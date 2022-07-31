Police searching for missing Parkville man

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man with potentially life-threatening injuries in Southwest Baltimore on Wednesday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area were sent to a location near the intersection of W. Baltimore Street and N. Hilton Street to investigate a report of a shooting around 8:20 p.m., police said.That's where they found a 34-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.The man was unresponsive at the time that they found him, so one of the officers performed lifesaving measures on him, police said.Medics who arrived at the crime scene continued those lifesaving measures as they transported the man to a local hospital, according to authoritiesHis condition remains unknown, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 23 HOURS AGO