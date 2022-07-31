Utah Content From Pac-12 Media Day

kslsports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
kslsports.com
Tavion Thomas, Utes Out To Prove They Are Better In 2022
SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes are coming off a historic year in 2021, but running back Tavion Thomas is convinced the team can be even better in 2022. Half the battle when you reach some of the higher markers in college football is complacency, but at least based on first impressions of the 2022 Utes, that does not appear to be the case. If at all anything, their recent successes seem to have only motivated them more, but until games are played we can only speculate on just how far that motivation will take them in the coming year.
kslsports.com
60 in 60: #22 Utah’s Micah Bernard (Running Back)
SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #22 is Utah’s Micah Bernard (RB). Throughout the summer Hans & Scotty are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).
kslsports.com
Whittingham Impressed With First Fall Camp Outing
SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes are barreling toward what many believe could be another big season for a program on the rise. Half the battle when you know you have the potential to be great is to practice great, and according to head coach Kyle Whittingham, that wasn’t an issue the first day out of fall camp.
kslsports.com
Former BYU Player Makes Bold Prediction For Cougar Defense In 2022
PROVO, Utah – Many question marks surrounding BYU football in 2022 appear to be on the defensive side. After a season that saw BYU finish 74th in total defense last season and 102nd in third down conversion rate, the questions are fair. The good news for BYU football is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kslsports.com
Experience Puts BYU Football Farther Ahead Than Typical Camp Day Ones
PROVO, Utah – BYU football enters the 2022 season as the most experienced team in college football. It’s a testament to the success Kalani Sitake’s program has built in recent years, putting together double-digit-win seasons over the past two. But also the ability to get a lot of players playing time.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Freshmen, Newcomers Receive Jersey Numbers For 2022 Season
PROVO, Utah – BYU football returned on Thursday as the first fall camp practice of the season took place at the Student Athlete Building. With another Camp Kalani upon us, it’s time for a fresh new roster. BYU football boasts a team in 2022 that is among the...
kslsports.com
Wilner Unsure Where Utes Will Land As Realignment Talk Continues
SALT LAKE CITY – After breaking the news earlier this summer that USC and UCLA were leaving the Pac-12, noted college football expert Jon Wilner isn’t sure what’s next for conference realignment. Wilner joined the Hans & Scotty Show on The Zone Sports Network on Wednesday, August...
kslsports.com
What To Pay Attention To During Camp Kyle
With that said, there are a few things I will be personally paying attention to as Camp Kyle gets going. Who Will Be Replacing Devin Lloyd And Nephi Sewell? Yes, linebacker is a deep position for the Utes, but it still doesn’t change that they will have to go through the process of finding their new mainstays for the 2022 season. The great news is there are options aplenty. Karene Reid and Hayden Furey are the two most experienced linebackers for the Utes and certainly seem to figure into the plans. Mohamoud Diabate is also very experienced from his time at Florida, though not in Utah’s defense, but there have been some rave reviews about what he brings to the table. Ethan and Josh Calvert have been in Utah’s program for a while, but have yet to make the field despite being supremely talented. The Utes also welcomed freshmen Lander Barton and Justin Medlock this past spring with both turning heads very early on.
RELATED PEOPLE
kslsports.com
BYU Football Fall Camp Day One Burning Questions
PROVO, Utah – The 2022 BYU football season is officially underway now that fall camp completed their first day of practice. Here are some answers to some burning questions from the start of the new season. Who was the BYU football player of the day?. I thought Jackson McChesney...
kslsports.com
Harper: What I’m Watching For At BYU Football Fall Camp
PROVO, Utah – BYU football offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick knows the challenge in front of the 2022 edition of the Cougars. “The challenge is living up to the expectation,” Roderick said to KSL Sports. “You know, in the past couple of years, it was playing with a chip...
kslsports.com
Kelsey Chugg Wins 116th Utah Women’s State Amateur
SALT LAKE CITY – Kelsey Chugg has won the 116th Utah Women’s State Amateur Championship with a 1-up victory over BYU freshman Adeline Anderson at the Ogden Golf and Country Club. It took all 18 holes to prevail, but Chugg jarred a four-foot par putt on the final...
kslsports.com
Kalani Sitake Featured In Adorable Photo With His Newborn Baby Girl
PROVO, Utah – BYU football coach Kalani Sitake saw his family grow by one this summer. Sitake’s wife, Timberly, gave birth to Sylvia Jo Lata on July 17. The Sitake’s now have four children together. Timberly, who has been married to Kalani for 20 years, shared a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kslsports.com
Real Salt Lake’s MacMath, Besler To Throw First Pitch At Salt Lake Bees Game Tonight
SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Zac MacMath and midfielder Nick Besler will throw the first pitch this evening when the Salt Lake Bees host the Oklahoma City Dodgers. The game is scheduled to begin at 6:35 p.m. and will mark the first of six home games...
kuer.org
New rankings paint a different picture of the ‘best’ colleges in Utah
The best college in Utah is Neumont College of Computer Science. That’s if you’re measuring for what some see as higher education's chief purpose — economic mobility. It's the key indicator in a recent set of college rankings from Third Way, a left-of-center public policy think tank based in Washington D.C. They look at which schools are best at improving students’ economic outlook after graduation.
ksl.com
Where have Utah millennials moved? Chances are it's close to home
SALT LAKE CITY — Millennials are moving around quite a lot, but it appears they are settling down close to home, according to new findings released this week by the U.S. Census Bureau. The agency, in coordination with researchers at Harvard University, found that about eight out of 10...
ksl.com
7 places in Utah where fries are more than a side
This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. The potato may belong to the state of Idaho, but as for fries, you'll find some of the best here in Utah. The Beehive State is known for fry sauce (and no, it's not called Mayochup) but the quality of the fries that go with the fry sauce is important.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLTV
UHP warning of scam happening on Utah roadways
SALT LAKE CITY — Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol are warning drivers about a scam happening out on the roadways. “We’ve had some people that are, like, flagging cars down, and then, when they stop to help, they kind of tell them that their car is broke down and they’ll give them this gold if they can get some money. And so, it’s people trying to scam people as they’re stopping to help someone,” said Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol.
Utah neurosurgeon reportedly groped unconscious patient during surgery
Members of the team assisting in the operation state that the neurosurgeon performing the surgery, 65-year-old Dr. Bryson Smith, sexually assaulted the patient during this time.
WATCH: Springville explosion captured on video during storm
Utah dealt with its fair share of severe thunderstorms Monday night. An ABC4 viewer was able to capture an explosion that resulted from the frightening storm.
SLC International Airport shares ‘underwater’ central tunnel progress
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City International Airport is just two years away from having a new central tunnel. “It’s pretty fantastic because a year ago this was just a mud hole,” said Bill Wyatt, Executive Director of Salt Lake City International Airport. The new tunnel will give travelers a straight shot from Concourse […]
Comments / 0