The bats were alive for the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics. Led by two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani's two long-balls, the Halos smashed seven solo home runs to tie an MLB record. Despite the display of power, the A's scored six runs in the top of the fourth, ultimately dooming the Angels in an 8-7 loss.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO