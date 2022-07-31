ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter County, TN

Carter Co. missing woman located

By Emily Hibbitts
WJHL
WJHL
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hx1sd_0gz8LYEI00

UPDATE: According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, Campell has been located.

No further details were released.

———————————————————————————————————————–

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman from Elizabethton.

According to the CCSO, Mary Campbell, 49, was discovered to be missing from her home at 175 Edgewater Road near Elizabethton on Friday.

Carter Co. community helps out at Hampton Back to School Bash

Campbell’s coworkers reported they had been unable to contact her as well as a relative reporting he had not seen her.

Anyone with information about Campbell’s whereabouts should call the CCSO dispatch at 423-542-1845.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 8

Related
WJHL

JCPD: Man reportedly robs 2 at gunpoint, arrested month later

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police arrested a Johnson City man Wednesday — more than a month after a suspect reportedly stole an SUV from two people at gunpoint. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) revealed that the alleged incident occurred on July 1 on Knob Creek Dock Road. After robbing […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

THP: Motorcyclist killed after Carter County crash

Editor’s Note: The Tennessee Highway Patrol provided News Channel 11 with an updated crash report that corrected previously supplied information. This story has been updated to reflect that. CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person is dead and another injured after a crash involving a motorcycle in Carter County Tuesday. According to a crash report […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Police: Johnson City man dies in Chattanooga shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man died in a Chattanooga shooting over the weekend, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. Christopher Harris, 22, had been shot near 2500 O’Rear Street on Sunday. He went to a nearby hospital, Erlanger East, where he died. Hospital staff notified police at 4:17 p.m. that day. Police […]
CHATTANOOGA, TN
newstalk987.com

TBI: Missing 22 Year-Old Sullivan County Woman Found Safe

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have found the missing Sullivan County 22-year-old safe. Keesha Tipton was last seen leaving her home in Blountville on foot. She was reportedly wearing jean shorts, white shoes and glasses. According to a release, She has a medical condition that could have kept...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Carter County, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Elizabethton, TN
Sports
Elizabethton, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Carter County, TN
Carter County, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Elizabethton, TN
elizabethton.com

Johnson City Police Beats

On July 22, the Johnson City Police Department arrested Heaven Deloach, Johnson City, charging her with one count of felony child abuse. This arrest stems from a joint investigation with the Department of Children’s Services and the Johnson City Police Department involving allegations of child abuse and neglect. Deloach...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Wise County Sheriff’s Office hires new SRO through federal grant

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has received a federal grant to assign a new school resource officer. According to a Facebook post from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, the grant allowed a deputy to be assigned to the Regional Learning Academy in Wise, Va. The grant came through the Virginia […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
supertalk929.com

Suspect charged in July holdup in Johnson City

A Johnson City, Tennessee man was arraigned in Sessions Court after police said he robbed two people at gunpoint last month. Jonathan Bulla is accused of the July 1st holdup that occurred at Knob Creek Dock Road where police said Bulla took the victims’ SUV. Bulla who was arrested...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carter Co#Campell#Ccso#Hampton Back#Campbell#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

WCSO searching for suspect in vape store burglary

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Washington County, Virginia authorities are searching for a suspect in connection to the burglary of an Abingdon vape shop in July. On Tuesday, investigators with the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) released videos of the incident and asked anyone who knows the person in the footage to come forward. You […]
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

Driver charged after crash at downtown Johnson City intersection

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was charged after a crash in downtown Johnson City Monday evening. According to a spokesperson for the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), the crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Roan Street. One person received minor injuries in the crash, the JCPD reports. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Butler man dies in motorcycle accident

A Butler man was killed Tuesday when the motorcycle he was riding collided with another vehicle. The accident took place mid-afternoon. on Highway 19E near 1st Avenue, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Gregory Hunter Maney was riding a Honda motorcycle and had stopped at a stop sign on First...
BUTLER, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
my40.tv

Suspect dead after 3 people killed in Yancey County

BURNSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Yancey County Sheriff's Office said three people were shot and killed inside a home Monday afternoon and the suspect was killed by deputies after opening fire when they arrived. According to a social media post, deputies received a call just after 4:30 p.m. on...
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
WJHL

‘Another brother in need’: DCHS Football collecting donations for flood victims

“Coach, it’s the worst I’ve ever seen.” WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The David Crockett High School (DCHS) Pioneers were only weeks away from playing against the Letcher County Central High School Cougars when disaster struck. Now, they’re raising donations for their would-be opponent. As widespread flooding took hold in Letcher County, Kentucky last week, […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WSOC Charlotte

1 killed in Burke County crash, troopers say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Burke County Sunday. Trooper responded to the collision around 6:40 p.m. on Frank Whisnant Road near NC Highway 181. A Cadillac DeVille crossed the centerline while driving south on NC 181 and crashed...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
wfirnews.com

Suspect in custody for killing brother, two dogs

UPDATE From Roanoke City Police: The victim in this case has been identified as John Q. Harris, 43 years of age from Asheville, NC. The Offender in this case has been identified as Lloyd A. Harris, 40 years of age from Roanoke, VA. He has been charged with second degree murder and arrested.
ROANOKE, VA
WJHL

WJHL

33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy