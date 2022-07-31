Project Diehard has mission to help veterans and families

www.kbsi23.com
EMT classes to train those looking to get into the field
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The emergency medical services (EMS) field has seen a drop in employment due to resignations from burnout as well as retirements. The Cape Girardeau Career and Technology center is looking to help turn this trend around by offering EMT classes to train those wanting to get into the field.
EDA awards $3.1 million grant for more jobs and income for Marion, Illinois.
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – The Marion Citadel building, home of EThOs (Entrepreneurial and Technical Opportunities) and the Vault Cafe was just awarded $3.1 million by the Economic Development Administration for a new redesign of the building. The building was built in 1914. It started as a bank but has...
Plastic parts manufacturer to expand to Sikeston, create 25 jobs
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – A privately-held manufacturer of rotationally molded plastic parts will expand to Sikeston and create 25 new jobs. EnviCor Enterprises, LLC, plans to invest $1.4 million in a new production facility in Sikeston. This will enhance its capabilities to serve a broader geographic footprint and deliver custom-molded products for a wider range of customers.
Smoke alarm safety reminder
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – Smoke alarms are some of the most important but easily forgettable safety devices in your home. According to a report by the National Fire Protection Association, the risk of dying in house fires is 55 percent lower in homes with working smoke alarms than in homes with no alarms or none that worked.
4 arrested after large amount of fentanyl tablets found
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One man from Paducah and three others from Arizona were arrested Wednesday afternoon after Paducah police found a large amount of fentanyl tablets. Jujuan V. Freeman, 34, of Trimble Street, faces a charge of aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance (28 grams or more/fentanyl). Jacorion...
Man charged in January death in Bollinger County
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Patton man faces a murder charge in the January death of a 28-year-old man. Christopher Wolk is charged with second degree murder. On Sunday, January 2, the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office began a death investigation after deputies were dispatched to an unresponsive man at a home in Sedgewickville.
Club volleyball directors talk about impact of Cape Girardeau SportsPlex
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Featuring 12 regulation volleyball courts and covering 121,000 square feet, the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex has expanded the horizons for the local club volleyball scene. Pursuit Volleyball and NSSC Volleyball Club call the SportsPlex home. NSSC Club Director Carl Ritter said he runs about eight...
Paducah man arrested after chase, crashing into ditch
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces charges after running from a sheriff’s deputy. A McCracken County Sheriff’s Office deputy was patrolling the Farley area of McCracken County around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3. During the Deputy’s patrol, the deputy turned behind a motorcycle on Clark’s River Road. Almost immediately after the deputy drove behind the motorcycle, the driver accelerated the motorcycle and ran a stop sign at the intersection of Clark’s River Road and Bridge Street, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.
West Paducah women face charges after meth, marijuana found
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two West Paducah women faces charges after sheriff’s deputies say they were selling crystal methamphetamine. Anita F. Cathey, 59, faces charges of firearm enhanced trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Chelsea L. Vargas, 29, faces charges of trafficking...
Housing inflation impacting the buying and selling markets
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A roof over your head that is a safe place to sleep is something all of us want in our lives. However, just like everything else in our current economy, inflation is making that goal more expensive and harder to attain. Many people, especially those looking to buy homes or land are concerned this could lead to a recession.
McCracken County man faces charges related to meth and Fentanyl trafficking
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A McCracken County man faces drug charges after sheriff’s deputies say he sold methamphetamine and other drugs. Daniel Farmer, 37, faces charges of trafficking in methamphetamine 2nd or subsequent offense (two counts), trafficking in Fentanyl, trafficking in Hydrocodone, trafficking in Suboxone, possession of Marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tamms man faces charges after shooting in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Tamms, Ill. man faces three felony charges after Cape Girardeau police say he pushed his was into a home and then shot at a dog in the front yard. Brandon T. Jeffers of Tamms, Ill. is charged with burglary in the 1st degree,...
Jackson Police Department asks for public’s help identifying person in theft investigation
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) -The Jackson Police Department asks for the public’s assistance identifying the following a person in reference to an alleged theft. Below is the best face picture of the subject the police department was able to find. Anyone with information on who the individual(s) may be is...
Morehouse man arrested after juvenile shot near bonfire in East Prairie horse pasture
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KBSI) – A Morehouse man faces charges after a juvenile was shot three times near a bonfire in a horse pasture on July 29. Grayson C. Shipman, 18, of Morehouse faces charges of assault 1st degree, a class A felony, unlawful use of a weapon, a class A felony, armed criminal action, an unclassified felony, and receiving stolen property, a class D felony.
