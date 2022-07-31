Children’s Trust Family Expo in Cutler Bay offers family fun, services

wsvn.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From ClientsTaxBuzzMiami, FL
Enjoy Horse Racing & Food Tastings at Gulfstream Park's Taste at the Track Themed Tasting SeriesCamille NatalieMiami, FL
Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $1 Billion To Tackle “Immediate” and “Urgent” Climate Crisis During Florida VisitToby HazlewoodFlorida State
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
Swim Week in Miami: 12 swimwear from PrettyLittleThing to finish "hot girl summer"Carla St. LouisMiami, FL
Related
WSVN-TV
Back-to-school health and wellness fair held in Overtown
MIAMI (WSVN) - Some South Florida children received medical support and new hairstyles as they prepare to head back to the classroom. The nonprofit Angels for Humanity and the Caleb and Calder Sloan’s Awesome Foundation teamed up on Thursday for a health and wellness fair in Overtown to ensure students are ready for the first day of classes.
WSVN-TV
National Night Out event hosted to bring local police officers and communities together
(WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police along with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue hosted a National Night Out event for the community. Residents of Miami-Dade got a chance to meet and interact with their local law enforcement officers and rescue team at Tropical Park, Tuesday. Plantation Police also hosted a similar event for Broward...
WSVN-TV
Treat yourself at this new medical spa in Fort Lauderdale
You don’t need a special occasion to treat yourself, so why not let all your worries get sucked away? At Fort Lauderdale’s newest spa, Balens Estetica and Wellness, their Hydra facial has the potential to leave you feeling brand new, so leave the kids, and the stress at home, and let’s get some good skin.
WSVN-TV
Little Lighthouse Foundation, Dolphins team up for Christmas in July celebration
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A summer celebration to help South Florida families in need looked uncannily like a Yuletide affair. The Little Lighthouse Foundation kicked off its annual Christmas in July event on Thursday. The nonprofit teamed up with the Miami Dolphins Football Unites program to bring holiday joy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSVN-TV
Town of Surfside sets up landmark to honor the 98 lives lost in condo collapse
SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two fathers of Surfside collapse victims unveiled a new sign that read “98 Points of Light Way” that will be in front of the condo collapse site. The new landmark will honor the 98 lives that were lost in the condo collapse. The street...
WSVN-TV
Does government employee have to work in moldy city building?
(WSVN) - If your job had mold, what would you do? What would you do if your workplace was a government building funded by taxpayers? Can you be forced to work in dangerous mold? It’s why one South Florida woman called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. Listen to...
WSVN-TV
Dog bites off part of local barber’s thumb in NW Miami-Dade attack; animal euthanized
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog went on the attack in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, biting off part of a woman’s thumb and causing additional injuries to her hands and arms. Speaking with 7News from her hospital bed, Rara Taipale showed her injured hand. “He amputated my thumb....
WSVN-TV
3 SoFlo restaurants make the summer heat worth it with amazing food, ambiance al fresco
South Florida seems to be stuck on hot these days, but if you want to dine comfortably al fresco, and enjoy a light breeze out of the sun. Deco is checking out some SoFlo restaurants that will have you turning over a new leaf when it comes to dining outdoors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSVN-TV
South Florida schools participate in active shooter drills
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - With the start of the school year only a few weeks away, safety is the top priority for school police officers. It’s a scenario that police hope they never have to respond to. But, Miami-Dade Public Schools Police officers are prepared. “Our main mission here...
WSVN-TV
It’s summer all year round in Miami and enjoy sun and fun at Siesta Club
Summer isn’t over till snow starts to fall, and considering it never snows in Miami. Summer is never ending! Unfortunately for the kiddos they have to go back to school, but before they do, spend some quality time together. At Siesta Club you and the whole family can sit...
WSVN-TV
Endangered leopard gets exam at Zoo Miami
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A big cat is getting some much-needed care in Southwest Miami-Dade. Doctors at Zoo Miami examined Serai, an 11-year-old endangered clouded leopard. They want to know why she’s been vomiting lately. They did a number of exams including an ultrasound, an endoscopy and even...
POLICE: Woman Snorted In Bathroom At PF Chang’s Boca Raton Before Driving Kids
Diana Gottlieb Arrested On Warrant From 2021 Incident. Fentanyl Possession, Child Neglect… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton woman arrested earlier this week on a charge of child neglect allegedly snorted Fentanyl in the bathroom of P.F. Chang’s in Boca Raton, then […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSVN-TV
Police, government officials pass out flyers for information on recent shootings in Perrine
PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — Officers hit the streets of a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood to ask for help seeking information after five people were shot and rushed to the hospital. Miami-Dade Police officers, along with Florida State Rep. Kevin Chambliss, passed out flyers on Thursday morning near where several...
Miami's Black community outraged over city's plan to relocate homeless population
MIAMI - A pilot program aimed at tackling the area's homeless problem was recently approved by Miami city Commissioners. But many in the Black community say the options on the table are only targeting their community. "What the current leadership in the city of Miami is doing is targeting communities of color, more so the Black community," said Harold Ford with the local chapter of the NAACP The pilot program would involve putting the homeless in tiny homes, creating what's being called a Transitional Zone. It's where the homes will be constructed that is causing the issue. "I'm...
WSVN-TV
Teen transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital after shooting in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A teenager has been transported to the hospital after he was shot in Miami. Just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to the 3000 block of Northwest Sixth Street in reference to a teen being shot. He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s...
WSVN-TV
‘NDUJA Pizza
15.87oz Dough (Save yourself time by buying pre-made pizza dough) Follow directions on pizza dough to allow to warm so it’s easier to spread. Preheat oven at 450F. Using semolina, stretch and spread until desired size. Should be thin in the center, and curl up the edges to crust Brooklyn-style crust.
WSVN-TV
City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit search for 74-year-old woman missing from Allapatah
MIAMI (WSVN) - The city of Miami Special Victims Unit needs the help of the public in searching for an elderly woman missing from Allapatah. Cristina Gaya was last seen on Aug. 3 wearing a light brown and red dotted nightgown. She weighs 151 pounds and stands at 5 feet,...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for missing 44-year-old man in Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 44-year-old man. Eric Shapiro was last seen near 7201 N. University Drive, at around 12 p.m., Tuesday. Shapiro stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds, has blue eyes...
WSVN-TV
Police search for Fort Lauderdale man accused of credit card theft
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a man accused of another costly crime. Surveillance video shows him in a Fort Lauderdale medical office, using the credit card machine to transfer nearly $20,000 to his credit card. It happened at a business near Middle River Drive and...
WSVN-TV
Police raise reward money to $15,000 for information on Southwest Miami-Dade shooting
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have raised the reward for information in the shooting of several South Florida teens. Gunfire erupted at an apartment complex in Southwest Miami-Dade on Saturday. Four teenagers were shot by an unknown number of people. Those injured were taken to the hospital and are...
Comments / 0