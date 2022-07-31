ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DAM exhibit embraces the generational changes of Latin American art

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 5 days ago

New Denver Art Museum exhibit embraces the generational changes of Latin American art 02:05

A new exhibit at the Denver Art Museum embraces the generational changes of Latin American art. DAM has always had a large collection of Latino and Latina art.

The newest exhibition, "Who Tells a Tale Adds a Tail," grows the collection and moves it into to the modern world.

It's a contemporary exhibition with art from all over Latin America. Curator Raphael Fonseca says he wanted to put it together to give new artists who haven't been recognized in the U.S. a chance to shine.

"The millennials, I mean this generation more or less between the 26 and 40 years old, sometimes don't have lots of space in museums," Fonseca said.

He also wants to give Coloradans a taste of what it means to be a young Latino or Latina from the perspective of the people living it.

"So I thought, 'Well, why not then having this group of artists that is interested into the ideas fiction on also an exhibition where the relation to Latin America not all the times is explicit and literal?'" Fonseca said.

"My students didn't know anything on Colombian history," Colombian artist Gabriela Pinilla said. "So I decided that for the final project at university, I would make like books, illustrated books."

Pinilla's work tells the story of a Colombian freedom fighter. She became an artist to educate the world about the struggle Colombians face.

"I think it is important for the work to be here for like other places of the world to understand Colombian history from another side," Pinilla explained.

The exhibition features 19 artists, and each one of them brings a tale from their home country like Gabriela's, whose only wish is that she could have shared this moment with those back home who helped her craft her masterpiece.

"The two sisters who have like told me all these stories, like I would really want them to be here," Pinilla said.

