Jennifer Garner Shares Her Favorite Beauty Advice for Daughters Violet and Seraphina: 'Obsess Less'

Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Shares the First Photo of Her Wedding Band After Marrying Ben Affleck
After marrying longtime love Ben Affleck in an intimate Las Vegas chapel wedding, Jennifer Lopez shared a photo of her wedding band. In an Instagram post, she showed off the ring while holding her phone in bed and smiling—seemingly at her new husband. "Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for...
Kim Kardashian Posts Rare Photos With All 4 of Her Kids: ‘Life’
Family first! Kim Kardashian posted a rare photo update featuring all four of her kids on Instagram. “Life,” the mom of four captioned the carousel of photos on July 13, 2022. The adorable post shows the Skims founder and her kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, whom she shares...
Katie Holmes Reveals ‘Talented’ Daughter Suri, 16, Sings ‘Blue Moon’ Cover In Her New Movie
Katie Holmes shared a rare glimpse into her life with Suri Cruise when she opened up about the role her mini-me daughter plays in her latest movie Alone Together. The film — which the Dawson’s Creek star wrote, directed and starred in — features a cover of “Blue Moon” by Suri, 16, in her singing debut! “I always want the highest level of talent,” Katie told Yahoo Entertainment about the adorable collaboration. “So I asked her!”
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Kylie Jenner's Son and Daughter Stormi Steal the Show in New TikTok
Watch: See Stormi Beatboxing in Kylie Jenner's TikTok Video. Rise and shine because Kylie Jenner just shared another glimpse into her life as a mom of two. In a July 13 TikTok, the beauty mogul gave a tour of her "favorite spaces" in her kids' rooms, which included daughter Stormi Webster's fabulous closet (complete with Gucci shoes as well as Prada and Fendi hats), an adorable wooden rocking motorcycle, shelves for her organizational baskets, a cozy sitting area and a table for two.
Bonjour! Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Tags Along With Mom, Ben Affleck for Paris Dinner
Bonsoir! Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muñiz absolutely slayed in a graphic tee and black high-waisted pants while on a French dinner with their mom, Ben Affleck and his daughters, Seraphina and Violet. The blended family stepped out of a car and walked toward the restaurant Manko on Friday,...
Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos
Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
Kendall Jenner Arrived At Dinner In Malibu Wearing A Gray Crop Top So Short You’ll Want To Take Scissors To All Of Yours
Kendall Jenner always rocks minimal, classic and tailored pieces when the weather gets warmer, and the supermodel just donned a stylishly cozy outfit while grabbing dinner with friends in Malibu last week. The reality star, 26, was spotted heading from Soho House to head over to Nobu Malibu to meet gal pals Hailey Bieber, 25, and singer Justine Skye, 26.
Jennifer Lopez’s Son Maximilian Muniz Plays With Plaids & Vans Skater Sneakers for Paris Honeymoon Trip With Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating their nuptials with an eventful honeymoon in Paris. The superstar duo, who tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, brought their kids along to enjoy quality time in the City of the Lights. Lopez’s twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muñiz, and Affleck’s daughter Seraphina Affleck, from his previous to marriage to Jennifer Garner, joined in on the fun.
Brad Pitt Shares His Reaction to Daughter Zahara Attending Spelman College: 'Really Beautiful'
Speaking with PEOPLE at the premiere of Bullet Train in Los Angeles on Monday, the actor, 58, opened up about the joyful news that 17-year-old daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt will be attending Spelman College this fall. "Yeah that's beautiful," the actor tells PEOPLE exclusively, appearing to get emotional. "Really beautiful." Pitt...
Kris Jenner Ditches All Her Makeup as She Shows Off Her Skincare Routine
Kris Jenner is giving fans a guide to her nighttime skincare routine. On Friday, The Kardashians star, 66, went makeup free to demonstrate how she uses her daughter Kim Kardashian's skincare line SKKN BY KIM before going to bed in an Instagram video shared on Kim's account. "I am in...
Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter, Ava Phillippe, Bares New Tattoo In Mother-Daughter Loved-Up Photos
Sundays are days to connect for many. On Sunday, July 10, 2022, while some people choose to connect at religious gatherings across the world or otherwise, Reese Witherspoon preferred to connect with her beautiful young daughter, Ava Phillippe. Both mother and her lookalike daughter could be seen in two stunning photos posted on the mother’s Instagram page smiling for the camera and the daughter helping the mother out with her makeup.
Andy Cohen Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Lucy in Pajamas as She Turns 3 Months Old
Andy Cohen is sharing a sweet milestone with his little girl. On Friday, the Watch What Happens Live host, 54, shared an adorable shot of daughter Lucy Eve celebrating her 3-month birthday in a green onesie pajama with lemons all over it. "3 months! ♥️" he captioned the sweet photo....
Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor
Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
Larry Birkhead And Daughter Dannielynn Take A Backstage Snap With Janet Jackson
Dannielynn, the daughter of late American model and actress Anna Nicole Smith, who died on February 8, 2007, had a good time with her father recently as they both attended a concert by singer Janet Jackson, which was held in Cincinnati, Ohio. After the death of Anna Smith, Dannielynn was the focus of a very fierce paternity and custody battle due to the claims made by Howard K. Stern, Smith’s lawyer; Larry Birkhead, Alexander Denk, Anna’s bodyguard, and Frederic Von Anhalt, who was husband to actress Zsa Zsa Gabor. On her birth certificate, the supermodel had earlier documented Howard K. Stern as Dannielynn’s father.
Hilaria Baldwin says she can feel the ‘wear and tear’ on her body after 7 pregnancies
Hilaria Baldwin is getting candid. On Thursday, Hilaria, 38, took to Instagram to share an update on her seventh pregnancy with her husband Alec Baldwin. "As I begin the final trimester of this pregnancy, I feel my body slowing down," she captioned a video of herself from a view years ago doing some pelvic stretches.
Bride creates dream wedding dress from $24 charity shop gown
A bride shares how she created a stunning wedding gown out of a $24 dress from Goodwill. , says she bought the white dress years before her engagement in 2019. Ms Vandergriff used beads from her mother’s wedding dress and lace fabric to create the unique look for her 2020 wedding.
Elle
Jennifer Lopez Pulls Off A Wardrobe Mishap While Showing Her Ultra-Toned Figure In A TikTok Video
Jennifer Lopez just proved that she truly is not phased by, well, anything. During a recent show, her skin-tight bodysuit ripped in a rather unfortunate place. But, J-Lo being J-Lo, she embraced the funny situation in a recent TikTok video...and flaunted her epic booty in the process. Jennifer combined the...
Harper's Bazaar
Katie Holmes Wore a Blanket Dress in 90-Degree Weather
Katie Holmes found a way to wear a blanket as an outfit in the middle of the New York City summer. The actress stepped out yesterday for an appearance on Good Morning America wearing a knit midi dress with white, gray, brown, and black stripes with a matching shawl by Chloé. She paired the cozy-looking piece with oxford sneakers, also by the brand, and carried a black croc shoulder bag.
Ant Anstead Shares Photos from Special 'Solid' Summer Day with All Three of His Kids
Ant Anstead is cherishing time together with all of his kids. On Thursday, the 43-year-old father of three spent some quality time with all of his children. He shared photos of their "pretty solid day" together on Instagram. "Daytime beach. Evening BBQ. Night time s'mores," he captioned the series of...
