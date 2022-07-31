Special Weather Statement issued for Southern San Luis Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-04 18:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-04 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Target Area: Rio Arriba; San Juan FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest New Mexico, including the following counties, in north central New Mexico, Rio Arriba. In northwest New Mexico, San Juan. * WHEN...Until 915 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 607 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms over La Jara Wash, Frances Creek, and Gobernador Canyon. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. The potential exists for flash flooding to develop. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Navajo Lake State Park. - This includes the following highways Highway 64 between Mile Markers 89 and 127. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, NM ・ 1 HOUR AGO