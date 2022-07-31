ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkville, MD

Police searching for missing Parkville man

By Chris Montcalmo
Nottingham MD
 5 days ago
CBS Baltimore

Juvenile shot in Baltimore County on Wednesday, police say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting that has injured a juvenile, according to authorities.The juvenile was shot around 9:25 p.m. on Wednesday, police said. That's when officers were dispatched to a house in the 6300 block of Sherwood Road to investigate a report of shots fired, according to Baltimore County spokesman Trae Corbin.They found a juvenile who was critically injured. The juvenile was taken to a local hospital.Corbin would not confirm the juvenile's age or if police had a suspect in custody.He noted during a brief press conference following the shooting that there was no threat to the public "at this time."
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Juvenile Charged In Shooting Death Of 8-Year-Old Girl In Baltimore: Police (UPDATED)

A juvenile has been charged for his role in the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old girl who was found with life-threatening injuries in a Baltimore basement, police announced. Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, officers from the Baltimore County Towson Precinct responded to the 6300 block of Sherwood Road, where there was a reported shooting involving a minor.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man shot near busy intersection in Southwest Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man with potentially life-threatening injuries in Southwest Baltimore on Wednesday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area were sent to a location near the intersection of  W. Baltimore Street and N. Hilton Street to investigate a report of a shooting around 8:20 p.m., police said.That's where they found a 34-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.The man was unresponsive at the time that they found him, so one of the officers performed lifesaving measures on him, police said.Medics who arrived at the crime scene continued those lifesaving measures as they transported the man to a local hospital, according to authoritiesHis condition remains unknown, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
PennLive.com

Girl, 8, found shot to death inside Maryland home

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — An 8-year-old girl found shot in the basement of a Maryland home on Wednesday night has died, police said. Baltimore County police officers were called to a home on Sherwood Road in the Towson area around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a shooting, officials said in a news release. At the home, officers found the 8-year-old shooting victim critically wounded in the basement.
TOWSON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 'squeegee kid' killed over the weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified two of the most recent homicide victims in the city, including the squeegee kid shot to death Saturday morning in west Baltimore. Police say 18-year-old Sareef Muse was killed in the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway Saturday morning. Investigators do...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Large Amount Of Suspected Drugs, Guns, Seized From Two Maryland Men During Stop: Police

Two Maryland men were arrested after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Park led to the discovery of multiple handguns and a large quantity of suspected drugs, authorities say. Marquise Da'Shawn Stafford, 22, and Shawn Nickolas Guzman, 22, were pulled over in the area of Ritchie Highway and Townsend Avenue shortly after 4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man in serious condition after East Baltimore shooting, police say

BALTIMORE -- A man is in serious condition after he was shot Wednesday morning in East Baltimore, police said.Officers responded at 9:45 a.m. to the 600 block of North Luzerne Street, where they found a 46-year-old man shot once. He was hospitalized and is listed in serious condition, according to police. Investigators believe he was shot on East Monument at North Rose Street, but no suspect has been identified. Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to contact police at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD

