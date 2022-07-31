This is why East Cobb Middle permanently added leggings to its dress code

www.11alive.com
Cheryl Lynn
4d ago
Teach boys to respect girls and stop blaming clothing for bad behavior. Maybe parents should start explaining to their sons that girls mature faster than them and boys should look at girls as role models instead of objects.
Reply(2)
11
Jill Brinkley Beinburg
4d ago
we have it at our middle school. yea the shirt is suppose to be long over butt and no one does it. Just get ready to deal with it everyday.
Reply
6
NitatheShebrew
4d ago
🤔1 Timothy 2:9 In like manner also, that women adorn themselves in modest apparel, with shamefacedness and sobriety; not with broided hair, or gold, or pearls, or costly array;
Reply(6)
5
Related
How to apply for free and reduced school meals in metro Atlanta districts
ATLANTA — The federal government ended its free meal waiver program, which was brought about in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Families and their students now have to pay for breakfast and lunch at many district schools or apply for waivers. Here's how to apply for free and reduced...
School zone cameras growing in popularity as excessive speeders pose threat to students
ATLANTA — A growing number of metro Atlanta cities are adding cameras in school zones to reduce vehicle speeds that have reached 92-miles-an-hour. Signs are now up near Church Street Elementary School in Riverdale warning drivers that cameras are watching for anyone who exceeds the 25-mile-an-hour speed limit when school is in session.
wtvy.com
Some GA parents add bulletproof backpacks to their kid’s back-to-school lists
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The response to unfathomable violence at Uvalde or Parkland has Georgia parents doing whatever they can to shield their children from violence. For some, that means sending their kids to school with bulletproof backpacks. Some parents are making the heartbreaking decision to add bulletproof backpacks to...
fox5atlanta.com
With masks optional in most schools, should your student wear one? A pediatrician weighs in
ATLANTA - As students across north Georgia head back to class, pediatrician Dr. Jennifer Shu of Children's Medical Group in Decatur says her practice is busy. "I'm seeing a ton of COVID right now," Dr. Shu says. So, it is not surprising the one thing Dr. Shu says she is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Retired teachers saying 'no thanks' to returning to classroom as Georgia struggles with shortage
ATLANTA — A change in Georgia law makes it more attractive for retired teachers to return to the classroom, but most retirees are saying “no thanks.”. House Bill 385, signed into law earlier this year, allows certain retired teachers to return to the classroom while continuing to collect their full pension and full-time pay. To qualify, teachers must be retired more than a year after 30 years experience, and they have to work in an area of high need.
thechampionnewspaper.com
New senior center opens in Lithonia
DeKalb County officials recently celebrated the grand opening of a new senior center in Lithonia. On July 14, DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond was joined by Commissioners Mereda Davis Johnson and Lorraine Cochran Johnson, along with Lithonia Mayor Shameka Reynolds and other officials, to cut the ribbon on the new $6.5 million facility.
CBS 46
New high school in Gwinnett immerses students in artificial intelligence
BUFORD, Ga. (CBS46) - Some Gwinnett County students are beginning the new school year Wednesday in a new high school that’s the first of its kind in Georgia. Seckinger High School, located near Buford in the Hamilton Mill area, has a high-tech theme throughout its curriculum. “Everything that is...
CBS 46
Woman shares story of forced sterilization as post-Roe concerns continue
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As tensions over the Roe v. Wade reversal continue, more Georgia women are stepping forward to share their personal stories and fears. Marietta resident Elaine Riddick says there’s not a day that passes where she doesn’t think about what happened to her and why it was done.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb Young Professionals’ next leadership luncheon focuses on creativity and the arts
The next leadership luncheon of the Cobb Young Professionals will focus on creativity and the arts, with a group of panelists representing theatre, the visual arts, and creative placemaking. For the details, read the press release from the Cobb Chamber, reprinted below:. ATLANTA (Aug. 16, 2022) — The Cobb Chamber’s...
Police departments ramp up school shooter training as students return to classroom
ATLANTA — Police departments across metro Atlanta have ramped up active shooter training as students and staff head back to the classroom. In the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, many parents have expressed concern about school safety to their local school districts and police departments. "It...
Students across these 6 school districts return to classroom Tuesday
The next group of north Georgia school districts will return to the classroom Tuesday. Barrow County, City of Decatur, Haralson County, Polk County, Walton County and Thomaston-Upson schools continue a busy back to school week. Join Fred Blankenship, Lori Wilson, Brian Monahan and Mike Shields for all your Back 2...
Kidney buddies | Georgia mother donates organ to 2-year-old son
DACULA, Ga. — After his 12th surgery, a Georgia 2-year-old is bouncing back with new life. Carter Bish is all smiles a few months after his kidney transplant. His mom said she's taking the surgery a bit harder, especially since she was his donor. "We're doing well," Pamela Bish...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
Outdoor surf park, with wave pools, proposed for Forsyth County
CUMMING, Ga. (CBS46) - Cobb County has Truist Park, Fulton County the Mercedes Benz Stadium, and now Forsyth County is working to attract more visitors and residents with something big of its own. There are major developments in the works for the area that may have many heading to north...
Black bear roams the streets of Gainesville
The Department of Natural Resources is tracking a bear roaming around metro Atlanta. People in downtown Gainesville spotted the bear on Sunday. Police want everyone to know they are not in danger. Officials are asking people to not feed the bear as it makes its way home. Wildlife management believes...
Sinkhole opens up on busy road in front of Cobb elementary school
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — If you’re driving to work or the kids to school in west Cobb County, give yourself extra time Thursday morning. A large sinkhole opened up overnight on Austell Road near Windy Hill Road. The sinkhole is in front of the entrance to Milford Elementary...
Emotional first day | Fairburn police accompany children of fallen sergeant to school
FAIRBURN, Ga. — Two Douglas County students started their first day of school with special people by their side. Fairburn police escorted the son and daughter of fallen Fairburn Police Department Sgt. Jean-Harold Louis Astree to class on Tuesday. Astree died last week in a four-vehicle wreck, according to...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Marietta (GA)
Marietta is a municipality of the State of Georgia located in Cobb County in the United States. It is the fourth largest city in the Atlanta region, with a population of nearly sixty-one thousand according to the 2020 census. There is no dull moment here with the bundle of attractions...
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from PAWS Atlanta
Don't let Bully's name fool you, he's pure sweetness. He does well around other dogs and is friendly with cats too.
CBS 46
Litter of puppies found in Clayton County
Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. The investigator was working on a different case when she noticed two men fighting. Gwinnett County Schools expand menu options. Updated: 7 hours ago.
wrganews.com
Rome City Schools: Student found with Gun
A student is facing criminal charges and disciplinary action after a gun was found at Rome High School on Wednesday. According to the Rome City School System, School administrators and law enforcement were immediately notified when they were made aware of this incident, and they immediately questioned the student about having a weapon on campus.
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
52K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 31