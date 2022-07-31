ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, TX

Bodies of 3 girls recovered from Cass County pond

CASS COUNTY, Texas ( KTAL/KMSS ) – The bodies of three young children who had been reported missing in Cass County Friday evening were recovered early Saturday.

The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens for Cass County arrived on the scene around 9:30 p.m. and started to search for the children around the property.

Bowie County Dive Teams were called in to assist in the recovery.

Sheriff’s office seeks missing Harrison County man

Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife Capt. Game Warden Shawn Hervey said during the search, a shoe was found near a pond leading them to believe the missing children were in the pond.

The children’s mother confirmed that the shoe was for one of her children.

There were also footprints in the mud near the water’s edge.

Officials can not confirm if the girls frequently play at the pond, which is on the neighboring property, or if the children knew how to swim.

“That is unknown, whether they were swimmers or not. None of them had lifejackets on, so I don’t know how strong of swimmers they were or if were swimmers at all,” Lieutenant Game Warden Jason Jones said.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday, the bodies of three sisters, ages 5, 8, and 9, were recovered from the private pond off State Highway 77.

Jones says the Texas Rangers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating the incident. The children’s remains will be sent for autopsy to determine cause of death.

This is an ongoing investigation, and there are additional details at this time.

Cass County Drowning Victims Identified

Investigators have identified the three siblings who drowned in a pond near Atlanta, Texas Friday night as 5-year-old Temari Oliver, 8-year-old Amiyah Hughes and 9-year-old Zi’Ariel Oliver. The children were reported missing at about 10 Friday night. Search teams were deployed and a K9 Unit found one of the children’s shoes and footprints in the mud surrounding the pond were discovered. Dive teams recovered the girls bodies around 2am Saturday. There was no sign of foul play, but Texas Rangers have been notified.
Tractor-trailers overturn on I-30 near 212 mile marker

One tractor-trailer overturned on the interstate, blocking both westbound lanes and another overturned and began leaking hazardous materials. The leaking cargo was handled by the Haz-Mat Company. One driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
3 missing sisters found dead in Texas pond, sheriff says

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KAKE) - The bodies of three sisters were recovered from an East Texas pond on Saturday, hours after they were reported missing.
3 juvenile bodies found in Cass County pond

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts, black socks and sparkle sandals. Johnson hopes to provide teens with the resources to help them in their struggle with depression. Woman identified in W. 70th Street crash. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Tammy Rubey, 52-years-old, was mortally injured in...
Body Found In Pond Off Highway 29 North

Hope Police and other authorities recovered a body from a pond on highway 29 north behind the old Marcus Twin movie theater Monday morning. Investigation into the incident is continuing with more details expected later today.
3 missing children found dead in pond near Hwy 77

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Three young children's bodies were recovered from a private pond after they were reported missing in Cass County, Texas. Officials say 9-year-old Zi'ariel Oliver, 8-year-old Amiyah Hughes, and 5-year-old Temari Oliver were reported missing at around 10 p.m. Friday night. Multiple agencies responded to the search, including the Texas Parks and Wildlife, Cass County Sheriff's Office and volunteer firefighters.
Titus County Jail Bookings

Twenty-one-year-old Pedro Angel Ramirez of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested for Aggravated Assault, and warrants for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Evading Arrest. Bond was set at $20,000 and he remains in the Titus County Jail. Titus County jail records show 29-year-old Samaria Danyelle Long was arrested for Manslaughter. Her...
11 arrested in Marshall task force gang-shooting roundup

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Eleven people are in custody following a multi-agency task force investigation into several gang-related shootings in Marshall in mid-July.
Man dead after shooting in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Cass County deputies responded to the scene of a shooting just after 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 28.
