.nbc15.com
Goodman Center to host school supply drive
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Goodman Community Center is asking for the community’s help in providing 200 local children and teens with school supplies. The community center is hosting two special drop-off days this weekend, and they’re asking community members to help with their shopping list. “The start...
Wisconsin-based cheesemaker Emmi Roth celebrates new Stoughton conversion facility
STOUGHON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Stoughton community celebrated a cheesy addition to their town Thursday during a groundbreaking. Emmi Roth officially began construction on their new headquarters and conversion facility. President of Emmi Roth Tim Omer says the project has been a work in progress for the last six years...
Madison, Janesville dental practices to hold daylong free clinics
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison dental practice plans to take a day next month and offer free care for people who need it. Four Lakes Family Dental will welcome patients on Saturday, September 10, to offer a wide range of treatments at no cost and with no insurance needed.
Madison CARES teams prove beneficial in first year of service
President Joe Biden confirmed that a U.S. drone strike killed Al-Quaida leader Ayman Al-Zawahri over the weekend. The Beloit Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect in the killing of a 33-year-old man who was shot more than a year ago and says there is a potential for additional arrests.
UW-Madison chancellor celebrates first day on campus with ice cream social
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The new University of Wisconsin-Madison chancellor was welcomed to campus with open arms Thursday afternoon. In honor of her first day on campus, Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin invited the UW community to an ice cream social. Students, faculty, and staff gathered on Bascom Hill to mingle with their new leader while enjoying a sweet treat.
Middleton PD officers free raccoon from sticky situation
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A raccoon in Middleton was able to get out of a sticky situation over the weekend thanks to Middleton Police Department officers. The department posted a video on Facebook of the young animal after its head got stuck in a jar of mayonnaise. Officers’ hands can...
Walworth County set to host Alice in Dairyland finals in 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced that the 76th Alice in Dairyland finals will be hosted in Walworth County. The finals will take place between May 11-13, 2023, according to Wisconsin DATCP. Walworth Co. was the host of the finals in 2020,...
‘Clear the Shelters’ campaign works to help pets find loving homes
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After helping many pets find their furrever homes last year, Clear the Shelters month is bark and better than ever!. The month-long partnership between shelters across the country and NBC stations is helping to find homes for pets in need. Clear The Shelters is encouraging those...
Fighting food insecurity
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An estimated one in eight people across the U.S. deal with food insecurity, which adds up to about 38 million Americans. In Dane County, 7.8% of residents are struggling — lacking consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life. Households of people with...
Madison man travels to Kentucky to help with flood relief
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man is making his way to Kentucky to help with disaster relief after deadly flooding hit the eastern part of that state. Scott Adler grew up in Waunakee but now lives on the westside of Madison. He’s no stranger to helping during a disaster. He’s been a volunteer with the American Red Cross since 2014 and has been on a dozen deployments – including Hurricane Harvey in 2017 in Texas.
UW military professor considers Biden drone strike a success
A new approach to responding to mental health emergencies in the City of Madison is proving beneficial for both patients and first responders. The Beloit Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect in the killing of a 33-year-old man who was shot more than a year ago and says there is a potential for additional arrests.
Police give out steering wheel locks to prevent car thefts
One of the Republican candidates running for Wisconsin governor received a visit from a former vice president and former Wisconsin governor Wednesday. A Madison man is making his way to Kentucky to help with disaster relief after deadly flooding hit the eastern part of that state. Badgers represent at inaugural...
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simply reaffirming a policy that is already in place. Kettle Moraine...
Phone services down at Reedsburg hospitals, clinics
REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Phone lines have been restored at the Reedsburg Area Medical Center after being cut out Tuesday afternoon, Sauk County officials said. Sauk Co. said the phone service that the medical center uses, Charter Communications, is not working. The medical center cannot receive calls into the hospitals or clinics.
Concerts on The Square finale postponed amid severe weather threats
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Concerts on the Square was postponed Wednesday because of severe weather threats across south central Wisconsin, event organizers said. The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra are putting off the event finale, Finale with Foley, to Thursday evening because of increased risk of severe weather and rain. The event...
Badgers represent at inaugural volleyball media days
Authorities are still searching for a missing 37-year-old Green County mother of three who hasn’t been seen since October. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. A boy under ten years old fired the shot that injured a little...
Dane Co. Black Caucus pushes for smaller jail
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Six months ago, in the face of rising estimates, Dane Co. supervisors approved a plan to shave an entire floor and 100 beds from the county’s proposed new jail. Now, as costs continue climbing, a group of supervisors want to see the same thing done to the revised plan.
F-16 flyover scheduled during CrossFit Games in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games begin Wednesday in Madison and a special flyover is planned this week to celebrate, the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs (DMA) said. The DMA said the 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard is doing a low level fly-over...
A Promise of Love helps dogs find their forever homes
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A dog rescue organization in Beloit is working to find some often overlooked pups their fur-ever homes. A Promise of Love helps place abused or unwanted dogs in foster homes in the hope that one day someone will come along and adopt them. This weekend, the...
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
