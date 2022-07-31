ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Update: Utah County Sheriff IDs man missing in Payson Canyon; drones to perform grid search

By Nancy Van Valkenburg
Gephardt Daily
 5 days ago
ABC4

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in relation to SLC crash

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man has been arrested as a result of the car crash that has closed off the fifth south on-ramp at 500 West in Salt Lake City. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) reports that at 7:41 a.m. a black BMW car passed a UHP Trooper headed northbound on Interstate-15 traveling at […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

FOX 13 Investigates: Despite training, SLCPD stands over a stabbing victim instead of giving first aid

SALT LAKE CITY — The victim cried for help. A 911 caller asked for permission to help. Even the stabber pleaded for her boyfriend to receive help. Despite hours of medical training, two white officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department stood over a Black stabbing victim for approximately eight minutes, choosing not to give first aid.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Victim identified in fatal SLC motorcycle crash

THURSDAY 8/4/22 9:11 a.m. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have released the identity of a man killed in a motorcycle crash in Salt Lake City on Wednesday morning. Salt Lake City Police says the victim is David Alexander Kluger. Kluger was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by an SUV near 2290 […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Bountiful man killed, three juveniles injured in I-70 crash

GREEN RIVER, Utah — A Bountiful man died in a single-car crash on I-70 near Green River last week. Three children were in the Toyota 4Runner with 51-year-old William D. Barnett when it veered off the shoulder of I-70 on July 27. The Department of Public Safety said the...
BOUNTIFUL, UT
ABC4

Man killed in SLC autoped crash

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police responded to two serious crashes on Tuesday night, both happening within 15 minutes of each other, with one crash resulting in a death. Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) says the first crash took place at near Main Street and Merrimac Avenue around 9:15 p.m. and involved a motorcyclist and […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
eastidahonews.com

Utah man dies after drowning at Idaho waterfall

TWIN FALLS (KSL.com) — A Payson, Utah man died Saturday after drowning at a waterfall in Idaho, officials said. Cory Grant Collard, 31, was recreating at Pillar Falls near Twin Falls when his foot got caught in the main chute of the fall, sucking him underwater at about 1:36 p.m., said Twin Falls sheriff’s spokeswoman Lori Stewart.
TWIN FALLS, ID
ABC4

Fraud suspect goes on ‘crime spree’ in Salt Lake County

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – South Jordan Police report that an unidentified person went on a crime spree throughout Salt Lake County and up into Idaho in July. Police say the person is linked to multiple frauds. If you recognize the person in the image below or have any information regarding this case, please contact […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
The Associated Press

Utah man accused of causing wildfire by burning a spider

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man has been arrested on accusations he started a wildfire while trying to burn a spider with his lighter. Cory Allan Martin, 26, told deputies that he spotted the spider Monday while he was in a hiking area in the foothills south of Salt Lake City near the city of Springville, shows a probable cause statement. He acknowledged starting the fire, but didn’t explain why he was trying to burn the spider.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
iheart.com

Utah Man Starts Wildfire Trying To Kill A Spider 😲

A Utah wildfire that's already burned more than one square mile of land was started by a man who was trying to kill a spider with his lighter, authorities say. Cory Allan Martin, 26, was taken into custody on Tuesday, one day after he tried to burn a spider he encountered while hiking in the foothills near Springville, the Utah County Sheriff's Office reports. Although Martin reportedly confessed to accidentally starting the blaze, he didn't offer a reason for wanting to burn the spider, a sheriff's report reveals. "What led him to stop and notice a spider and decide to try to burn it, we don’t know," says Sheriff's Sergeant Spencer Cannon. "There may not be a why. He might not even know a why."
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Murder suspect of Millcreek mother convicted of stolen firearm charges

SALT LAKE CITY — A convicted felon and suspect of the murder of 57-year-old Millcreek mother Linda Nemelka was found guilty of stolen firearm charges on Sunday. After a four-day trial, James Dekota Brunson, 25, of Orem, Utah was found guilty of possession of firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon and possession of stolen firearms, according to Utah’s Department of Justice.
MILLCREEK, UT

