VFW Holds Annual Tioga County Kids Picnic

No serious injuries are being reported in an early morning crash on New York State Route 17 in the Johnson City area August 3. The crash was reported shortly after 4:30 in the area of the 70S on-ramp/ 70N off-ramp. That’s in an area where the New York State Department of Transportation has been doing maintenance work during overnight hours on the Route 201 bridges over Route 17 and the flyover between Route 17 and the Susquehanna River.

JOHNSON CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO