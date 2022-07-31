ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Winner gets $1,000 in 'Great U.S. Treasure Hunt' at Sunset Park in Las Vegas

By News 3 Staff
news3lv.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
news3lv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Las Vegas local hits $100K jackpot on Dancing Drums slot machine

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A lucky local hit a jackpot worth a little over $100,000 over the weekend at a North Las Vegas casino. The local, who chose to remain anonymous, was playing Light & Wonder’s Dancing Drums at Aliante Casino on July 30 when they hit the grand progressive jackpot, totaling $125,468.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
news3lv.com

Caesars still working on Strip property sale as Las Vegas business surges

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Caesars Entertainment is still working on a potential sale of a Las Vegas Strip property as business booms in Southern Nevada, the company's CEO said Tuesday. Executives, including CEO Tom Reeg, gave remarks and answered questions during an earnings call after releasing second-quarter results. Caesars...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

City of Las Vegas scraps proposed downtown Las Vegas curfew

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas City Council has scrapped a proposal for a curfew in downtown Las Vegas for now. The city announced on Twitter Wednesday that it "will continue to evaluate and review the positive impacts that the added security has already had at the Fremont Street Experience" following the meeting.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunset Park#A Treasure#Santa Fe
news3lv.com

National Atomic Testing Museum in Las Vegas debuts new exhibit on nuclear clean-up

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The National Atomic Testing Museum in Las Vegas has opened a new exhibit on nuclear clean-up work. The exhibit is called "Beyond the Manhattan Project: Cleaning up the Legacy of America’s Nuclear Defense and Research Missions" and it shows the work done to clean up various sites affected by five decades of nuclear weapons production and nuclear energy research.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Giant showgirls coming to downtown Las Vegas

When it comes to signs and public art in Las Vegas there's one rule - whatever it is cannot be too big. It's a rule the city government is taking to heart as it prepares to install two 50-foot tall showgirl statues along Las Vegas Blvd. at Main St.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Staying active with your family

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Your family dynamic plays an essential role in your health and wellness. Joining us with some ways to stay active while enjoying some family time is Eric McCauley from EOS Fitness and his daughters.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
news3lv.com

Kindred Hospitals to host hybrid hiring event in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Kindred Hospitals in Las Vegas is looking to hire multiple clinical workers during an upcoming hiring event. The day-long event will take place online and in person on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Those looking to attend in person can...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Back to school gadgets with Steve Greenberg

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Summer is coming to an end, and the start of the school year is only a few days away. So what are the must-have back-to-school gadgets for this year?. We turned to our gadget guy and host of Youtube’s gadget game show 'What The Heck Is That?' Steve Greenberg for some help.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Iron Chef is back

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Will her winning streak continue?. A well-known Iron Chef is going up against America in the new season of her show. Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli was on our show. Check out the video above.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Red Rock Search & Rescue accepting volunteer applications ahead of fall season

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Search and Rescue team is looking to recruit volunteers as the fall hiking season approaches. The organization comprises volunteers who help find missing loved ones and injured hikers throughout Red Rock Canyon. They also assist agencies with cold cases to bring answers to families who have lost someone.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travelweekly.com

Las Vegas airport sets a record

Harry Reid Airport (formerly McCarran Airport) in Las Vegas set a monthly record for passenger traffic in June. Nearly 4.7 million passengers arrived or departed during the month, a 23% increase from June 2021, according to the Clark County Department of Aviation. The previous monthly high number was 4.6 million...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas pet shelter aims to clear stereotypes about pit bulls

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Animal Foundation is trying to clear its shelter this month. In doing so, it wants to clear up some of the stereotypes associated with pit bulls that could prevent some locals from adopting them. Animal welfare manager Kaeligh O'Neill said there's no such thing...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas metal recycling companies react to purchasing copper wire from suspected thief

Businesses in Arts District weigh in on not being included in proposed 21 and under Fremont curfew. The City of Las Vegas proposed under 21 Fremont Street curfew would encompass the Fremont Street experience and part of downtown, including Ogden, Carson, main and 8th street. The proposed curfew, however, does not include the arts district, another popular nightlife spot.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy