VFW Holds Annual Tioga County Kids Picnic

Community National Night Out
The City of Binghamton is promoting neighborhood unity and preventing violence tonight for National Night Out. Guests can enjoy music, games, activities, snacks, giveaways, and entertainment by special features creative artists. Various police departments are participating tonight with the Binghamton Police Department starting at 5:00, the Johnson City Police Department...
Thousands Without Power in Tioga County
Over 4,000 people are currently without power in Tioga County. According to the NYSEG website, as of 3:20 p.m. Thursday afternoon, 4,886 people were without power in Tioga County. In Chenango County, 599 people were without power, 187 in Otsego, 135 in Delaware and 4 are without power in Broome.
Animal Adventure Park is Adding The Preserve a Safari Style Zoo That Will Bring Many New Animals to Broome County.
A rhinoceros will be making one zoo in Broome County it's home soon as well as several other new animals. Animal Adventure Park held a private preview today for their new drive-thru Adventure the Preserve. There will be four different areas that will house animals from all around the world,...
Multiple charged after 40-person fight in Owego
OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – Multiple people were charged after a 40-person fight in Owego last week, police said. Owego Police and the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to North Avenue near Main Street for a disturbance on Monday, July 25 around 9:00 p.m. Officers found about forty people “involved in a large argument and fighting” […]
Owego Business Buys Site from Adam Weitsman for New Location
The owners of a popular shop in Owego have purchased property for a planned expansion project in the village. Steve and Kim Cruty have operated Fuddy Duddy's confectionary and general store on Lake Street for three years. They recently acquired four Front Street parcels which had been owned by Vestal businessman Adam Weitsman.
100 Years Ago: August 3, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, a new bathhouse is being built on the Susquehanna River at the south end of the Tompkins Street Bridge, and not a moment too soon. Just yesterday a young woman was saved from drowning near that site.
City of Elmira removing homeless encampments under Clemens Center bridge
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – After reportedly receiving multiple complaints, the City of Elmira is working to remove homeless encampments from under the Clemens Center Parkway bridge. Elmira City Manager Mike Collins told 18 News on July 29 that the City was removing encampments from both ends of the Clemens Center bridge. According to Collins, the […]
Local car wash chain plans new Ithaca site
ITHACA, N.Y.—Whether you drive gas or electric, a truck or a compact, there’s a desire to keep one’s car clean. Given New York State’s love of salt, as well as the ubiquitous dust and pollen, regular washing helps remove corrosive grime, protects the paint finish, and prolongs the life of a vehicle. Plus, a lot of people take pride in that just-washed paint shine, even in famously cloudy upstate New York.
Steuben County reports COVID-19 death
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Public Health Department has received notification of a COVID-related death, it is the first death released by the Health Department since June 6, 2022. The Health Department said that the individual was a male resident from the City of Corning who died at the age of 95. According […]
Police looking for Family Dollar bike thief
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are asking for help in finding a bicycle thief in downtown Elmira Wednesday morning. The Elmira Police Department posted a photo of the alleged thief who was accused of stealing the bike at the William Street Family Dollar around 10:00 a.m. on August 3. Police said that in the security […]
Owego Police Blotter: July 25 to July 31
During the week of Monday, July 25 to Sunday, July 31, the Owego Police Department had 77 service calls, 6 arrests, 2 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 4 traffic tickets. On the evening of July 25th, police were dispatched to North Avenue near Main Street for a reported disturbance. When...
Fire Consumes Vacant Home in Town of Richford
A vacant building in Broome County was completely destroyed by fire on Monday, August 1st. The call came in after 11 a.m. for a report of a fire at 222 Rockefeller Road in the Town of Richford. Nine departments responded to fight the blaze, which engulfed all of the home....
Painted Post Home Depot employee arrested for falsifying business records
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – A Home Depot employee in Painted Post has been arrested for falsifying records and theft after police said she pocketed money from returns. Rachel Mattison, 29, of Addison, was arrested by New York State Police out of Painted Post on August 2, 2022. According to NYSP, Mattison allegedly worked as […]
Car Strikes Building in Johnson City
A car struck a CVS building in Johnson City Tuesday morning. It happened just after 9 a.m. Tuesday morning on Harry L. Drive. According to Johnson City Fire Department Captain Rauschmeier, there were no injuries, but there was some damage to the entrance of the store. A cracked brick wall...
Drought watch issued for 21 New York counties, including the Finger Lakes
WXXI – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a drought watch for 21 counties including Monroe, Livingston, Genesee, Orleans, Seneca, Steuben, Tompkins, Wyoming and Yates. A watch is the first of four levels of state drought advisories. No mandatory restrictions are in place under a...
Rollover/ Excavator Bucket Close Lanes of Route 17 in Johnson City
No serious injuries are being reported in an early morning crash on New York State Route 17 in the Johnson City area August 3. The crash was reported shortly after 4:30 in the area of the 70S on-ramp/ 70N off-ramp. That’s in an area where the New York State Department of Transportation has been doing maintenance work during overnight hours on the Route 201 bridges over Route 17 and the flyover between Route 17 and the Susquehanna River.
Woman has $1,000 stolen in wallet theft
An elderly woman recently had her wallet stolen while in Cortland, according to a New York State Police (NYSP) report. According to the report, the woman realized her wallet was gone after some time. The woman then discovered her credit card was used by two suspects at the Walgreens in Dryden and Target in Lansing.
Broome County Sheriff's Office Seeking Bronx Man
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Bronx man and is asking Broome County residents for assistance. According to the sheriff's office, they are looking for Ammar H. Ali, who was last known to reside in the Bronx in New York City. The sheriff's office says he's wanted...
Man Arrested Following Robbery at a Motel in Steuben County
ERWIN, N.Y. (WENY) - Authorities in Steuben County arrested a man following a robbery at a motel in the town of Erwin on Saturday. The Steuben County Sheriff's Office charged 18 year old Morgan Abeel of Urbana with Assault, Robbery and Grand Larceny. He's accused of a strong-arm robbery at a motel in Erwin, where he allegedly stole more than $1,000, and hurt someone.
