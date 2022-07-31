ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Investigate Pioneer Square Stabbing

 5 days ago

Seattle, WA: A stabbing occurred at approximately 11:00 p.m. Friday, July 29, in the 100 block of South Washington Street in the Pioneer Square neighborhood in the city of Seattle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zMl2y_0gz8Ki8t00
Steve Hickey / KNN

A large presence of Seattle Police Department officers were on the scene of the call reporting stabbing victim(s) at the location. Responding officers remained on the scene to investigate the incident as an unknown number of victims were transported to Haborview Medical Center.

There are no further details at this time.

Video: Steve Hickey, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

