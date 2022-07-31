Six Hour Standoff In SE Oklahoma City Ends Peacefully

www.news9.com
okcfox.com
OKCPD: search warrant filed for suspect's truck in fatal accident that killed Edmond cop
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A search warrant was filed by Oklahoma City police for Jay Fite's infotainment/navigation system in the truck he was driving at the time of the accident that took the life of an Edmond police officer. Police say they have since learned that Fite's truck is...
okcfox.com
OKCPD arrest man after driving 100mph on residential streets with 7-year-old child in car
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police arrested a man for driving dangerous speeds with a child in the car on Wednesday. Police say Charles Jones was arrested on Wednesday after driving 100MPH down residential streets with his 7-year-old child in the vehicle. Police say the chase began on...
KOCO
10-year-old safe, suspect in custody after attempted abduction at OKC baseball field
OKLAHOMA CITY — A 10-year-old is safe and one suspect is in custody after attempted abduction at an Oklahoma City baseball field. This is a nightmare for many parents. Thankfully, the 10-year-old is safe and uninjured. Around 9 Wednesday morning, parents dropped their child off at the ball fields...
KOCO
OKC police officer saves child from drowning in swimming pool
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City police officer saved a young child from drowning after the toddler fell into a swimming pool. Body camera video captured it all. The officer is ultimately why the child is alive. He was the first one at the scene and did CPR on the toddler before paramedics got there.
Road Rage Shooting In SW OKC Leads To City’s 45th Homicide Of 2022
Oklahoma City police identified a 19-year-old killed on Monday night in a road rage-related shooting. Investigators identified the victim on Tuesday as Aaliyah Quintero Lopez, but they did not release the name of a 16-year-old wounded in the shooting. Investigators do not believe the victims knew the alleged shooter. Debris...
Oklahoma City police searching for car burglary suspect
Oklahoma City police need the public's help identifying a suspect who was caught on camera breaking into multiple vehicles.
2 Injured In Shooting In SW OKC
Two people were injured after gunfire rang out in a southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood Monday evening. It happened in the 1300 block of SW 20th Street just before 7:30 p.m. According to Oklahoma City police, two people were hit by the gunfire. According to officers at the scene, the incident...
okcfox.com
Okla. County DA seeks life without parole sentence for 17 year old involved in shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County District Attorney (DA) is pursuing a life without parole sentence for a 17-year-old involved in the murder of an 88-year-old woman. Three people have been arrested for the murder of Velma Walker, who was shot to death while on her porch. The...
Police Arrest 4 In Connection With Abuse Of 2 Boys
The start of school is around the corner for metro students. Oklahoma City police officials said on Wednesday with the start of school, officers would see an increase of reported child abuse cases. One case currently under investigation started last December with a metro school counselor and resulted in the...
OKCPD: Man arrested after 10-year-old boy tells of attempted kidnapping escape at ballpark
The Oklahoma City Police Department has made an arrest in an alleged attempted kidnapping case on the city's northwest side Wednesday morning.
2 Minors Taken To Hospital After Shooting In Moore
The Moore Police Department (MPD) said two minors were shot and taken to a hospital Wednesday morning. Police said officers were called to a shooting at NW 28th and Nottingham Way between Shields and Santa Fe. One minor was taken to the hospital after being found with a gunshot wound...
Oklahoma woman plans to sue OG&E after allegedly shocked by electrified fence
An Oklahoma City woman is saying she was electrified by her fence, and OG&E wasn't helping her fix the problem. Now, she plans sue them.
KOCO
Investigation underway after two teenagers shot in Moore
MOORE, Okla. — Police are investigating after two teenagers were shot overnight in Moore. The shooting occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday in a parking lot near Northwest 27th Street and Shields Boulevard. Police told KOCO 5 that one of the teenage boys was shot and ran. He was...
1 Injured After Stabbing In NW Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police said one person is hurt Monday morning after a stabbing on the northwest side of the city. The stabbing happened in the parking lot of a business near Northwest 10th and MacArthur. Police said it is unclear what led to the stabbing or if police have made...
Oklahoma man loses everything in house fire; firefighters suffer heat exhaustion
A house fire in Logan County destroyed virtually everything an Oklahoma man owns, and left firefighters reeling from heat exhaustion.
Motorcycle Rider Badly Injured In SW OKC Crash
A motorcycle rider is in critical condition following a crash Tuesday evening in SW Oklahoma City. The rider was taken to a local hospital following the crash at SW 104th Street and Portland Ave. The area is closed to traffic as crews investigate the crash. This is a developing story.
Tenants at Oklahoma City apartment complex fed up after month without air conditioning during triple digit temperatures
Tenants at an Oklahoma City metro apartment complex are said they’ve been without air conditioning for a month, even in the life-threatening triple-digit heat wave.
Firefighters Battle Early-Morning Apartment Fire In NW Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Firefighters responded to an apartment fire that broke out on the northwest side of the city on Early Tuesday morning. Fire officials say the call originally came out as a car fire and when they arrived on the scene near Northwest 19th and Macarthur, they found a fire in the breezeway of a nearby apartment building.
KOCO
Police release more details after victim shot in face in Bricktown
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities have released more information after a person was shot in the face over the weekend in Bricktown. Police said the shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday across from the Cowboy Ranch nightclub near Reno and Joe Carter avenues. The incident started as a fight between a crowd of intoxicated people, and police said a suspect shot the victim in the face.
okcfox.com
Seminole Police arrest father, girlfriend for murder, cremation of toddler
SEMINOLE, Okla. (KOKH) — A father and his girlfriend have been arrested after allegedly murdering a toddler and then setting his body on fire. The Seminole Police Department received a report on July 26 about 32-year-old Chad Jennings potentially murdering his child. Jeffery Coffee came to the police department...
