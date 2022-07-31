ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jennifer Garner Shares Her Favorite Beauty Advice for Daughters Violet and Seraphina: 'Obsess Less'

By Amanda Taylor
People
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
people.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Reveals ‘Talented’ Daughter Suri, 16, Sings ‘Blue Moon’ Cover In Her New Movie

Katie Holmes shared a rare glimpse into her life with Suri Cruise when she opened up about the role her mini-me daughter plays in her latest movie Alone Together. The film — which the Dawson’s Creek star wrote, directed and starred in — features a cover of “Blue Moon” by Suri, 16, in her singing debut! “I always want the highest level of talent,” Katie told Yahoo Entertainment about the adorable collaboration. “So I asked her!”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Garner
E! News

Kylie Jenner's Son and Daughter Stormi Steal the Show in New TikTok

Watch: See Stormi Beatboxing in Kylie Jenner's TikTok Video. Rise and shine because Kylie Jenner just shared another glimpse into her life as a mom of two. In a July 13 TikTok, the beauty mogul gave a tour of her "favorite spaces" in her kids' rooms, which included daughter Stormi Webster's fabulous closet (complete with Gucci shoes as well as Prada and Fendi hats), an adorable wooden rocking motorcycle, shelves for her organizational baskets, a cozy sitting area and a table for two.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos

Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kendall Jenner Arrived At Dinner In Malibu Wearing A Gray Crop Top So Short You’ll Want To Take Scissors To All Of Yours

Kendall Jenner always rocks minimal, classic and tailored pieces when the weather gets warmer, and the supermodel just donned a stylishly cozy outfit while grabbing dinner with friends in Malibu last week. The reality star, 26, was spotted heading from Soho House to head over to Nobu Malibu to meet gal pals Hailey Bieber, 25, and singer Justine Skye, 26.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Beauty#Celebrity News#Alias
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez’s Son Maximilian Muniz Plays With Plaids & Vans Skater Sneakers for Paris Honeymoon Trip With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating their nuptials with an eventful honeymoon in Paris. The superstar duo, who tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, brought their kids along to enjoy quality time in the City of the Lights. Lopez’s twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muñiz, and Affleck’s daughter Seraphina Affleck, from his previous to marriage to Jennifer Garner, joined in on the fun.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter, Ava Phillippe, Bares New Tattoo In Mother-Daughter Loved-Up Photos

Sundays are days to connect for many. On Sunday, July 10, 2022, while some people choose to connect at religious gatherings across the world or otherwise, Reese Witherspoon preferred to connect with her beautiful young daughter, Ava Phillippe. Both mother and her lookalike daughter could be seen in two stunning photos posted on the mother’s Instagram page smiling for the camera and the daughter helping the mother out with her makeup.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Larry Birkhead And Daughter Dannielynn Take A Backstage Snap With Janet Jackson

Dannielynn, the daughter of late American model and actress Anna Nicole Smith, who died on February 8, 2007, had a good time with her father recently as they both attended a concert by singer Janet Jackson, which was held in Cincinnati, Ohio. After the death of Anna Smith, Dannielynn was the focus of a very fierce paternity and custody battle due to the claims made by Howard K. Stern, Smith’s lawyer; Larry Birkhead, Alexander Denk, Anna’s bodyguard, and Frederic Von Anhalt, who was husband to actress Zsa Zsa Gabor. On her birth certificate, the supermodel had earlier documented Howard K. Stern as Dannielynn’s father.
CINCINNATI, OH
Harper's Bazaar

Katie Holmes Wore a Blanket Dress in 90-Degree Weather

Katie Holmes found a way to wear a blanket as an outfit in the middle of the New York City summer. The actress stepped out yesterday for an appearance on Good Morning America wearing a knit midi dress with white, gray, brown, and black stripes with a matching shawl by Chloé. She paired the cozy-looking piece with oxford sneakers, also by the brand, and carried a black croc shoulder bag.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy