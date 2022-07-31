Winner gets $1,000 in 'Great U.S. Treasure Hunt' at Sunset Park in Las Vegas

news3lv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news3lv.com
New Spirit Airline service to Reno launches this month at Harry Reid Airport
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Locals looking to head to Northern Nevada now have another option. The Reno-Tahoe Airport announced on Twitter that Spirit Airlines would begin a new route from Reno to Las Vegas starting Wednesday, August 10. Service to Las Vegas was also added from Albuquerque, New Mexico,...
Downtown Las Vegas is Getting a Delicious New Addition
Downtown Las Vegas is going to smell delicious in the fall. Late-night food options fuel Las Vegas' 24 hour lifestyle and now there is a unique 24/7 food option coming to the second floor of the D Las Vegas. In the fall, Bacon Nation will open as the official replacement...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas local hits $100K jackpot on Dancing Drums slot machine
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A lucky local hit a jackpot worth a little over $100,000 over the weekend at a North Las Vegas casino. The local, who chose to remain anonymous, was playing Light & Wonder’s Dancing Drums at Aliante Casino on July 30 when they hit the grand progressive jackpot, totaling $125,468.
news3lv.com
First ever 24-hour, bacon-inspired restaurant coming to downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new bacon-inspired eatery is set to offer Las Vegas guests 24-hour service in the first-of-its-kind restaurant this fall. Bacon Nation will take over the newly renovated second floor of The D Las Vegas in downtown Las Vegas. The restaurant will offer a 24/7 menu...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news3lv.com
British pop band, The 1975, announces new tour with stop in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Indie pop band, The 1975, is getting ready to head on the road once again, making a stop in Las Vegas later this fall. The band announced the tour dates on Wednesday, which will have the band perform at The Theater at Virgin Hotels on Friday, November 25.
news3lv.com
Caesars still working on Strip property sale as Las Vegas business surges
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Caesars Entertainment is still working on a potential sale of a Las Vegas Strip property as business booms in Southern Nevada, the company's CEO said Tuesday. Executives, including CEO Tom Reeg, gave remarks and answered questions during an earnings call after releasing second-quarter results. Caesars...
news3lv.com
City of Las Vegas scraps proposed downtown Las Vegas curfew
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas City Council has scrapped a proposal for a curfew in downtown Las Vegas for now. The city announced on Twitter Wednesday that it "will continue to evaluate and review the positive impacts that the added security has already had at the Fremont Street Experience" following the meeting.
news3lv.com
Wellness Wednesday: Healing power of pleasure
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We're breaking down the healing power of pleasure. Dr. Robert Odell, MD PhD, with the Neuropathy & Pain Centers of Las Vegas joined us to talk more about it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
news3lv.com
National Atomic Testing Museum in Las Vegas debuts new exhibit on nuclear clean-up
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The National Atomic Testing Museum in Las Vegas has opened a new exhibit on nuclear clean-up work. The exhibit is called "Beyond the Manhattan Project: Cleaning up the Legacy of America’s Nuclear Defense and Research Missions" and it shows the work done to clean up various sites affected by five decades of nuclear weapons production and nuclear energy research.
Giant showgirls coming to downtown Las Vegas
When it comes to signs and public art in Las Vegas there's one rule - whatever it is cannot be too big. It's a rule the city government is taking to heart as it prepares to install two 50-foot tall showgirl statues along Las Vegas Blvd. at Main St.
news3lv.com
Staying active with your family
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Your family dynamic plays an essential role in your health and wellness. Joining us with some ways to stay active while enjoying some family time is Eric McCauley from EOS Fitness and his daughters.
news3lv.com
Social media personality arrested for 'street takeover' event planned for Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two men, including a prominent social media personality, were arrested over the weekend after allegedly planning a "street takeover" on the Las Vegas Strip, according to police. Graham Liberal and Michael Alex were taken into custody after officers staked out a meetup in the south...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news3lv.com
Kindred Hospitals to host hybrid hiring event in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Kindred Hospitals in Las Vegas is looking to hire multiple clinical workers during an upcoming hiring event. The day-long event will take place online and in person on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Those looking to attend in person can...
news3lv.com
Back to school gadgets with Steve Greenberg
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Summer is coming to an end, and the start of the school year is only a few days away. So what are the must-have back-to-school gadgets for this year?. We turned to our gadget guy and host of Youtube’s gadget game show 'What The Heck Is That?' Steve Greenberg for some help.
news3lv.com
City of Las Vegas teases plan for new, taller showgirls display on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The signature Las Vegas showgirls are set to be back on The Strip big and better than ever. On Tuesday, the city teased a new plan which will include a showgirls display double the size of the ones already at the site, located on the south end of the strip.
news3lv.com
Iron Chef is back
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Will her winning streak continue?. A well-known Iron Chef is going up against America in the new season of her show. Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli was on our show. Check out the video above.
news3lv.com
Red Rock Search & Rescue accepting volunteer applications ahead of fall season
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Search and Rescue team is looking to recruit volunteers as the fall hiking season approaches. The organization comprises volunteers who help find missing loved ones and injured hikers throughout Red Rock Canyon. They also assist agencies with cold cases to bring answers to families who have lost someone.
travelweekly.com
Las Vegas airport sets a record
Harry Reid Airport (formerly McCarran Airport) in Las Vegas set a monthly record for passenger traffic in June. Nearly 4.7 million passengers arrived or departed during the month, a 23% increase from June 2021, according to the Clark County Department of Aviation. The previous monthly high number was 4.6 million...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas pet shelter aims to clear stereotypes about pit bulls
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Animal Foundation is trying to clear its shelter this month. In doing so, it wants to clear up some of the stereotypes associated with pit bulls that could prevent some locals from adopting them. Animal welfare manager Kaeligh O'Neill said there's no such thing...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas metal recycling companies react to purchasing copper wire from suspected thief
Businesses in Arts District weigh in on not being included in proposed 21 and under Fremont curfew. The City of Las Vegas proposed under 21 Fremont Street curfew would encompass the Fremont Street experience and part of downtown, including Ogden, Carson, main and 8th street. The proposed curfew, however, does not include the arts district, another popular nightlife spot.
Comments / 0