ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, IA

Vietnam War helicopter touches down at Iowa Aviation Museum

We Are Iowa
We Are Iowa
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.weareiowa.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOEL 950 AM

Eastern Iowa Native takes Command of Major U.S. Navy Dock Ship

The USS John P. Murtha is the 10th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship of the United States Navy and is named in honor of Congressman John Murtha of Pennsylvania. The ship was under the command of Capt. Gervy Alota from July 2020 until this past July 9. Taking over command at that time was a Lone Tree, Iowa native with family in the Cedar Rapids area.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
K92.3

My 12 Days of Iowa Hell Has Finally Come to An End

So far my 6 months in Iowa have been amazing. My fiance and I have really settled into our new home and have loved it. It's been a lot of work but it's work that's felt rewarding and it feels like we're working towards something. We don't own some big incredibly expensive house but it's the perfect 3-bedroom home for us two.
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

Drought is expanding across central and southern Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new report issued by the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday shows an area of expanding drought in central and southern Iowa. According to the report, 30.6% of Iowa is experiencing moderate drought, up from 17.2% a week ago. 9.1% of Iowa is experiencing severe drought,...
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Greenfield, IA
Greenfield, IA
Government
State
Oklahoma State
K92.3

Iowa’s Most Prestigious Culinary Attraction Doesn’t Actually Serve Food

If you aren't familiar with the World Food Prize Hall of Laureates, allow me to bring you up to speed on this important Iowa attraction. The World Food Prize Hall of Laureates is a museum located in our capital, Des Moines, that is designed to recognize some of the amazing achievements in agriculture and fighting hunger. Very fitting it be in Iowa, right? The building is the former Des Moines Library.
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

[WATCH] Woman Has Strange Experience ‘Living’ In Iowa Landmark

You can say that Nikki Delventhal has lived all across the country. One of the most recent places she's called home is a popular tourist destination in Iowa. Delventhal is traveling all across the country and living out of her own vehicle; a 2006 Toyota Prius. The woman is a travel vlogger and shares her stories of venturing all over in her car, as well as some adorable photos of her dog Camper.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Vietnam War#The Iowa Aviation Museum#Marine Corps#Americans
KCCI.com

Central Iowa nonprofit offers free fans for low-income families

DES MOINES, Iowa — With temperatures inching near 100, Iowans are looking for ways to beat the heat. To ensure all Central Iowa families have access to air conditioning this summer, Impact Community Action Partnership is working with the Des Moines Fire Department. "They are collecting fans and air...
DES MOINES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales

As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
ELY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake

The koi herpes virus is killing a massive number of young carp in Storm Lake, where they are washing ashore and rotting by the thousands, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. It’s the first time the virus — officially known as cyprinid herpesvirus 3 — has been detected in Iowa. It is not […] The post Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
STORM LAKE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Vietnam
K92.3

Tragic Celebrities? Two Famous “Supermen” Were Born in Iowa

Up in the Iowa sky, it's a bird, it's a wind turbine, it's... two men who played Superman, and were born right here in the Hawkeye State. While this may seem like an exciting thing for any Iowa superhero fan to hang their hat on, there's a sad twist that involves the work of both of these actors.
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

Salvation Army partners with DART to help central Iowans find relief from the heat

DES MOINES, Iowa — When Tim Gantner with Salvation Amy woke up Tuesday morning and saw the temperature was expected to reach near triple digits, he knew what he had to do. "I figured that is going to be hot. So people are going to need an opportunity to get out from the heat. And so we decided to send out the notice to folks that we are going to have a cooling station today," Gantner said.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Iowa Drive-In Theater Reopening After Spring Tornado Damage

(Newton, IA) -- Iowa's oldest drive-in movie theater opens Friday, August 5th. Newton's Valle drive-in theater (founded in 1949) was supposed to open for the season in the spring, but a tornado in march caused tens of thousand of dollars in damage. Co-owner Jeff Namminga says it took out one-third of the screen, the marquee, fences, and damaged the roof of the concession stand.
NEWTON, IA
earnthenecklace.com

Phil Reed Leaving KCRG: Where Is the Iowa News Anchor Going?

Phil Reed has been Eastern Iowa’s source for news for six years. But now, he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Phil Reed announced he is leaving KCRG-TV9, and Cedar Rapids residents naturally had questions. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job will also take him away from the city. Viewers don’t want to see him leave broadcasting; fortunately for them, the news anchor is not stepping away from the industry. Here’s what Phil Reed said about leaving KCRG.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
We Are Iowa

We Are Iowa

Des Moines, IA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Des Moines local news

 https://www.weareiowa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy