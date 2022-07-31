Inside the Delaware State Fair: The Clean Up Crew that makes it happen

www.wmdt.com
WMDT.com
Doulas in Delaware host second annual training of Black Doulas
DELAWARE- Do Care Doula Foundation, Inc. is aiming to decrease Black birth disparities with the help of their second annual training of Black Doulas. The Executive Director, Erica Allen, said this idea came after the increased need for Doula support in the First State. Through the non-profit, they have a team of community Doulas, Central Delaware Community Doula Program, which provide support to Black birthing people. With this second event they will host, it will provide training to more Doulas, allowing them to serve the demand they are seeing.
Delaware launches drive to fill 400 state jobs
Delaware has launched a $225,000 campaign to advertise the many state jobs available, and to make sure job seekers know the state has raised salaries and offers alternative schedules. The campaign is a unique move for the state, pointed out Claire DeMatteis, secretary of the Delaware Department of Human Resources. It’s aimed at catching the attention of Delaware workers ... Read More
WMDT.com
Maryland DNR awards grants for climate projects
MARYLAND – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources will be awarding more than $2 million to various climate projects across the state. We’re told it’ll be used to help communities prepare for and recover from climate incidents. What’s even more awesome is that some of that money is coming right here to Salisbury.
NBC Philadelphia
Is America's ‘Best' Public Restroom in Delaware? You Can Vote Now
Cintas awards America's Best Restroom each year with a nationwide contest, and a Delaware restroom has made the list of 10 finalists for 2022. Set in Dagsboro, Delaware, you'll find Delaware Botanic Gardens at Pepper Creek. The florals and landscape is not what is getting their name out there this time -- it's the bathroom.
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Cross country torch procession comes to Delaware
The 13th Annual Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride paid a visit to Veterans Memorial Park at the Delaware Memorial Bridge on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The riders stopped in Delaware, on their way Arlington National Cemetery, to honor the family of Chief Petty Officer John Lowell, a 1983 William Penn graduate who died at the age of 30 from cancer while serving in the Navy.
WMDT.com
2022 Delaware State Fair a huge success
HARRINGTON, Del. – Delaware State Fair officials say the 103rd annual event was a success. In total, the 2022 Delaware State Fair saw strong attendance, with 299,511 fairgoers visiting the fairgrounds, making it the 4th best attendance in fair history. Officials say the final day of the fair drew record attendance, with over 58,600 fairgoers visiting.
WMDT.com
Water advisory issued for parts of Del. beaches due to elevated bacteria
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has issued a recreational water advisory for portions of Rehoboth, Dewey, and Bethany Beaches. We’re told the advisory is in effect for Rehoboth Beach from Baltimore Avenue to Stockley Street as well as segments of Dewey and...
WBOC
Delaware’s Pandemic EBT Program to Provide Benefits to Help Feed Children During Summer
NEW CASTLE, Del. – Eligible Delaware households will receive emergency food assistance benefits under the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program to cover the summer period when children are on break and not receiving meals at school. The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services made the announcement on...
mocoshow.com
PNC To Close 127 In-Store Branches at Grocery Stores Across Five States, Including Maryland (Locations Not Yet Named)
PNC is closing “about 127 in-store branches at Giant Food and Stop & Shop supermarkets in Maryland, Virginia and the District as well as in New Jersey and Delaware”, according to a report by the Washington Business Journal. The Pittsburgh-based bank will close these branches in waves throughout 2023, according to the report, but has not mentioned which specific branches will be closing.
delawarepublic.org
Pandemic emergency shelter program will run out of funding by end of month
Delawareans living in motels as part of a pandemic-era emergency housing program received letters on Monday informing them that the program will end on August 31. Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services had anticipated that the federal COVID relief dollars supporting the pandemic shelter program would dry up within the coming months, but Monday’s announcement offered the first concrete end date. Over the course of the past two years, the program served more than 6,000 households.
Cape Gazette
Things to Do This Weekend at Delaware & Maryland Beaches
It's hard to believe that we're only about a month away from Labor Day and the end of the official summer season here at the Delaware and Maryland beaches. It's definitely been a great summer so far and we hope you've been able to get out and enjoy all that the coastal region has to offer over these last two or three months.
WBOC
Delaware Launches Campaign to Fill State Job Vacancies
DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Department of Human Resources on Wednesday announced it has launched a marketing communications campaign to strengthen the workforce for all state agencies and services. The campaign will focus on recruiting quality candidates to fill job positions that are in high demand in the state of Delaware.
North Carolina man found dead on the road in Delaware
LINCOLN, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man was found dead along the side of the road in southern Delaware over the weekend. Delaware State Police say troopers were called to the Lincoln area of Sussex County early Sunday for a report of a person lying near the road. When troopers arrived, police […]
WBOC
Increased Number of Thefts From Cars in Delaware Prompts Police Warning
DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police are warning the public about leaving their cars unattended and unlocked while idling. The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigative Units have recently been handling numerous vehicle thefts occurring throughout Delaware. A large majority of the thefts have occurred at gas station and convenience store parking lots where a vehicle was left unattended, idling, and unlocked. Victims often leave their car running while they go into a store to make a purchase. Investigations show that suspects will specifically look for and target unattended vehicles idling in parking lots.
WDEL 1150AM
Former state House Gaming Committee Chair named Delaware Lottery's Acting Director
A former Delaware state House member has been named to oversee the Delaware Lottery on an acting basis. Former Rep. Helene Keeley, who most recently was in the role of Deputy Director of the Delaware Lottery, will replace Vernon Kirk, who worked with the Lottery going back to its inception in 1975, and had been its Director since 2011.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware State Fair draws good crowds overall including setting single day record
Despite some of the hottest temperatures of the summer, Delaware State Fair officials say this year’s fair drew good crowds. The fair had a strong turnout - welcoming 299,511 fairgoers during its 10-day event - the 4th best attendance in fair history. This included a single day attendance record...
WDEL 1150AM
DEMA: Take time now to prepare for severe weather
There are no major storms in the immediate forecast - which makes this the perfect time to plan for one. "The best thing to remember is to just be prepared," John Petersen with the Delaware Emergency Management Agency told WDEL News. "A little bit of preparedness will go along way. It doesn't have to be complicated. What we recommend is to make a plan, build a kit and stay informed."
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know Exist
Although Delaware may be one of the smallest states, there are still plenty of hidden gems to discover here. From interesting museums to landscapes that look too beautiful to even be real, here is a list of 9 places in Delaware most people don't know about. Keep reading to learn more.
WDEL 1150AM
Governor Carney signs mental health measures into law
In the backyard of Sean's House in Newark, with Chris Locke standing over his shoulder, Governor John Carney on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, signed into law three bills aimed at improving mental health services, especially for youth in Delaware. The new laws establish a mental health services unit for middle...
Centre Daily
Cancer survivor’s ‘FCANCER’ license plate revoked by the DMV. Now she’s suing
A breast cancer survivor’s “FCANCER” vanity license plate was revoked by the DMV months after it was delivered to her home — and her lawsuit against Delaware officials will proceed, a federal judge has decided. Kari Overington, who survived an aggressive form of breast cancer, was...
