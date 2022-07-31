WWE SummerSlam: Bianca Belair Defeats Becky Lynch Again to Retain the Raw Women's Championship

comicbook.com
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Reveals Top WWE Star She Had A Crush On
Over the years, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan has made no bones about how much she idolized John Cena growing up, revealing several times that she had a massive crush on the 16-time World Champion. Besides their mutual love for pro wrestling, Morgan and Cena are also renowned sneaker...
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Suspension
On Saturday night Ronda Rousey challenged Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, and the match ended in controversy as Liv Morgan tapped out while the referee was counting the pin because Ronda’s shoulders were on the mat. After the match Ronda snapped then attacked Liv Morgan and the referee.
ComicBook
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
PWMania
Becky Lynch Takes Shot at Roman Reigns
This week, Becky Lynch took a shot at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Twitter. Reigns and Lynch were shown side by side with their respective red and blue brand titles on the WWE On FOX Twitter account. The account asked, “WHO DID IT BETTER?”. The Man replied...
wrestlinginc.com
Big Update On When Ronda Rousey Is Expected To Return To WWE TV
Lost in all the excitement of who may or may not have been appearing on “WWE Raw” yesterday was the fact that Ronda Rousey is currently in a bit of trouble, at least in storyline. The former “SmackDown” Women’s Champion is currently serving a “suspension” for her actions at WWE SummerSlam, though some new information suggests Rousey won’t be gone all that long.
wrestlinginc.com
The Street Profits Hint At Major Character Change After WWE Raw
The Street Profits are seemingly done with fun and games. In a rather uncharacteristic backstage segment after the 8/1 “WWE Raw” episode, Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins admitted that it was time for them to get serious. Ford began the interview on “Raw Talk” by referencing Seth Rollins’...
ComicBook
Brock Lesnar's WWE SummerSlam Tractor Spot Was Reportedly Very Complicated
Brock Lesnar provided Saturday's SummerSlam pay-per-view with one of the craziest moments in recent WWE history. "The Beast" arrived for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match with Roman Reigns driving a massive red tractor, which he jumped off of to begin the Last Man Standing Match. Late in the bout, Lesnar scooped up a barely conscious Reigns with the tractor and dropped him in the ring, then later proceeded to ram it into the ring itself (pushing it several feet) before hoisting it up from the top-left corner, resulting in Reigns spilling out the other side.
wrestlinginc.com
Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away
Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Comments On Vince McMahon’s WWE Retirement
Vince McMahon broke the news via Twitter on Friday, July 22nd, that he would retire from all roles in WWE. “To Vince McMahon personally, right now I’m sitting in my ocean front podcast studio, and my son and I will drive 1.6 miles down the beach to our ocean front home, and without you believing in me, I would have none of this,” Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash said on his “Kliq This podcast.” “I just wanted to personally say thank you and thank you for what you’ve done for our industry.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Last-Minute Changes To Ric Flair’s Last Match Card
As the dust continues to settle following “Ric Flair’s Last Match,” further details have emerged surrounding last-minute changes that affected the show. As per Wrestling Observer Radio, the Von Erichs (Marshall and Ross Von Erich), who lost to the Briscoes (Jay and Mark Briscoe) in a tag team match via pinfall, had their flight delayed heading to the event from Hawaii. Dave Meltzer noted that the bout was scheduled to be earlier in the show, but because of the delays, the card was altered for the match to take place later than planned. Meltzer also revealed that MLW’s (Major League Wrestling) Alex Hammerstone was booked to be on the show, but his flight was completely canceled, meaning he missed the segment he was booked for with Frank the Clown and the segment ended up being with Jacob Fatu.
Shinsuke Nakamura Says He Will Be Resurrected After Being 'Killed'
Shinsuke Nakamura vows to return. "Half of Nakamura" was found in the WWE Performance Center with Bayley coming to the rescure to resuscitate him. Nakamura took to social media to say someone "killed" him, but he will be resurrected. Nakamura last wrestled on the July 22 epsidoe of WWE SmackDown,...
hypebeast.com
Ric Flair Wins His "Last Match" at 73
After five decades of professional wrestling, the stylin’, profilin’, limousine riding, “Nature Boy” Ric Flair has officially retired from the sport by winning Ric Flair’s Last Match. Taking place in Nashville, Tennessee, the 73-year-old Flair joined his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to take on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.
wrestlinginc.com
Possible Reason For Theory Missing WWE Raw
Theory has been arguably the most featured WWE Superstar across both brands in recent memory, especially since winning the Money in the Bank briefcase last month. However, he was conspicuous by his absence on the 8/1 “WWE Raw” episode. While not confirmed by WWE or Theory himself, a...
wrestlinginc.com
Jimmy Hart Names WWE Star He Would Like To Manage
Is there a budding WWE Superstar that WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart would like to manage?. In his conversation with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman at SummerSlam Week, the legendary “Mouth of the South” chose a rather surprising name that he’d like to be a mouthpiece or valet for.
ComicBook
Triple H Makes Major Changes for WWE Superstars
World Wrestling Entertainment is in a new era. Just days after Vince McMahon retired from the company, it was announced that Paul "Triple H" Levesque would be taking over all responsibilities related to WWE creative. Considering how well both fans and talent alike embraced The Game's NXT, many entered this new regime with not just optimism, but high expectations. While no drastic alterations have been made just yet, Triple H has begun to make minor changes that have been reflected on recent episodes of Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night Raw. PWInsider reports that talent have been given the freedom to speak more freely during promos, and have been allowed to improvise in the ring.
ComicBook
Watch Former WWE Star Make Their AEW Debut
All Elite Wrestling just brought in a former WWE star during the latest episode of AEW Dark, and you can watch his introduction to the AEW crowd in the video below. Last night's AEW Dark was the debut of Parker Boudreaux in AEW, who was formerly known as Harland in WWE NXT, and many were shocked to see him among the onslaught of releases by WWE over the past two years, especially after all the buzz he came into the company with. Now he's had his first match in AEW, and while it remains to be seen if he will sign (or has signed) a long-term deal with the company, the first step towards that is now complete, and you can watch his introduction in the video below.
ComicBook
Current SmackDown Star Teases Bringing Back Old Gimmick at WWE Clash at the Castle
WWE's first premium live event emanating from the United Kingdom in over 30 years could be a homecoming for one of the country's most dominant exports. While main roster fans know him as Butch of the Brawling Brutes, most know the scally cap-clad cruiserweight as Pete Dunne, one of the longest-reigning world champions of the modern era. Debuting with WWE at the inaugural NXT UK Championship Tournament in January 2017, Dunne would run rough shot to the finals, where he'd ultimately come up short against Tyler Bate. It would only take Dunne four months to get his hands on the NXT UK Title, as he'd dethrone Bate at NXT Takeover: Chicago in May 2017.
wrestlinginc.com
Madcap Moss Apparently In A Relationship With Former WWE Star
Since breaking away from Happy Corbin earlier in the year, Madcap Moss has been on a bit of a hot streak, winning eight of his last 10 televised matches. But while things may be good in the ring, life outside the ring seems to be even better. In posts on...
ComicBook
Triple H Mentions Kevin Dunn While Discussing WWE's Future
When Vince McMahon announced his retirement last month, there was a growing assumption that many of his confidants would be leaving the company as well once new leadership stepped in. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have since been named co-CEOs of the company while Paul "Triple H" Levesque now serves as the Head of Creative and Head of Talent Relations. Reports then popped up that Kevin Dunn, Executive Vice President of Television Production, could be on his way out within the next year. Dunn first joined WWE in the mid-80s and has been producing the promotion's television product ever since, though his propensity for camera cuts and shakes has been met with harsh criticism in recent years.
ComicBook
Becky Lynch on Vince McMahon Leaving WWE, Triple H Taking Over Creative
Becky Lynch spoke with ESPN this week regarding Vince McMahon's retirement announcement and Paul "Triple H" Levesque stepping in as the new Head of Creative for WWE. Lynch was one of the pillars of the NXT Women's Division during Levesque's time overseeing the developmental brand while working with McMahon led to her winning the main event of WrestleMania 35 (the first Mania to ever have a women's match in the main event). Her response was a combination of sadness and optimism.
