Kids enjoy back-to-school supplies, scavenger hunt hosted by Henderson Police

Staying active with your family
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Your family dynamic plays an essential role in your health and wellness. Joining us with some ways to stay active while enjoying some family time is Eric McCauley from EOS Fitness and his daughters.
Non-profit groups team up for special exam room at Las Vegas pediatric cancer center
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two non-profit groups teamed up to create a new room at a pediatric cancer treatment center in Las Vegas. Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada and Cure 4 The Kids Foundation partnered to unveil the new patient exam room during a ceremony on Tuesday. A wish was...
Last-minute back-to-school shopping begins around Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Back-to-school shopping is in the frantic homestretch across Southern Nevada, with many parents finding dwindling selections on necessities like backpacks. Still, others are suffering from sticker shock as inflation takes a bigger bite out of their back-to-school shopping budget. “Because I have so many kids,...
Red Rock Search & Rescue accepting volunteer applications ahead of fall season
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Search and Rescue team is looking to recruit volunteers as the fall hiking season approaches. The organization comprises volunteers who help find missing loved ones and injured hikers throughout Red Rock Canyon. They also assist agencies with cold cases to bring answers to families who have lost someone.
Crossing guard recruitment underway ahead of the new school year
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Clark County continues its efforts to recruit more crossing guards as the new school year approaches in Southern Nevada. According to the county, over 80 crossing guard positions still need to get filled in high-needed areas across the valley, which include the southwest Las Vegas Valley, Spring Valley, and neighborhoods in the central Las Vegas Valley.
Wellness Wednesday: Healing power of pleasure
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We're breaking down the healing power of pleasure. Dr. Robert Odell, MD PhD, with the Neuropathy & Pain Centers of Las Vegas joined us to talk more about it.
Kindred Hospitals to host hybrid hiring event in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Kindred Hospitals in Las Vegas is looking to hire multiple clinical workers during an upcoming hiring event. The day-long event will take place online and in person on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Those looking to attend in person can...
Shade Tree calls on community for food donations amid decline due to inflation
Las Vegas (KSNV) — As inflation raises prices at the grocery store, a local nonprofit says it's seen a drop in food donations. The Shade Tree helps women and children in crisis by giving them safe shelter 24 hours a day. But now, inflation appears to be threatening its...
'Pine Dining' series welcomes guests back to site of Mt. Charleston Lodge
MT. CHARLESTON, Nev. (KSNV) — There’s something new to experience up on Mt. Charleston. It’s called Pine Dining and it features different chefs each weekend. The event is being held at the site of the Mt. Charleston Lodge, which burned down last fall. “Here on the deck,...
High School student wears bulletproof vest to school following bullying incidents
Las Vegas (KSNV) — 15-year-old Eyan Bayliss is showing us how he wore his bulletproof vest all last year without other students or teachers at Basic High School knowing. “This is a bulletproof vest, but it's not a vest it's much more of a shirt with kevlar plates. When I got this, I didn’t wear jerseys anymore, I would wear a baggy shirt or hoody so that the kids wouldn’t see it,” explained Eyan.
Donations to be doubled for two-week old kitten who survived heavy rain storms
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One tiny kitten is now getting the help he needs to grow after being separated from his family during recent heavy rain storms flooded the valley. The kitten, aptly named Monsoon, is now in the hands of Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions (Homeward Bound), thanks to a good Samaritan.
Viral disease for horses detected at facility in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — State officials say they have confirmed a case of a viral disease that transmits among horses at a facility in Clark County. The Nevada Department of Agriculture, or NDA, says equine infectious anemia was found in a horse during routine testing. A quarantine has been...
Social media personality arrested for 'street takeover' event planned for Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two men, including a prominent social media personality, were arrested over the weekend after allegedly planning a "street takeover" on the Las Vegas Strip, according to police. Graham Liberal and Michael Alex were taken into custody after officers staked out a meetup in the south...
CCSD holds ribbon cutting for new school campus
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Clark County School District is celebrating the grand opening of a brand new campus. The ribbon cutting took place at the Central Technical Training Academy and Global Community High School Monday. The campus is located near Maryland and Sahara. MORE ON NEWS 3 |...
First ever 24-hour, bacon-inspired restaurant coming to downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new bacon-inspired eatery is set to offer Las Vegas guests 24-hour service in the first-of-its-kind restaurant this fall. Bacon Nation will take over the newly renovated second floor of The D Las Vegas in downtown Las Vegas. The restaurant will offer a 24/7 menu...
Local teen missing since Friday evening, bike found miles away in a dumpster
Las Vegas (KSNV). — For mother Kayla Williamson, the past few days have been an experience she'd wish on no mother. "Honestly, I can’t remember the last time I’ve slept," she said. "My eyes are unbelievably tired from looking at my phone, and every time you hear that ding or your phone rings you think it could be a call about your son, and when it’s not your heart just sinks.”
Clark County park police locate bag full of cocaine at local park following theft incident
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A backpack full of drugs was recently located at a local park while park police were on the scene of a vehicle theft call. The incident happened on Monday, August 1, at around 6 p.m and was reported by the Clark County Park Police Department.
Las Vegas local hits $100K jackpot on Dancing Drums slot machine
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A lucky local hit a jackpot worth a little over $100,000 over the weekend at a North Las Vegas casino. The local, who chose to remain anonymous, was playing Light & Wonder’s Dancing Drums at Aliante Casino on July 30 when they hit the grand progressive jackpot, totaling $125,468.
2022-2023 Las Vegas Broadway Season kicks off at The Smith Center
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The 2022-2023 Broadway Season is here, with almost a dozen musicals ready to make their way into Las Vegas. The season will kick off on Tuesday, August 2, with the production of the musical comedy, THE PROM. Fans will be able to catch the musical...
National Atomic Testing Museum in Las Vegas debuts new exhibit on nuclear clean-up
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The National Atomic Testing Museum in Las Vegas has opened a new exhibit on nuclear clean-up work. The exhibit is called "Beyond the Manhattan Project: Cleaning up the Legacy of America’s Nuclear Defense and Research Missions" and it shows the work done to clean up various sites affected by five decades of nuclear weapons production and nuclear energy research.
