ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California couple's dog caught on video chasing bear in yard

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PK2qH_0gz8HUqE00

A California couple's dog caused quite a scene Friday when it chased a dumpster-diving bear across their front yard - and it was all caught on video.

Austin Lirette and Emily Moore said they were both home when the bear suddenly appeared in their yard.

That's when their dog, Tucker, began chasing the bear.

"I was so scared," said Moore.

Moore, who appeared in the video screaming and chasing Tucker, said she wanted to protect Tucker from getting hurt.

"The bear didn't look like it wanted to hurt Tucker but Tucker looked like he wanted to hurt the bear," she said. "If Tucker hurts the bear, then the bear is going to bite him back."

She said she went into full "protection mode."

"I was like, 'OK, I have to get him,'" Moore said. "I didn't even think the bear could go after me too."

Tucker wasn't injured during the incident and the couple said the bear took off shortly after.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Police: Girl held captive with remains of mother, brother

A 12-year-old girl who was held captive for a week in a mobile home with the dismembered remains of her mother and brother provided key information that led to the arrest of the woman’s live-in boyfriend, authorities said Thursday. The girl, who gnawed through restraints to escape from the residence while the man was away, “is a hero for surviving the incident and coming forward with the information that she provided us in order to charge him,” said Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett. Discovered along a country road by a passerby following her escape on Monday, the child is now safe in the custody of state child welfare officials. Assaulted and plied with alcohol to keep her in a stupor, the girl fled after chewing through the ties that held her down on a bed, authorities said in court documents. José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, was charged with kidnapping and multiple counts of capital murder in the slayings of the girl’s mother, 29-year-old Sandra Vazquez Ceja, and her son, who court records show was younger than 14.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
The Associated Press

California crash kills at least 4, injures 9

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A speeding car ran a red light and plowed into cars Thursday in a fiery crash that killed at least four people, including a baby, just outside of Los Angeles, authorities said. Shortly after 1:30 p.m., a Mercedes sedan caused a crash involving as many as six cars near a gas station in the unincorporated Windsor Hills about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southwest of downtown LA, according to the California Highway Patrol. Several people were flung from the cars and two vehicles caught fire. Television reports showed the blackened and mangled cars, as well as a child’s car seat among the debris covering the street. Three adults, including one who was pregnant, and a baby were killed, according to the Highway Patrol. Six or seven cars were part of the crash.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Washington town told to leave due to wildfire, homes lost

LIND, Wash. (AP) — An entire eastern Washington town was being evacuated Thursday because of a growing wildfire south of town that was burning homes, officials said. At about 1:30 p.m. Thursday the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that about 10 homes in Lind had burned. “At this time all residents of the town of Lind need to evacuate immediately,” the sheriff’s office said in the post, adding that people could seek shelter at the Ritzville Grade School. Later Thursday, officials clarified that six homes had burned as well as eight other structures.
LIND, WA
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
96K+
Followers
14K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy