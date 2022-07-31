Police searching for missing Parkville man

www.nottinghammd.com
Juvenile shot in Baltimore County on Wednesday, police say
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting that has injured a juvenile, according to authorities.The juvenile was shot around 9:25 p.m. on Wednesday, police said. That's when officers were dispatched to a house in the 6300 block of Sherwood Road to investigate a report of shots fired, according to Baltimore County spokesman Trae Corbin.They found a juvenile who was critically injured. The juvenile was taken to a local hospital.Corbin would not confirm the juvenile's age or if police had a suspect in custody.He noted during a brief press conference following the shooting that there was no threat to the public "at this time."
Juvenile Charged In Shooting Death Of 8-Year-Old Girl In Baltimore: Police (UPDATED)
A juvenile has been charged for his role in the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old girl who was found with life-threatening injuries in a Baltimore basement, police announced. Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, officers from the Baltimore County Towson Precinct responded to the 6300 block of Sherwood Road, where there was a reported shooting involving a minor.
8-year-old girl dead in shooting in Towson
Police responded around 9:25 p.m. to a home in the 6300 block of Sherwood Road. The minor was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
Handgun-Wielding Man Wanted After Threatening To Shoot Employee At Glen Burnie Cash Depot: PD
A wanted suspect has been arrested after threatening an employee during an aggressive attempted robbery in Glen Burnie, authorities say. The unknown suspect entered the Cash Depot at 7424 E. Furnace Branch Road around 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3, according to Anne Arundel County police. The suspect then tried to...
Teen Shot In Leg In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore PD is investigating a shooting that happened last night in...
Man shot near busy intersection in Southwest Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man with potentially life-threatening injuries in Southwest Baltimore on Wednesday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area were sent to a location near the intersection of W. Baltimore Street and N. Hilton Street to investigate a report of a shooting around 8:20 p.m., police said.That's where they found a 34-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.The man was unresponsive at the time that they found him, so one of the officers performed lifesaving measures on him, police said.Medics who arrived at the crime scene continued those lifesaving measures as they transported the man to a local hospital, according to authoritiesHis condition remains unknown, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Multiple people injured in three separate shooting incidents in Baltimore
Four people were shot in three different incidents on Wednesday evening in a little over an hour. On Aug. 3, around 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of N. Hilton Street for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 34-year-old male who was suffering from gunshot wounds. The...
Anne Arundel County Police Blotter: August 2, 2022
GLEN BURNIE, MD – Police in Anne Arundel County have reported the following three arrests...
Man Struck In Morning Baltimore Shooting Listed In Serious Condition
A man is in serious condition after being shot during a morning attack in Baltimore, authorities say. The 46-year-old victim - whose name has not been released - was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the 600 block of North Luzerne Street around 9:45 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3, according to Baltimore police.
8-year-old shooting victim dies after being found in basement in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE COUNTY, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - An 8-year-old shooting victim has died after being found in a basement by Baltimore County Police. Officers responded to the 6300 block of Sherwood Road around 9:25 p.m. on Wednesday night for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, they discovered an 8-year-old shooting victim...
Howard County Daily Crime Report: August 3, 2022
HOWARD COUNTY, MD – The following incidents took place in Howard County between August 1st...
46 Year-Old Shot In Eastern Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place this...
Elderly Man Reported Missing in Pikesville
PIKESVILLE, MD – Police in Pikesville have issued an alert for a missing elderly man....
Girl, 8, found shot to death inside Maryland home
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — An 8-year-old girl found shot in the basement of a Maryland home on Wednesday night has died, police said. Baltimore County police officers were called to a home on Sherwood Road in the Towson area around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a shooting, officials said in a news release. At the home, officers found the 8-year-old shooting victim critically wounded in the basement.
Man charged for shooting roommate with shotgun inside Columbia home, police say
COLUMBIA, Md. - A Howard County man is in custody after shooting and injuring his roommate at their Columbia, Maryland home, according to police. Howard County Police say Zongping Zhang, 55, is accused of shooting his roommate, identified as Matthew Ng, 49, after an argument on Tuesday night. Police say...
Abingdon man charged with beating Exxon clerk after theft
An Abingdon man has been charged with severely beating a 54-year-old clerk at a gas station in July. William Billy Jones, 28, allegedly attacked Kamileshkumar Patel.
Baltimore Police identify 'squeegee kid' killed over the weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified two of the most recent homicide victims in the city, including the squeegee kid shot to death Saturday morning in west Baltimore. Police say 18-year-old Sareef Muse was killed in the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway Saturday morning. Investigators do...
Family escapes fire that destroyed home in Annapolis
A family is safe after a fire destroyed their Annapolis home Thursday morning. Nearly 100 firefighters responded to the 1900 block of Sherwood Road around 6:15am.
Large Amount Of Suspected Drugs, Guns, Seized From Two Maryland Men During Stop: Police
Two Maryland men were arrested after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Park led to the discovery of multiple handguns and a large quantity of suspected drugs, authorities say. Marquise Da'Shawn Stafford, 22, and Shawn Nickolas Guzman, 22, were pulled over in the area of Ritchie Highway and Townsend Avenue shortly after 4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Man in serious condition after East Baltimore shooting, police say
BALTIMORE -- A man is in serious condition after he was shot Wednesday morning in East Baltimore, police said.Officers responded at 9:45 a.m. to the 600 block of North Luzerne Street, where they found a 46-year-old man shot once. He was hospitalized and is listed in serious condition, according to police. Investigators believe he was shot on East Monument at North Rose Street, but no suspect has been identified. Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to contact police at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
