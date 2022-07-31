Effective: 2022-08-04 18:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-04 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Donley; Gray; Hutchinson; Roberts Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Armstrong, eastern Carson, southeastern Hutchinson, Gray, Roberts and Donley Counties through 730 PM CDT At 654 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 17 miles northwest of Codman to 3 miles northwest of Lefors to 6 miles southwest of Clarendon. Movement was east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Pampa, Clarendon, Miami, White Deer, Mclean, Groom, Lefors, Skellytown, Howardwick, Hedley, Lelia Lake, Lake Mcclellan, Goodnight, Lora, Kingsmill, Alanreed, Codman and Greenbelt Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO