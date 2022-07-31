Jennifer Garner Shares Her Favorite Beauty Advice for Daughters Violet and Seraphina: 'Obsess Less'

Dannielynn, the daughter of late American model and actress Anna Nicole Smith, who died on February 8, 2007, had a good time with her father recently as they both attended a concert by singer Janet Jackson, which was held in Cincinnati, Ohio. After the death of Anna Smith, Dannielynn was the focus of a very fierce paternity and custody battle due to the claims made by Howard K. Stern, Smith’s lawyer; Larry Birkhead, Alexander Denk, Anna’s bodyguard, and Frederic Von Anhalt, who was husband to actress Zsa Zsa Gabor. On her birth certificate, the supermodel had earlier documented Howard K. Stern as Dannielynn’s father.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO