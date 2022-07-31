ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn target Jaremiah Anglin sets commitment date

Could Jaremiah Anglin pick Auburn?

The Auburn Tigers have found some momentum on the recruiting trail after picking up commitments from multiple 2024 recruits on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, Jaremiah Anglin announced via his Twitter account that he would be announcing where he will be playing college ball on August 6th. He also added the hashtag "Business Decision."

Anglin is a 3-star defensive back from Lake Wales, Florida. Auburn has been pursuing him but after announcing his decision date, it was reported that he was not on campus for Auburn's Big Cat Weekend.

His not being on campus and announcing a decision date can't be good for the Tigers. In fact, it probably removes them from the conversation altogether. The Tigers would have needed a strong late push to lock down Anglin's commitment and him not coming to campus on the biggest recruiting weekend of the summer hurts.

On3's prediction machine has Flordia state as the leader with an 81.9% chance to land Anglin's services.

Anglin's 247 Sports page has some crystal balls predicting FSU on August 6th.

UCF, Pitt, and Florida seem like other options for the talented 2023 defensive back.

Auburn has a 2023 defensive back currently committed. Safety Terrance Love was on campus for Auburn's Big Cat Weekend this past weekend.

Auburn landed commitments from 2024 quarterback Adrian Posse and 2024 cornerback A'Mon Lane. Those two commitments place Auburn's 2024 class as the 10th-ranked class in the country.

