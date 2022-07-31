Home from viral double rainbow video destroyed by Oak Fire

www.abc10.com
Related
Amazon truck catches fire in Turlock, destroys some packages
TURLOCK, Calif. — Firefighters doused the flames of an Amazon truck fire in Turlock Tuesday. The Turlock Fire Department said an Amazon delivery driver was making rounds on Serr Drive when he came back to his truck producing smoke. Fire crews were called in just after 4 p.m. and...
Bus crashes in central California injuring 24 people
TULARE, Calif — Authorities in central California were investigating why a bus went off the highway, crashed through a chain link fence, and ended up on its side in a parking lot, injuring 24 people. California Highway Patrol Officer Steve Beal said Thursday the driver was given a DUI...
Oakdale police sergeant hit by car while directing traffic after crash
OAKDALE, Calif. — A sergeant with the Oakdale Police Department was hit by a car while directing traffic after a crash on Wednesday night. Officers responded to reports of an accident involving two cars around 8:20 p.m. near the 1300 block of West F Street. While officers were investigating the traffic accident, a car hit a sergeant who was directing traffic.
Modesto man sentenced to 120 years in prison after crashing into house, killing mom and 3 daughters
CERES, Calif. — Editor's note: Video in this story is from previous coverage of the case. A Modesto man was sentenced last week to 120 years-to-life in prison after being found guilty of four counts of second-degree murder. Those charges are in connection to a June 2019 case in...
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0