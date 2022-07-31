Arizona’s Jordan Morgan lands on the Wuerffel Trophy Watchlist

zonazealots.com
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the StreetsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemicCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
Rock of Oracle: Sue and Jerry's Trading Post helps lead community revivalJeff KronenfeldOracle, AZ
Phoenix New Times
Leaked Emails: How Mark Finchem Went From State Lawmaker to Conspiracy Czar
As the drama of the 2020 presidential election wound down, Arizona State Representative Mark Finchem had a hunch. A hunch that Democrats had tampered with the 17 local, state, and federal races in Pima County. Finchem, a Tucson Republican, didn't used to be a conspiracy theorist. Then he received an...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Dust storm moving from the west into the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wall of dust building out west is making its way toward the Valley on Sunday afternoon. A dust storm warning is in effect until 4:15 p.m. for Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Eloy, Florence, Coolidge, Maricopa and Arizona City. Some West Valley residents saw the cloud...
KOLD-TV
Flooding prompts evacuation of Tucson care home
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Residents of a private Tucson care facility had to be taken to an alternate safe place overnight because of flood waters at the home on Sunday, July 31. According to the Rural Metro Fire Department, three engine companies and four ambulances were called out...
KOLD-TV
Food truck park, The Pit facing multiple violations with city of Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson hot spot to grab a bite is at risk. This week, multiple violations were reported to the city of Tucson at The Pit. When the owners were first told about these violations, they thought they were going to be shut down, but The Pit is still open and that is because they were granted a stay while they work out some of these issues.
point2homes.com
2841 N Columbus Boulevard 42, Tucson, Pima County, AZ, 85712
Listed by Lori Skolnik with Realty Executives Arizona Territory. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 2841 N Columbus Boulevard Español?. Type. Residential. Sub-Type. Condominium. Lot Size. 0.02 Ac. MLS Number. 22218369. Year Built. 1964. Parking info. 1, Carport. Taxes. $658...
iheart.com
Here's Where To Get The Best Lasagna In Tucson
Lasagna is one of those go-to meals that always satisfies. The magical combination of carbs, sauce, and cheese is truly a thing of beauty. Not all lasagna is created equal, though. Yelp has a list of the the highest-rated restaurants that serve lasagna in the entire city. According to Yelp,...
AZFamily
3 arrested after deadly shooting in Casa Grande
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Three 18-year-olds have been arrested in the shooting death of a Casa Grande man who died earlier this month. Police say Jeramiah Anthony Rivera, 18, was arrested in Globe on Thursday. Two other suspects were arrested on Friday--Miguel Angel Castillo-Tapia, found in Toltec, and Alfred Reyes, found in Casa Grande.
Suspected human smuggling turns deadly after series of events in Benson
A suspected smuggler was speeding along Highway 90, trying to get away from deputies, when it crashed into an SUV Thursday afternoon.
New restaurant Alejandro Serious Mexican Food is starting strong
Alejandro Serious Mexican Food opened last month and the owner says business is booming, despite rising costs.
Famous Hollywood Restaurant Coming Soon
A new fried chicken restaurant is opening soon.Loes Klinker/Unsplash. It isn’t easy making it in Hollywood. With competition coming from every corner, it takes talent, hard work, perseverance, not to mention a little bit of luck. That goes for just about every industry, including the restaurant business. One rags to riches story includes a food booth operation that started out as little more than a few guys setting up shop across from some Hollywood studios in order to sling food and hopefully gain some attention. Now, just a few years later, the food cart has expanded nationally, and it is bringing its taste to Tucson.
Here's Where To Get Arizona's Best Hot Dog
Hot dogs truly are an American classic. There are tons of different types of hot dogs, each boasting different flavor combinations, toppings, and buns. And now that spring is in the air and warmer weather is on the way, there is no better time to indulge in a delicious hot dog.
KOLD-TV
WATCH: Road-rage incident turns into drive-by shooting in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Road-rage incidents are up across the county and the Tucson Police Department said that includes right here in the Old Pueblo. Investigators need help to find everyone involved in a road-rage situation in midtown Tucson last week. It happened sometime between 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20.
Sierra Vista woman confesses to smuggling drugs "concealed within in her body"
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Sheriff's office arrested a woman at the U.S.-Mexico border who later confessed to a history of transporting and selling fentanyl in Sierra Vista. 19-year-old Annyssa Sanchez of Sierra Vista was stopped with a search warrant after crossing the border at Nogales in...
This Is The Most Supernatural City In Arizona
The Grand Canyon State has its fair share of dark history and creepy places for those seeking a spooky adventure. In addition, there have also been tons of UFO sightings. Data from GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in the state. The study includes the total number of ghost and UFO sightings.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Deputies release photo of suspect vehicle in deadly hit-and-run
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have released a photo of a vehicle they believe to be involved in a hit-and-run that left one man dead on Monday, July 25. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to Kinney and Gates Pass roads around 8 a.m.
arizonasuntimes.com
Mark Brnovich Files Motion to Fully Reinstate Arizona Abortion Law Which Aims to Ban the Procedure
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a motion in Pima County Wednesday which seeks to lift a 50-year-old injunction that puts Arizona’s law banning abortions on hold following the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health decision. “We believe this is the best and most accurate state of the law,”...
Comments / 0