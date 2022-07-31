ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trevor Story's 2nd opinion on hand reveals a "little fracture"

By CBS Boston
 5 days ago

By KEN POWTAK Associated Press

BOSTON — Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story likely will be out a bit longer than expected after manager Alex Cora said a second-opinion exam revealed a "a little hairline fracture" close to his right wrist.

Story has been on the injured list with a bruise since July 14 after getting hit on the right hand with a pitch during a game on July 12 from Tampa Bay right-hander Corey Kluber. He'll be shut down for roughly another 10 days.

"The bone bruise is good," Cora said before Boston hosted Milwaukee at Fenway Park on Saturday. "The treatment doesn't change. We treat it the same way we're doing it now, kind of like a strain. The only thing we have to do now is shut him down (from swinging) for like a week-and-a-half and see where we're at."

The 29-year-old Story signed a $140-million, six-year deal with the Red Sox during spring training after spending his first six big-league seasons with Colorado.

Batting just .221, but with good production (15 homers and a team-leading 58 RBIs) Story has been streaky at the plate in his first season with Boston.

Now, his return to the lineup may be slowed a bit longer.

"The doctor feels that we have to keep doing what we're doing treatment-wise and we to have shut him down for the 10 days and we'll see where we're at," Cora said.

Cora explained that Story had been feeling discomfort when he swung and wanted the second opinion.

The fading Red Sox enter Saturday's game against Milwaukee having lost 12 of their last 15 games, dropping them to 3 ½ games behind the AL's last wild-card spot and trailing two other teams currently out of playoff position, too.

In addition to Story, Boston has been missing All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers, who has been on the IL since July 23 with right hamstring inflammation.

Cora said he expects him to join the team when it opens a series in Houston next week.

Devers leads the team with a .324 average and and 22 homers along with 55 RBIs.

