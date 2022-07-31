Carter Co. missing woman located

UPDATE: According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, Campell has been located.

No further details were released.

———————————————————————————————————————–

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman from Elizabethton.

According to the CCSO, Mary Campbell, 49, was discovered to be missing from her home at 175 Edgewater Road near Elizabethton on Friday.

Campbell’s coworkers reported they had been unable to contact her as well as a relative reporting he had not seen her.

Anyone with information about Campbell’s whereabouts should call the CCSO dispatch at 423-542-1845.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.