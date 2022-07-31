Study: Babies Breastfed for at Least a Year Less Likely to Suffer Adult Obesity

www.parentherald.com
Lani Wells
5d ago
I never breast fed my boys, now 25 and 22,they never had a cold,flu or allergies. They are also a healthy weight.Genetics plays apart in the gain/loss of weight.Some women can't or don't want to breast feed,for reasons of their own. As long as a child gets fed it shouldn't matter if it's by bottle or breast.
Reply(22)
51
Peggy
4d ago
Considering the formula shortage in this country I’m hoping that everyone tries to nurse their babies it’s the best thing for them and their mother
Reply(8)
29
ROBERT SAMORAJ
4d ago
you know..... I guess I was raised with morals and ethics and self-decency. I also understand that breastfeeding is natural in supplying nourishment for the baby. but tell me what do you see wrong with this picture.💁♂️?????
Reply(32)
34
Related
Eating This Fruit Can Actually Reduce The Risk Of Stroke By Shocking 46%
A STROKE is a potentially fatal condition that can develop when the blood flow to a portion of the brain is interrupted. Additionally, survivors may experience severe and disabling aftereffects for years. As with many medical conditions, certain foods are believed to reduce the risk of having a stroke. Ischemic...
What's the youngest age that a person can get pregnant and give birth?
Pregnancy is possible from the start of ovulation.
Elderly Americans who sleep with a light on are more likely to be obese, or suffer from high blood pressure or diabetes, study finds
Sleeping with a light on can potentially increase a person's risk of suffering multiple diet-related conditions like obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure, a new study finds. Researchers at the Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, Illinois, found that the growing amount of light sources in every day life...
People Who Eat This Fruit 61% Less Likely To Die Early From Stroke Or Heart Disease
One of the most dreaded diseases in the country, Stroke, leaves many of its victims dead or crippled. One study found that the chance of dying from a stroke might be reduced by 61% simply by including one food more frequently in the diet. The majority of strokes happen when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
scitechdaily.com
A Surprisingly Common Condition Has Been Linked to Dementia
Scientists have linked dementia in the elderly to an unexpected candidate: sarcopenic obesity. Over 15% of Japanese adults over 65 suffer from dementia, a severe medical condition. It’s well known that dementia drastically reduces the quality of life for older adults, as the condition causes deteriorates their memory, thinking, and social abilities.
Why Cardiologists Say You Should Never Buy This One Type Of Meat
When it comes to heart health and avoiding disease, maintaining the right diet is essential. While there are tons of delicious, antioxidant-packed ingredients doctors recommend eating regularly to keep your heart in tip-top shape, there are also many foods that can worsen the risk of heart disease by raising your cholesterol and clogging your arteries—including one popular type of meat.
The Worst Drink For Your Liver May Surprise You
Liver disease comes in many forms and can have serious complications. For example, hepatitis B is a major risk factor for cirrhosis and cancer, warns the American Liver Foundation. Heavy drinkers, on the other hand, are at high risk of fatty liver disease. What's more, about 8,000 women and 16,000 men in the U.S. die from liver cancer each year. Excessive alcohol use can cause or worsen these problems, but your diet and lifestyle play a role, too.
Gynecologists warn that girls under 15 who experience childbirth can face life-threatening consequences as legislators continue to restrict abortion rights
"Pregnancy can be tough to deal with for a 24 or 34-year-old woman, let alone a 10-year-old child," a board-certified OBGYN told People.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The 2 warning signs on your toenails that mean you’re at risk of silent killer
LOVE them or hate them, our feet get us from A to B even if some pairs look a little worse for wear. But experts say that you should keep an eye on your tootsies in particular as they could reveal signs of a silent killer. There are two specific...
If Your Pee Looks Or Smells Like This, It's Time To See A Doctor
Your urine can tell you a lot about your health. Before you flush, take stock of what's in the toilet bowl.
Two New Serious Long Covid Symptoms Added To The List
Scientists add two more new symptoms to fatigue and brain fog among the wider list of Long Covid symptoms. New research reveals that patients with Long Covid have had a broader range of symptoms than previously believed, including hair loss and sexual problems. A study that came out today in...
People who drink between 1.5 and 3.5 cups of coffee per day are less likely to die - even if they add sugar, major study finds
Drinking between one-and-a-half and three-and-a-half cups of coffee a day could add years to your life, a major study finds. A Chinese research team monitored 171,000 people for seven years and found those who regularly drank coffee were about a third less likely to die than those who did not.
IFLScience
Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive
Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
Woman, 19, died in agony from cancer after pleading to see her doctor in person for more than a YEAR about a painful lump on her back - as family say GPs 'used Covid as an excuse to see fewer people'
A family has revealed how a 19-year-old girl died riddled with cancer after pleading in agony to see her doctor for more than a year. The family of Amelia Ellerby are demanding answers and have slammed GPs for using Covid-19 as 'an excuse' not to see patients. The lump on...
I’ve Been Sick For Months But Never Tested Positive For COVID. Here’s What Doctors Tell Me.
“You don’t meet the diagnostic criteria for lupus, or anything,” the rheumatologist told me, her voice unwavering through the telehealth screen. “All of these blood tests point to a young, healthy woman.”. Her words set aflame something urgent within me. Something I had dulled over two months...
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Warn Being Single Increases Chance of Dying from Stomach Cancer; New Study Finds Men More at Risk
Singlehood has been long though to reside in the aspects of social life alone, in the context of family being the most fundamental unit of society. However, scientists found in a new study that having a single life is linked to the survival of a patient with early stage gastric cancer.
A husband and wife were diagnosed with cancer within a year of each other. Paying for treatments depleted their savings.
Married couple Jason and Shauna Ellis each received a cancer diagnosis within one year. As is the case for many cancer patients in the US, the two depleted their savings paying for treatments. They created a GoFundMe to help. The young couple wants to inspire other people in a similar...
Unexpected Side Effects Of Eating Bananas
Bananas contain potassium, vitamins B6 and C, manganese, magnesium, and fiber — all compounds that help your body in one way or another.
Woman diagnosed with ‘really bad anxiety’ actually had cancer
A mother of three discovered she had a cancerous brain tumour after doctors initially diagnosed her with vertigo and a case of “really bad anxiety”.Police officer Emma Capper, 39, had been finding it hard to turn her head and felt “unsteady” on her feet for weeks.She was initially prescribed beta blockers for high blood pressure and anti-sickness medication for dizziness over the phone. A later scan of her head showed a “large growth” that turned out to be cancerous. The tumour was found after Capper’s symptoms worsened and she began throwing up. She bypassed her GP and visited a...
scitechdaily.com
Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer
Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
Comments / 219