Police Investigate Pioneer Square Stabbing

Seattle, WA: A stabbing occurred at approximately 11:00 p.m. Friday, July 29, in the 100 block of South Washington Street in the Pioneer Square neighborhood in the city of Seattle.

Steve Hickey / KNN

A large presence of Seattle Police Department officers were on the scene of the call reporting stabbing victim(s) at the location. Responding officers remained on the scene to investigate the incident as an unknown number of victims were transported to Haborview Medical Center.

There are no further details at this time.

Video: Steve Hickey, Photojournalist / KNN

