Cobb County, GA

This is why East Cobb Middle permanently added leggings to its dress code

 5 days ago
Cheryl Lynn
4d ago

Teach boys to respect girls and stop blaming clothing for bad behavior. Maybe parents should start explaining to their sons that girls mature faster than them and boys should look at girls as role models instead of objects.

Jill Brinkley Beinburg
4d ago

we have it at our middle school. yea the shirt is suppose to be long over butt and no one does it. Just get ready to deal with it everyday.

NitatheShebrew
4d ago

🤔1 Timothy 2:9 In like manner also, that women adorn themselves in modest apparel, with shamefacedness and sobriety; not with broided hair, or gold, or pearls, or costly array;

11Alive

Retired teachers saying 'no thanks' to returning to classroom as Georgia struggles with shortage

ATLANTA — A change in Georgia law makes it more attractive for retired teachers to return to the classroom, but most retirees are saying “no thanks.”. House Bill 385, signed into law earlier this year, allows certain retired teachers to return to the classroom while continuing to collect their full pension and full-time pay. To qualify, teachers must be retired more than a year after 30 years experience, and they have to work in an area of high need.
GEORGIA STATE
thechampionnewspaper.com

New senior center opens in Lithonia

DeKalb County officials recently celebrated the grand opening of a new senior center in Lithonia. On July 14, DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond was joined by Commissioners Mereda Davis Johnson and Lorraine Cochran Johnson, along with Lithonia Mayor Shameka Reynolds and other officials, to cut the ribbon on the new $6.5 million facility.
LITHONIA, GA
WGAU

Black bear roams the streets of Gainesville

The Department of Natural Resources is tracking a bear roaming around metro Atlanta. People in downtown Gainesville spotted the bear on Sunday. Police want everyone to know they are not in danger. Officials are asking people to not feed the bear as it makes its way home. Wildlife management believes...
GAINESVILLE, GA
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Marietta (GA)

Marietta is a municipality of the State of Georgia located in Cobb County in the United States. It is the fourth largest city in the Atlanta region, with a population of nearly sixty-one thousand according to the 2020 census. There is no dull moment here with the bundle of attractions...
MARIETTA, GA
CBS 46

Litter of puppies found in Clayton County

Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. The investigator was working on a different case when she noticed two men fighting. Gwinnett County Schools expand menu options. Updated: 7 hours ago.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Rome City Schools: Student found with Gun

A student is facing criminal charges and disciplinary action after a gun was found at Rome High School on Wednesday. According to the Rome City School System, School administrators and law enforcement were immediately notified when they were made aware of this incident, and they immediately questioned the student about having a weapon on campus.
ROME, GA
