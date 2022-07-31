Update: Utah County Sheriff IDs man missing in Payson Canyon; drones to perform grid search

gephardtdaily.com
kjzz.com
Police identify local firefighter as victim in fatal Salt Lake City motorcycle crash
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Police on Thursday identified a retired firefighter who was fatally injured in a Wednesday crash at an intersection in the Sugarhouse area. David Alexander Kluger, 48, was traveling south on 1300 East when an SUV traveling northbound made a left turn...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in relation to SLC crash
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man has been arrested as a result of the car crash that has closed off the fifth south on-ramp at 500 West in Salt Lake City. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) reports that at 7:41 a.m. a black BMW car passed a UHP Trooper headed northbound on Interstate-15 traveling at […]
ksl.com
Man killed in Salt Lake motorcycle crash was recently retired firefighter
SALT LAKE CITY — A man killed in a Salt Lake motorcycle crash Wednesday has been identified as recently retired paramedic David Alexander Kluger, police said Thursday. Kluger, 48, retired April 16 after spending 22 years as a firefighter paramedic for Unified Fire Authority, the organization said in a Tweet.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
FOX 13 Investigates: Despite training, SLCPD stands over a stabbing victim instead of giving first aid
SALT LAKE CITY — The victim cried for help. A 911 caller asked for permission to help. Even the stabber pleaded for her boyfriend to receive help. Despite hours of medical training, two white officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department stood over a Black stabbing victim for approximately eight minutes, choosing not to give first aid.
KSLTV
Speeding, distracted driving leading to increase in crashes on Utah city streets
SALT LAKE CITY — A split-second driving decision by a woman right as Brielle Frear and a friend crossed the road in a Taylorsville crosswalk is the reason her life changed forever. The woman slammed into Frear, a high schooler at the time, leaving the then-teen in the ICU,...
Gephardt Daily
Man ‘using a lighter to burn a spider,’ arrested for starting Springville Fire, deputies say
SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who told deputies he was “using a lighter to burn a spider” has been taken into custody, accused of starting the fast-moving Springville Fire, according to a statement by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. The fire...
Victim identified in fatal SLC motorcycle crash
THURSDAY 8/4/22 9:11 a.m. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have released the identity of a man killed in a motorcycle crash in Salt Lake City on Wednesday morning. Salt Lake City Police says the victim is David Alexander Kluger. Kluger was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by an SUV near 2290 […]
Gephardt Daily
BYU Police Dept. releases MTC shooting video, asks public’s help solving 2020 case
PROVO, Utah, Aug. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help in a cold case where someone shot up a guard station at the Missionary Training Center. There were no serious injuries in the Aug. 3, 2020 shooting, but in something of an anniversary...
KSLTV
Bountiful man killed, three juveniles injured in I-70 crash
GREEN RIVER, Utah — A Bountiful man died in a single-car crash on I-70 near Green River last week. Three children were in the Toyota 4Runner with 51-year-old William D. Barnett when it veered off the shoulder of I-70 on July 27. The Department of Public Safety said the...
Man killed in SLC autoped crash
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police responded to two serious crashes on Tuesday night, both happening within 15 minutes of each other, with one crash resulting in a death. Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) says the first crash took place at near Main Street and Merrimac Avenue around 9:15 p.m. and involved a motorcyclist and […]
Motorcyclist killed in Salt Lake City crash
The southbound lanes of 1300 East were shut down at 2100 South and remained closed for "several hours," as officials investigated a fatal motorcycle crash.
eastidahonews.com
Utah man dies after drowning at Idaho waterfall
TWIN FALLS (KSL.com) — A Payson, Utah man died Saturday after drowning at a waterfall in Idaho, officials said. Cory Grant Collard, 31, was recreating at Pillar Falls near Twin Falls when his foot got caught in the main chute of the fall, sucking him underwater at about 1:36 p.m., said Twin Falls sheriff’s spokeswoman Lori Stewart.
utahstories.com
Is There a Homeless Serial Killer on the Loose Who The Salt Lake City Police Department is Refusing to Investigate?
In Utah Stories’ ongoing interviews with unsheltered homeless individuals, we learned from two homeless people that up to several dozen homeless people have been murdered in the past eight months. Is this true?. As of Friday, July 27th, The SLCPD is refusing to speak about or provide any statements...
Gephardt Daily
Taylorsville police searching for ‘strapped’ suspect who boosted beer from 7-Eleven
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a man stole three bottles of beer from a Taylorsville 7-Eleven after telling a store clerk he was “strapped” Monday night. Taylorsville police say the robbery occurred about 11:30 p.m. at the 7-Eleven at 3180 W. 5400...
Fraud suspect goes on ‘crime spree’ in Salt Lake County
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – South Jordan Police report that an unidentified person went on a crime spree throughout Salt Lake County and up into Idaho in July. Police say the person is linked to multiple frauds. If you recognize the person in the image below or have any information regarding this case, please contact […]
Utah man accused of causing wildfire by burning a spider
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man has been arrested on accusations he started a wildfire while trying to burn a spider with his lighter. Cory Allan Martin, 26, told deputies that he spotted the spider Monday while he was in a hiking area in the foothills south of Salt Lake City near the city of Springville, shows a probable cause statement. He acknowledged starting the fire, but didn’t explain why he was trying to burn the spider.
KSLTV
Bountiful police: one arrested, one still hospitalized after TikTok dispute ends in stabbings
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Police said they arrested a 20-year-old woman Wednesday following a weekend confrontation over a TikTok video which turned into a fight that ended in stab wounds and other injuries for at least six people. One teenage girl, Bountiful police said, remained at Primary Children’s Hospital as...
iheart.com
Utah Man Starts Wildfire Trying To Kill A Spider 😲
A Utah wildfire that's already burned more than one square mile of land was started by a man who was trying to kill a spider with his lighter, authorities say. Cory Allan Martin, 26, was taken into custody on Tuesday, one day after he tried to burn a spider he encountered while hiking in the foothills near Springville, the Utah County Sheriff's Office reports. Although Martin reportedly confessed to accidentally starting the blaze, he didn't offer a reason for wanting to burn the spider, a sheriff's report reveals. "What led him to stop and notice a spider and decide to try to burn it, we don’t know," says Sheriff's Sergeant Spencer Cannon. "There may not be a why. He might not even know a why."
Body of missing man located in Wasatch County
A man who had been missing since July 28 in Wasatch County was found dead Sunday, officials report..
KSLTV
Murder suspect of Millcreek mother convicted of stolen firearm charges
SALT LAKE CITY — A convicted felon and suspect of the murder of 57-year-old Millcreek mother Linda Nemelka was found guilty of stolen firearm charges on Sunday. After a four-day trial, James Dekota Brunson, 25, of Orem, Utah was found guilty of possession of firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon and possession of stolen firearms, according to Utah’s Department of Justice.
